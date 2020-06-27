NBA releases new social justice video: ‘The Truth Is #BlackLivesMatter’

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Numerous NBA players have taken part in — and in some cases led — Black Lives Matter protests around the nation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Tobias Harris, Mattise Thybulle, Damian Lillard, and many other NBA players took to the streets as part of the protests of police brutality that rose up in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis Police officer. NBA owners — Mark Cuban and Vivek Ranadive — as well as front office people such as Elton Brand were at protests as well.

The NBA weaved footage of a lot of those players together in a new social justice brand video focusing on the social justice movement and the league’s commitment to it.

Tobias Harris admits 76ers ‘haven’t had the best chemistry’ this season

76ers chemistry
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
Watch the 76ers this season (before the shut down) and it was clear the puzzle pieces just were not fitting together. The chemistry was off. The puzzle pieces just did not fit on offense (19th in the league), and when it finally did after the All-Star break the defense fell apart.

Don’t take my word for the chemistry being off, listen to Tobias Harris.

He was on ESPN’s “First Take” and talked about Philadelphia’s fit heading into the NBA’s restart in Orlando, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’ll just say, and I’ll keep it real, we haven’t had the best chemistry throughout the whole year. It took us a while to kind of get everyone together, we battled injuries from the start to the end. And right now, if we’re the sleeper, then we’re the sleeper. Truth be told, how we’re viewed, that’s someone else’s opinion, but I know when I look my guys in the eye and we have conversations, we have one goal in mind, and that’s to go out there and play and win a championship.

“That’s the only view that matters to me. What people have to say about our team, I get it, because we haven’t met our expectations so far this year. But we have a new opportunity in Orlando to go out and just play ball, and really scratch a new surface of what we can accomplish.”

The 76ers will go into Orlando with a healthy Ben Simmons and reportedly trying a starting lineup that has played zero minutes together all season, moving Al Horford to the bench and starting Shake Milton for shooting and spacing. Maybe that and everyone healthy makes the 76ers a threat in Orlando. On paper, this team still looks like a force.

But will the 76ers chemistry be there?

Coach Brett Brown has taken the blame for the chemistry issues Philadelphia, and at this point the 76ers may need a new voice in the locker room. However, it’s fair to ask if the problem is Simmons and Joel Embiid just do not mesh in a way that forms a superstar team. Put in simple terms, both stars are most dangerous operating near the basket, and that allows opposing defenses to pack the paint and dare Philly to beat them with jumpers. Teams can take away the easy buckets from the Sixers stars. That’s not a coaching issue. Reality is, however, that it’s much harder to come by Simmons/Embiid level talent than it is a good coach, so Philly will try a coaching change before making hard decisions about moving an elite player.

Philadelphia will be one of the most interesting teams at the NBA’s restart. If things come together for them, this team is a threat, but play well and they likely move up to at least the five seed in the East — meaning they face the Bucks in the second round. The Sixers are a matchup challenge for the Bucks because Philly can match their length, and Embiid is a problem in the paint, still, that is a big ask for the Sixers.

Whatever happens, it will be the chemistry on that roster that gets the credit or blame.

Philadelphia signs Ryan Broekhoff to add shooting for Orlando restart

Ryan Broekhoff Philadelphia
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Philadelphia wants more shooting heading into the Orlando restart. Ryan Broekhoff can shoot the rock.

We’ve got a match.

Broekhoff, who was on the fringe of the Dallas roster for most of the last two seasons, will sign with the 76ers for the remainder of this restarted season, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Broekhoff signed a substitute contract with the Sixers, meaning because he has less than three years experience in the league he can fill the Sixers’ open two-way contract roster spot for the restart.

What Broekhoff does is take and make threes — 51 of his 59 shot attempts in Dallas this season were from three, and for his career 77.8% of his shot attempts came from beyond the arc. Broekhoff, an Australia native (like Ben Simmons), shot 40.3% on all those threes (not like Ben Simmons).

That shooting is basically all Broekhoff can do at an NBA level, and that one-dimensional game was not enough in Dallas, which waived him back in February to sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Broekhoff, 29, is going to struggle to find minutes with the Sixers. Philly is expected to start Shake Milton and Josh Richardson on the wing in Orlando, and coming off the bench behind them is Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Glenn Robinson III, and Alec Burks. That’s a lot of proven NBA players for Broekhoff to leapfrog.

But Broekhoff can shoot the rock, so Philly will give him a look.

Seven must-watch games from NBA Orlando restart

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 1:17 AM EDT
The NBA is back… almost.

The plans are agreed to, the schedule is out, there’s a decision to focus on social justice, and now tip-off of the restarted season is a little more than a month away. Concerns are rising along with the coronavirus cases in Florida, but Friday Adam Silver said it would take a “significant spread” of the virus inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble to shut down the league again.

Which means we can start to focus on the must-watch games on the NBA schedule.

And that new schedule is stacked. Remove the eight worst teams from the mix, throw in the race for the eighth and some important seeding games, and every night there is a matchup worth watching. There are a lot of games with weight and meaning.

Here are our seven must-watch NBA games of the restart.

