Players’ families must quarantine off-site before entering NBA’s Orlando bubble

Jun 26, 2020
Not having family and friends on the Walt Disney World campus has drawn intense complaints from players who don’t want to spend at least a month and maybe 50+ days away from the people they are closest to. Understandably, some teams and coaches are pushing to get families in earlier.

Even when that family does arrive, they will have to quarantine for days in another part of Orlando before they can enter the NBA’s bubble and see their loved one, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

According to the 113-page handbook of health and safety protocols put together by the league, teams can do this three-day quarantine for families in their home market — the Bucks could do it in Milwaukee, for example — but it must be overseen by the team and include coronavirus testing of family members. The league may have changed that to allow for only doing this initial quarantine in Orlando; the league’s original plan called for a seven-day quarantine once on the Disney campus, not just the four Stein reports (that quarantine still includes not seeing the player that is their family member).

Family will not go through these steps and be let into the bubble until after the first round of the playoffs. That means only eight teams will be allowed to bring in any family, and it will already be 50 days or more into the NBA’s Orlando experiment. Those family members have to follow the same health protocols — regular coronavirus testing, wearing a mask in public, etc. — that the players do.

It’s a lot, but the league wants to create a safe environment in Orlando, one where the virus is kept out (and if/when it gets in to be quickly contained). It sees this as the only way to pull off the restart in a state and nation where the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise again as governments open up the economy.

Kevin Durant says he probably would not play in Orlando even if healthy

Jun 26, 2020
Kevin Durant is not going to have his first games back from a torn Achilles — his first games in a Nets uniform — be during the restart in Orlando.

But even if he were healthy, he probably wouldn’t play.

That’s what he said on the Dawg Talk podcast (at tip Real GM and Alex Smith at SNY.TV).

“I feel, me right now, I probably wouldn’t have played because the unknown going into that situation looks crazy right now, seeing so many new cases. It’s just so unpredictable.

“It’s easy for me to say right now because I’m injured but I probably wouldn’t have went down there…

“Obviously, I would have talked to my teammates and consulted with my guys and actually really went over it for the last month and a half, but me, my gut would have me ‘nah,’ I wouldn’t want to go down there, especially after three months off.”

That lack of enthusiasm among many players for the restart in Orlando extends far beyond just Durant and his health concerns. There are a lot of players not excited to spend 35 days (six teams) or around 50 days (another eight teams) in a hotel away from their family and friends, taking a health risk to play basketball games. The farther a team is away from contending, the higher the level of apathy among the players (players on contenders are generally into it).

Despite that, the majority of players are going to go to Orlando, in large part because they understand the financial ramifications of not going. It’s not simply lost paychecks this season, it’s the complete renegotiation of the CBA in the middle of the pandemic (which would not end well for the players) if they don’t lace them up. Maybe the concerns about COVID-19 get too great in a state with an explosion of positive coronavirus tests, but for now most players still seem to be in on the restart.

NBA loosens bench dress code for Orlando restart games

Jun 25, 2020
It’s not exactly Summer League Hawaiian shirt casual, but the NBA is loosening up the bench dress code for players and coaches at the restart in Orlando.

The NBA sent a memo to teams about the dress code for games at one of the three venues in the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, and it is a little more casual than a traditional game. Via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The coordinated polo shirts look can work well for teams, and it is something seen with coaching staffs in Las Vegas for Summer League, or other league events. There’s no reason to make coaches travel with a closet-level of suits for this restart.

We also found out the arrival schedule for teams in Orlando, which was staggard do teams did not crowd a space, and to allow time for testing.

Once players arrive in the Walt Disney World complex, they will be quarantined in their room for the first day or so, until they are confirmed as negative on two coronavirus tests 24 hours apart. After that, players can venture out into other parts of the hotel, and soon teams will be able to start their training camps.

 

 

Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo “completely and totally healthy”

Jun 25, 2020
When the NBA shut down back in March, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not healthy. A sprained knee had him out for a couple of games already and there were rumors he would be out weeks longer (opening the door for LeBron James to make an MVP push).

That was then. Now, heading to Orlando for the NBA’s restart, Antetokounmpo is back to his 29.6 points per game self, coach Mike Budenholzer told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN. And a healthy Greek Freak is bad news for every other team in the East.

“It’s a huge advantage for us that Giannis will be completely and totally healthy,” Budenholzer tells ESPN. “He’s in a great place, both mentally and physically.

“Who’s to say how things would have gone if we kept on playing? I’m not sure it would be safe to say [Giannis] would have missed a couple of weeks. Could it have been less? Maybe. Could it have been more? Perhaps. We can look back a bit and say, ‘Wow, I wonder what would have happened there.’ But the great thing is he’s healthy now.”

The Bucks would have been cautious with Antetokounmpo back in March. Considering their comfortably cushion on top of the East, the Bucks could have kept Antetokounmpo out weeks to make sure his knee was right and get his legs a little rest before the playoff push. Ultimately, he would have been completely and totally healthy anyway, but now he also is well rested.

Antetokounmpo likely will be the league’s back-to-back MVP after his 29.6 point, 13.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists a game season. It was a campaign where, despite the fact every team knows his drives are coming, he still gets to the rim for nearly half his shots (47.8% of his attempts are at the rim, and he shoots 76.7% on them). Add in that he is playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level on the other end and he is the clear MVP.

Antetokounmpo will have a strong playoffs, he did last season (and knocked down his threes), but the question the Bucks as a team have yet to answer is “what is their Plan B?” Deep in the playoffs, the best teams take away the easy buckets for the Greek Freak and other players will have to step up. Will Budenholzer make the needed adjustments?

For a lot of people, they will not believe the Bucks can do it until they see them do it. But with a healthy Antetokounmpo Milwaukee is one step closer.

LeBron James: Colin Kaepernick deserves apology from NFL

Jun 25, 2020
LeBron James has had the back Colin Kaepernick for a long time.

The NFL did not, and Kaepernick was blackballed from the league (he got a multi-million dollar settlement with the NFL over his collusion grievance). That was at least until recently when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL was wrong not to encourage peaceful protests and he said a team should consider giving Kaepernick a tryout.

LeBron James wants more: A direct apology to Kaepernick from the NFL.

LeBron and business partner Maverick Carter were making the financial media rounds Thursday morning in the wake of a $100 million investment in their production company. That included an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek’s Jason Kelly, who asked LeBron about wearing an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt during warmups and the freedom he has to speak, vs. what has happened in the NFL (hear LeBron’s full answer in the video above).

As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms, I’m not with those guys, but I do understand that an apology — I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er. I just see that to still be wrong. Now they are listening some, but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who basically sacrificed everything for the better of this world.

Carter goes on to point out that what Kaepernick was kneeling about are the same things that blew up around the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer (who has since been charged with murder). Carter also noted the often forgotten point Kaepernick spoke with a former Green Beret Nate Boyer about how to protest, and it was Boyer who recommended kneeling.

None of that means an apology from the NFL is coming.

That doesn’t mean LeBron is about to shut up and dribble — nor should he. Ever.

LeBron has worked to use his massive social media platform and his celebrity status to impact other issues, most recently working on a Black voting rights campaign. He will continue to speak out. And LeBron will continue to have Kaepernick’s back.

 

 

 

 