NBA still working on plans for eight teams not in Orlando restart

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
There is a 113-page handbook detailing the protocols for the 22 teams at the NBA’s Orlando restart, detailing everything from daily coronavirus testing to throwing out decks of cards after a night of booray.

For the eight teams not in Orlando — all of whom want to have team workouts and some games, maybe like a mini Summer League — there is no plan. Yet.

“I think there are conversations that could be had if there’s anything we can do with the other eight teams,” Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, said Friday in a conference all with reporters. “I know there are some players, particularly young players, that seem concerned they’re not getting enough [opportunities]. I think our teams are incredibly smart and creative and can come up with ways to get their guys engaged, if not now, before the season starts.

“But I am very concerned and frankly… in terms of play that doesn’t have the same guarantees of safety and health that we’ve provided for the teams in Orlando.”

“I couldn’t agree more with Michele, that we want the same standards to be met,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said on the same call. “And there have been conversations that we’ve been having with the Players’ Association on how to present and whether or not we can do that. We know it’s something that our teams would love to do, that some of the players would love to do, but as Michele said, it has to be done in the right way, and we’ll continue having those conversations with Michele and her team on what that looks like.”

At some point, those eight teams will have some kinds of workouts, which have been compared to NFL OTAs. The teams want games as well, but as the 113 pages of NBA protocol demonstrate, it’s not that simple to play games.

But the league needs to figure something out.

 

Fans can appear on video boards around court during NBA restart games

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
There will be no fans filling the courtside seats during the NBA’s restart in Orlando.

Instead, the faces of fans watching from home will be on video boards around the court.

“So what you’ll see in the arena are opportunities for fans to interact, to be seen in the arena and to have hundreds of fans be able to appear on the video boards surrounding the court,” Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner of the NBA, said during a conference call with reporters on Friday.

The league hasn’t released the details on how that would work (and how it would be screened and monitored), although expect it to be through NBA.com and the NBA app.

From the start of this “campus” restart plan without fans in attendance, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has talked about finding new ways to get fans engaged. The details on what that will look like started to come out on Friday.

“While [fans] won’t be physically in the arenas, we play with a deepened communal connection to sports with a more networked and immersive experience, using, for example, unique never-before-seen camera angles and amped audio of players and coaches, personalized alternative streams with statistical overlays, chat functions and social influencers, attachments to your app that lights up the arena in the team’s colors, along with virtual concerts and halftime performances,” Silver said.

It’s a challenge for the league because different fans want different things. Follow the hard-core NBA junkies on Twitter and the consensus is they want no piped-in crowd noise or other distractions. They want to hear the trash talk, the coach making play calls, defenders calling out picks, and everything else that happens on the court. Other fans want the broadcast to look and feel more like a video game, with social commentary happening in real-time and statistics popping up on the screen.

It sounds like the league is trying to set up personalized streams that allow fans to get what they want from a stream.

Of course, there will be plenty of advertising on and around the court no matter how you watch — this return is all about the money.

“There will also be corporate advertising and partners, both by the local teams and national partners, as well, which you would see nationally and locally televised games,” Tatum said. “So we are working with our corporate partners to ensure that they have the appropriate placements on the court and different marketing and advertising opportunities.”

The advertising is one of the few things that will make these fanless NBA games look and feel like a normal NBA game.

Trae Young switches agencies, jumps to Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
In recent weeks, NBA player agent Omar Wilkes left the agency he was with, Octagon, to become the head of basketball operations at Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports (freeing up Paul to focus on other CEO duties).

Wilkes was the agent of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. In what was a surprise to around zero people in the NBA, Young followed Wilkes to Klutch Sports.

After next season, in the off-season of 2021 (whenever that happens), Young will be a lock for a max rookie contract extension from Atlanta. Which he will sign. The only question is whether he will be eligible for a “Rose rule” extension (will he make an All-NBA team next season, or get named MVP so that he can make up to 30% of the team’s salary cap, rather than 25%). The contract is a lock. The work for an agency with Young is building up his brand and bringing in endorsement deals.

Young, in only his second season, has become one of the league’s “must watch” players averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists. What holds him back from All-NBA level honors right now is his defense (which is terrible), and even with that he’s in the conversation. The Hawks traded for Clint Capela to be Young’s pick-and-roll partner and provide some rim protection (as Capela did for James Harden). There are also rumblings of a coaching change coming down the line in Atlanta with Lloyd Pierce, but after this abrupt end to the season everything is up in the air.

 

 

Tobias Harris admits 76ers ‘haven’t had the best chemistry’ this season

76ers chemistry
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
Watch the 76ers this season (before the shut down) and it was clear the puzzle pieces just were not fitting together. The chemistry was off. The puzzle pieces just did not fit on offense (19th in the league), and when it finally did after the All-Star break the defense fell apart.

Don’t take my word for the chemistry being off, listen to Tobias Harris.

He was on ESPN’s “First Take” and talked about Philadelphia’s fit heading into the NBA’s restart in Orlando, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’ll just say, and I’ll keep it real, we haven’t had the best chemistry throughout the whole year. It took us a while to kind of get everyone together, we battled injuries from the start to the end. And right now, if we’re the sleeper, then we’re the sleeper. Truth be told, how we’re viewed, that’s someone else’s opinion, but I know when I look my guys in the eye and we have conversations, we have one goal in mind, and that’s to go out there and play and win a championship.

“That’s the only view that matters to me. What people have to say about our team, I get it, because we haven’t met our expectations so far this year. But we have a new opportunity in Orlando to go out and just play ball, and really scratch a new surface of what we can accomplish.”

The 76ers will go into Orlando with a healthy Ben Simmons and reportedly trying a starting lineup that has played zero minutes together all season, moving Al Horford to the bench and starting Shake Milton for shooting and spacing. Maybe that and everyone healthy makes the 76ers a threat in Orlando. On paper, this team still looks like a force.

But will the 76ers chemistry be there?

Coach Brett Brown has taken the blame for the chemistry issues Philadelphia, and at this point the 76ers may need a new voice in the locker room. However, it’s fair to ask if the problem is Simmons and Joel Embiid just do not mesh in a way that forms a superstar team. Put in simple terms, both stars are most dangerous operating near the basket, and that allows opposing defenses to pack the paint and dare Philly to beat them with jumpers. Teams can take away the easy buckets from the Sixers stars. That’s not a coaching issue. Reality is, however, that it’s much harder to come by Simmons/Embiid level talent than it is a good coach, so Philly will try a coaching change before making hard decisions about moving an elite player.

Philadelphia will be one of the most interesting teams at the NBA’s restart. If things come together for them, this team is a threat, but play well and they likely move up to at least the five seed in the East — meaning they face the Bucks in the second round. The Sixers are a matchup challenge for the Bucks because Philly can match their length, and Embiid is a problem in the paint, still, that is a big ask for the Sixers.

Whatever happens, it will be the chemistry on that roster that gets the credit or blame.

NBA releases new social justice video: ‘The Truth Is #BlackLivesMatter’

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Numerous NBA players have taken part in — and in some cases led — Black Lives Matter protests around the nation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Tobias Harris, Mattise Thybulle, Damian Lillard, and many other NBA players took to the streets as part of the protests of police brutality that rose up in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis Police officer. NBA owners — Mark Cuban and Vivek Ranadive — as well as front office people such as Elton Brand were at protests as well.

The NBA weaved footage of a lot of those players together in a new social justice brand video focusing on the social justice movement and the league’s commitment to it.