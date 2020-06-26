Kevin Durant says he probably would not play in Orlando even if healthy

Kevin Durant is not going to have his first games back from a torn Achilles — his first games in a Nets uniform — be during the restart in Orlando.

But even if he were healthy, he probably wouldn’t play.

That’s what he said on the Dawg Talk podcast (at tip Real GM and Alex Smith at SNY.TV).

“I feel, me right now, I probably wouldn’t have played because the unknown going into that situation looks crazy right now, seeing so many new cases. It’s just so unpredictable. “It’s easy for me to say right now because I’m injured but I probably wouldn’t have went down there… “Obviously, I would have talked to my teammates and consulted with my guys and actually really went over it for the last month and a half, but me, my gut would have me ‘nah,’ I wouldn’t want to go down there, especially after three months off.”

That lack of enthusiasm among many players for the restart in Orlando extends far beyond just Durant and his health concerns. There are a lot of players not excited to spend 35 days (six teams) or around 50 days (another eight teams) in a hotel away from their family and friends, taking a health risk to play basketball games. The farther a team is away from contending, the higher the level of apathy among the players (players on contenders are generally into it).

Despite that, the majority of players are going to go to Orlando, in large part because they understand the financial ramifications of not going. It’s not simply lost paychecks this season, it’s the complete renegotiation of the CBA in the middle of the pandemic (which would not end well for the players) if they don’t lace them up. Maybe the concerns about COVID-19 get too great in a state with an explosion of positive coronavirus tests, but for now most players still seem to be in on the restart.