1) July 30: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 9 p.m. (TNT)

Opening night we get the Hallway Series — just played 2,500 miles from the Staples Center hallways. It’s a matchup of (arguably) the two best playoff performers in the NBA right now — LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard — it’s the top teams in the West, two teams sharing a city, and a budding rivalry. That said, this could look a lot like two NFL teams meeting in week 16 knowing a playoff matchup looms — nobody wants to tip their hand. If there’s a matchup Doc Rivers loves, he’s not going to wear it out in this first game of the restart. Same with Frank Vogel. Expect some lineup experimentation and not too many minutes for the stars.

That said, it’s still opening night and both teams want to get off on the right foot. The Lakers need to find rotations that work without Avery Bradley and have some work to do. These are the best teams in the West, and fans or no fans the competitive juices will be flowing.

2) July 31: Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Milwaukee with Giannis Antetokounmpo has been clear-and-away the best team in the East this season, led by the best defense in the NBA. Boston has been the team on the rise this season, another top-five defense and with an emerging star in Jayson Tatum the Celtics look like the biggest threat to the Bucks Finals run. Milwaukee doesn’t have to worry about losing its seed, but it would love to make a statement — as would the Celtics.

3) Aug. 2: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (ABC)

This will be pure fun. Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. a skinny James Harden. The small-ball, bomb-from-three Rockets against the best defense in the NBA — a Bucks defense predicated on taking away the paint and forcing teams to beat them from three. Every game will matter for a Rockets team in the middle of a seeding fight in the West, but mostly this game just should be as entertaining as basketball gets.

4) Aug. 3: Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

An easy addition to the NBA’s must-watch games list. It’s more than just Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant… although it is that too. Zion was making a push in the Rookie of the Year race despite playing just 19 games — 40 fewer than Morant — and his only hope of catching the Grizzlies point guard is to completely outplay him in the restart and get the Pelicans into the playoffs. (Even that may not be enough.)

New Orleans had the easiest schedule remaining in the NBA when the league was forced to shut down. The league replicated that as best it could heading to Orlando — New Orleans is the only team where the cumulative records of their opponents are below .500. Throw in a healthy Zion ready to shock the world and the Pelicans are the biggest threat to get into a play-in tournament with the Grizzlies. Picking up a head-to-head win would be a huge plus for the Pelicans in that chase.

5) Aug. 7: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m. (TNT)

These two teams are the second and third best teams in the East — but in what order? Toronto has been an elite defensive team this season, Pascal Siakam has taken a step forward, Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol are still making veteran plays, coach Nick Nurse has been nothing short of brilliant, and the Raptors look every bit the dangerous defending champions. But do they have an answer for the emerging Tatum and an interesting, switchable Boston team on the rise? Bet the under in this game, both defenses are far better than the offenses.

6) Aug. 10: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Skinny Nikola Jokic is for real — but are the Nuggets for real? Denver will likely finish as the third seed in the West, but in NBA circles there is a sense this team is headed for another early playoff exit in a tight West. Denver’s defense looked good on paper early in the season, but a lot of that was just teams missing shots they usually hit (looking at the NBA’s Second Spectrum tracking data). The Nuggets have to find that defense and answer other questions, such as can Jamal Murray step up and be a No. 2 option on a dangerous playoff team? There would be no better time for Denver to make a statement before the playoffs than beating LeBron James and the top team in the West.

7) Aug. 12: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Philadelphia is the dangerous darkhorse in the East. They are long, they can defend (sixth-best in the NBA this season), they have an elite big man in Joel Embiid who can carry the team for a stretch, they get a healthy Ben Simmons back, and they got one of the softer schedules in Orlando. If the Sixers can just find enough shooting to both score and space the floor, watch out. This will be a good test for them, going against the defending champs and a team with both talent and a real identity.

Toronto knows who it is, does Philadelphia.

Pistons sign former No. 16 pick Justin Patton, reportedly for above minimum salary

Former Thunder center Justin Patton
Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
The No. 16 pick in the 2017 draft, Justin Patton has played just nine NBA games.

But teams keep showing faith in him.

The Thunder signed Patton with a relatively high guarantee  last summer. Now, the Pistons are signing him for well above the minimum salary.

Pistons release:

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed center Justin Patton to a contract.

John Hollinger of The Athletic:

Pistons had $1.085 million of pro-rated non-taxpayer MLE remaining and, per league source, used roughly half of it on Patton … in return for a non-guaranteed 20-21 deal.

Patton’s rest-of-season minimum would’ve been $183,115.

In exchange for the immediate windfall, Patton gives the Pistons team control for next season. If he performs well, they’ll keep him on a cheap salary. If he doesn’t, they’ll waive him without paying him further.

All this costs Detroit, which is done for the season, is the actual money (about $500,000). Apparently, Pistons owner Tom Gores is willing to pay, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Patton began his career with the Timberwolves, who declined his third-year option then sent him to the 76ers in the Jimmy Butler trade. In January, Oklahoma City traded Patton to the Mavericks, who waived him.

It’s probably not a coincidence Detroit signed Patton shortly after hiring former Thunder executive Troy Weaver.

A center trying to stick in a league overstocked at the position, Patton faces a tough road. But he has some touch around the basket, passing skills and shot-blocking ability. If he ever stays healthy, he has chance.