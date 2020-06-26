Former Thunder center Justin Patton
Pistons sign former No. 16 pick Justin Patton, reportedly for above minimum salary

By Dan Feldman Jun 26, 2020
The No. 16 pick in the 2017 draft, Justin Patton has played just nine NBA games.

But teams keep showing faith in him.

The Thunder signed Patton with a relatively high guarantee  last summer. Now, the Pistons are signing him for well above the minimum salary.

Pistons release:

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed center Justin Patton to a contract.

John Hollinger of The Athletic:

Pistons had $1.085 million of pro-rated non-taxpayer MLE remaining and, per league source, used roughly half of it on Patton … in return for a non-guaranteed 20-21 deal.

Patton’s rest-of-season minimum would’ve been $183,115.

In exchange for the immediate windfall, Patton gives the Pistons team control for next season. If he performs well, they’ll keep him on a cheap salary. If he doesn’t, they’ll waive him without paying him further.

All this costs Detroit, which is done for the season, is the actual money (about $500,000). Apparently, Pistons owner Tom Gores is willing to pay, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Patton began his career with the Timberwolves, who declined his third-year option then sent him to the 76ers in the Jimmy Butler trade. In January, Oklahoma City traded Patton to the Mavericks, who waived him.

It’s probably not a coincidence Detroit signed Patton shortly after hiring former Thunder executive Troy Weaver.

A center trying to stick in a league overstocked at the position, Patton faces a tough road. But he has some touch around the basket, passing skills and shot-blocking ability. If he ever stays healthy, he has chance.

By Kurt Helin Jun 26, 2020
The NBA schedule for 2020 is out.

Well, the revised, 22-teams on the Orlando campus playing “seeding games” schedule is out. Players will have been there for three weeks (for a mini training camp) by the time gams tip-off on July 30.

And the NBA is leaning right into its biggest stars.

Opening night has two games. First, it’s Zion Williamson and the Pelicans against the Jazz; then it’s the matchup everyone wants in the West — Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers vs. LeBron James and the Lakers. The next day, July 31, we get a battle at the top of the East, the Celtics vs. the Bucks.

Here are a few more notes on the schedule:

• These “seeding games” count toward the regular-season standings and the stats count toward regular-season statistics.
• The Pelicans got their easy schedule back. New Orleans had the easiest schedule remaining in the NBA before the interruption, and it is the only team whose opponents have a cumulative win/loss of under .500.
• Each of the three courts used for games will be sanitized between games, meaning it is at least four hours between games on a court (once warmup time is factored in).
• Games will start as early as 12:30 Eastern on weekdays, 1 p.m. Eastern on the weekends.
• Games will start as late as 9 p.m. Eastern, and those will mostly involve West Coast teams.
• Each team has one back-to-back.
• The times and national broadcasts for games on Aug 12 and 13 are not set. They are flexible, allowing the most important games for seeding to be nationally televised.

Here is the schdule for the Orlando restart.

July 30, Opening Night

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans 6:30 p.m (TNT)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 9 p.m. (TNT)

July 31

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets 2:30 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers 4 p.m. (NBA TV)
Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards 4 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs 8 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 1

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 2

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 2 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (ABC)
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic, 9 p.m.

Aug. 3

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 1:30 p.m.
Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 4 p.m.
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 4

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m.
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m
Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 6

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m.
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 7

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m.
Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m.
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 8

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 1 p.m. (TNT)
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. (TNT)
Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 9

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors, 2 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6:30 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 10

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.
Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, 8 p.m.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 11

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic, 1 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 2 p.m.
Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m.
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 13

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Aug. 14

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Adam Silver: It would take “significant spread” of COVID-19 in bubble to stop play

Adam Silver stop play
By Kurt Helin Jun 26, 2020
Unlike the “stop play now” crowd on Twitter, Adam Silver and the NBA were not freaked out by the 16 players who tested positive for the coronavirus. Rather the opposite. The league feared the number would be higher and, as Silver added, “None of the 16 were seriously ill in any way. That was also a big relief for us.”

