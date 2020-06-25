Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Wizards sign Jerian Grant to fill Davis Bertans roster spot for restart

By Kurt HelinJun 25, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is a full-circle story: Jerian Grant, the former Wizards’ ball boy and son of former Bullets player Harvey Grant, signed with his father’s former team.

The younger Grant signed with the Wizards for the NBA’s restart down in Orlando, a story broken by Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington.

Grant will take the roster spot of Davis Bertans, as the sharpshooting big man and free agent to chose not to head to Orlando in what is a smart business decisionone called out by Evan Fournier of the Magic. It’s not every day you see a player call out another one for making a decision that will guarantee them the most money.

Grant bounced around the NBA for four years before averaging 16.3 points and 5.9 assists per game (and shooting 43.5% from three, but on fewer than two attempts a game) for the Wizards G-League affiliate this season, the Capital City Go-Go.

Grant plays primarily at the point, but he can work off the ball as a two-guard. With John Wall not returning to play in Orlando, Ish Smith and Shabazz Napier are the Washington point guards. Grant will be behind them in the rotation.

Report: More NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus than reported so far

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Jazz center Rudy Gobert
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 25, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At least 19 NBA players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus:

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

I can tell you for a hundred percent fact: There are more players that have tested positive than have been reported or revealed.

To some degree, I understand players wanting to maintain their privacy – especially once they stopped interacting with masses of fans who’d benefit from being alerted.

But that’s generally not how the NBA works. Player injuries are announced, and we have repeatedly been told – as the NBA tries to resume its season – to treat coronavirus like an injury for players. The NBA’s push to draw revenue from gambling has been bolstered by promoting transparency, at least on paper. This violates that spirit.

It’s especially troubling as the league launches an ambitious plan for playing amid the pandemic. There are reasons to believe the plan is sound. There are reasons to believe the plan has shortcomings. But the NBA should be open with the underlying data.

As of mid-May, all the diagnosed players reportedly recovered in short order. Hopefully, the fact that other players have kept their diagnoses secret suggests they also recovered without complications.

Report: Mavericks C Willie Cauley-Stein sitting out, Dallas signing Trey Burke

Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 25, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA season typically ends in June. This year, due to coronavirus, players are set to enter a bubble at Disney World in July and stay through as late as October.

That schedule doesn’t work for Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein, but does open the door for Trey Burke.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

In some ways, this feels unfair to Cauley-Stein. Sitting out will cost him $188,119 of base salary plus $23,515 for each play-in and playoff game Dallas plays (up to $329,209 in total lost base salary).* But players often miss time to attend birth of children without having their pay docked.

Yet, coronavirus has forced the NBA to take special precautions. It’s unsafe for players to freely enter and exit the campus at Disney World. Cauley-Stein would face a long quarantine. Playing is also much more burdensome than usual, and continuing players are increasing the salary pot for all players.

On the other other hand, if Cauley-Stein were on one of the eight done teams, he could stay outside the bubble AND keep his salary.*

*With league-wide revenue way down, no players will get a full share of their base salary.

Coronavirus has created numerous difficult situations. This is one of them.

The Mavericks traded for Cauley-Stein in January to replace injured center Dwight Powell. Burke won’t help there, but he will add depth in the backcourt with Courtney Lee and Jalen Brunson also injured. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle often uses two-point-guard lineups, and Burke should fit.

Maybe the Mavericks will make another move to address center. Waiving Lee, who’s on an expiring contract, is an option.

Or Dallas could just roll with Kristaps Porzingis, Boban Marjanovic, Maxi Kleber, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Dorian Finney-Smith in creative lineups. Porzingis is very talented and very effective at center, but he’s too slight for some matchups, and he’s not the ideal roll threat to complement Luka Doncic. Marjanovic is too lumbering for many matchups. Kleber, Kidd-Gilchrist and Finney-Smith are small-ball options.

The Mavericks would benefit from having a more-prototypical center (like Powell and Cauley-Stein were). But it’s not paramount.

Vince Carter announces retirement

Vince Carter in 2000 dunk contest
Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 25, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Vince Carter said he was 90% certain he’d retire after the 2018-19 season. But he got the itch and played for the Hawks this season. As Atlanta finished its game the night the NBA suspended its season due to coronavirus, Carter treated it like a last hurrah. The Hawks are done for the season, one of eight teams not continuing at Disney World.

But is Carter actually done?

Carter on “Winging It With Vince Carter” podcast:

I’m officially finished playing basketball.

It’s no “I think.” OK, I’m officially done playing basketball professionally. I’ll play at home.

Carter played a record 22 NBA seasons (with the Raptors, Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies, Kings and Hawks). He is the best dunker of all-time. His stardom shined from the court to commercials at his peak, and he had a long and effective second act as a veteran journeyman.

What a unique and eventual career.

Carter won 1999 Rookie of the Year with Toronto and led the Raptors to their only playoff-series victory in their first 20 years of existence. Toronto fell one game short of the 2001 Eastern Conference finals after Carter infamously attended his graduation at North Carolina the day of Game 7 against the 76ers in the second round. Raptors fans soured on him, especially as his effort slipped.

Carter forced a trade to the Nets in 2004. He rounded out his offensive game and made the last of his eight All-Star games with New Jersey.

The main blemish on Carter’s long career: A lack of playoff success. He won just three playoff series while a star (2001 first round with Toronto, 2006 and 2007 first rounds with the Nets). He reached the conference finals only once (2010 with the Dwight Howard-led Magic). His only other playoff-series victory came as a backup (2015 with Grizzlies).

But Carter is likely headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame. His prime was impressive, and his longevity is unmatched. The 2000 dunk contest was a seminal moment. Carter is well-liked, especially due to his veteran-mentor phase. Even Toronto fans came around.

Such a testament to his endearing qualities and staying power.

Report: Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 25, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Living in a world with coronavirus, NBA players are contracting coronavirus. The league has ramped up testing in advance of resuming at Disney World, with several players testing positive:

Add Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. to the list.

Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told the Miami Herald.

Jones, 23, has been asymptomatic and still expects to participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. He was tested Tuesday, when mandatory COVID-19 testing for NBA players and staff began to be issued on a regular basis.

Hopefully, Jones recovers as quickly as he desires.

The reigning dunk-contest champion, Jones is a helpful member of Miami’s rotation. He’d be a notable loss for a team with a chance to make a deep playoff run.

At least the Heat loaded up at forward just before the trade deadline, acquiring Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill.

Jones faces far more uncertainty. Approaching unrestricted free agency this offseason, the undrafted player has a chance at his first relatively lucrative contract.