There are concerns among league officials and players about the record number of new coronavirus cases in Florida. Still, it would take a “significant spread” of COVID-19 in the NBA’s Orlando campus to stop play again, the NBA commissioner emphasized.

“Yes, the level of concern has increased, not just because of the increased levels in Florida but throughout the country…” Silver said during a conference call with reporters Friday. “We designed our [Orlando] campus, in essence, to isolate ourselves from whatever the level of cases are in our surrounding community.”

Put more directly, “We ultimately believe it will be safer on our campus than off it,” Silver said.

“But, this is not business as usual.”

Silver said players would be tested daily inside the bubble, “at least to start.” That level of testing was always going to be critical to maintaining the bubble the league wants to create.

One glaring weaknesses of the bubble is that the Walt Disney World employees who would be cooking the food, cleaning the rooms, and more around the NBA bubble will go home at night — back into a Florida where cases of the disease are spiking. The original plan called for Disney employees to get temperature checks and be monitored, but not tested.

That may be changing, the league is negotiating with Disney and the unions representing those workers to test the people who come in contact — “will be in the same room” — with players, Silver said.

The health of players was a large focus of the call with reporters, but players’ union president Chris Paul emphasized this wasn’t just physical health.

“Mental health is the thing a lot of [players] are thinking of first. We’re going into a tough situation…” Paul said of players being away from family, friends, their support systems and routines for an extended period of time (at least 35 days and up to three months.

“Mental health is real, and being in this situation, we’re going to be trying to come with any ideas to make sure that players are healthy in that aspect of their lives.”

Players are free to leave the Disney campus at any point, but if they return they are subject to quarantine guidelines before they can be around their fellow players or take part in games again.

Paul, Silver, and others also discussed the need for the league to provide ways for players to use the Orlando platform to promote Black Lives Matter and social justice causes.

“This is a platform, because of the game and the popularity of the game-and specifically, because of the popularity of the players — the world will be watching,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said.

“It’s never a shut up and dribble situation. You’re gonna continue to hear us,” Paul added.

Adam was quick to admit the Orlando restart was not an ideal situation, but that he did not want to stop play again. At one point he tried to spin the return saying, “We’re coming back because sports matter in our society. They bring people together when they need it the most.” That falls flat. This return is all about the money and everything else is a distant second.

Within that, both the league officials and players agreed everyone has done the best they can to build something that is safe for the players and league staff. It’s the best of a bad set of options.

“We ultimately believe it will be safer on our campus than off it…” Silver said.” My ultimate conclusion is we can’t outrun the virus, and we are going to be living with this for the foreseeable future… which is why we designed the campus the way we did.”

We will see if that campus design is good enough over the next couple of months.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: ‘Being white, race and understanding race is something new’

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
By Dan Feldman Jun 26, 2020
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was absolutely correct when he said white people must acknowledge white privilege.

One example of white privilege? Ignoring race. Race affects the entire country. But white is treated as “normal” in the United States, which brings significant comfort for white people, including allowing them to ignore race (which even further preserves the status quo). Black people are too often forced to confront being “different” and everything that goes with that.

NBA:

Cuban:

Learning is an ongoing process, particularly learning about things that are new to you and different to you. And being white, race and understanding race is something new. It’s becoming very clear that, for this country, for the world, there’s a unique opportunity for this to be an inflection point for real change. And I think that’s really what’s propelled me to try to learn as much, speak as much, participate as much as I can.

We can all always learn more. I applaud anyone doing that. I really don’t want to admonish people for not knowing even basic elements of the situation earlier if they’re trying to expand their worldview now. Better late than never. Really, truly, I really don’t want to scold those people. But sometimes, it’s hard.

Cuban is 61 years old.

SIX YEARS AGO, he said he needed to be leader on addressing bigotry.

What has he been doing all this time?

I’m just going to go back to appreciating the progress being made, including Cuban donating $100,000 to the National Association of Black Journalists.

NBA announces resumption, highlights commitment to combating racism

Lakers guard Avery Bradley
By Dan Feldman Jun 26, 2020
Lakers guard Avery Bradley advocated for a set of changes, which could be described as:

  • “Increase Black representation across the NBA and its teams”
  • “Ensure greater inclusion of Black-owned and operated businesses across NBA business activities”
  • “Form an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community”

Though Bradley won’t play in the league’s resumption at Disney World, his message landed. The NBA’s announcement of its restart includes “combat systemic racism and promote social justice” in the very first sentence, and the league addresses Bradley’s specific concerns in the statement.

NBA release:

The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have finalized a comprehensive plan for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season, which includes stringent health and safety protocols, a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the goal of taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.

In addition, the NBA and Disney have reached an agreement that makes the Arena, the Field House and Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex the venues for all games for the remainder of the season, which will resume with 22 teams returning to play and with no fans in attendance.

The NBA and the NBPA confirmed today an agreement on health and safety protocols that will govern the resumption of the season.  The rigorous program, which addresses risks related to COVID-19 and focuses on the well-being of players, coaches, officials and staff, was developed in consultation with public health experts, infectious disease specialists and government officials.

As announced on Wednesday, the NBA and the NBPA have agreed in principle that the goal of the season restart will be to find tangible and sustainable ways to address racial inequality across the country.  Leaders from the NBA and the NBPA have also discussed strategies to increase Black representation across the NBA and its teams, ensure greater inclusion of Black-owned and operated businesses across NBA business activities, and form an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community.  In recognition that long-term change can only come from an informed and sustained commitment, conversations regarding these efforts will continue and additional details will be released at a later date.

“We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.  “We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections.”

“It is very exciting to officially announce the restart of the 2019-2020 season,” said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts.  “It has taken true collaboration between the League and the Union – special kudos to our Executive Committee and several other team reps – along with the continued support and assistance from medical experts, public health officials and many others.  Additionally, our platform in Orlando presents a unique opportunity to extend the ongoing fight against systemic racism and police brutality in this country.  We will continue to work with our players and the League to develop specific plans in Orlando as well as long-term initiatives to bring about real change on these issues.”

“We’re glad to be able to provide a unique venue where the NBA can resume its season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.  “We look forward to welcoming the players, coaches and staff to Walt Disney World Resort as they prepare for the exciting return of professional basketball.”

Under the competitive format for the restart, the 22 participating teams will be the eight teams in each conference with the highest current winning percentages and the six teams that are currently within six games of the eighth seed in either conference.

The restart will begin with each participating team playing eight “seeding games,” as selected from its remaining regular-season matchups.  The complete game and national television schedules for the seeding games will be announced tonight.  The NBA and its broadcast and technology partners are collaborating to enhance game telecasts and bring fans an immersive, interactive viewing experience. 

At the conclusion of the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages across regular-season games and seeding games will be the first through seventh seeds for the NBA Playoffs for that conference.  If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage (regular-season games and seeding games) in a conference is more than four games ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference, then the team with the eighth-best winning percentage would be the eighth playoff seed in that conference.

If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage in a conference (Team 8) is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference (Team 9), then those two teams would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the eighth playoff seed in the conference.  The play-in tournament will be double elimination for Team 8 and single elimination for Team 9.

The NBA’s standard playoff tiebreaker procedures will be used to break any ties on the basis of winning percentage.  Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round.  The 2020 NBA Finals will end no later than Oct. 13.

Most of this was already known. Owners approved the plan three weeks ago, and the players’ union reportedly followed earlier this week.

Beyond more details of the league’s race-focused initiatives (especially internally), the big news is that the seeding-game schedule will be announced tonight. Here’s an educated guess on how that will look.

Remember: Coronavirus can ruin the best-laid plans. It is a significant threat. This news means the NBA is advancing toward playing, not that games will definitely happen. That won’t happen until it happens.