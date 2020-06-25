Report: Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Living in a world with coronavirus, NBA players are contracting coronavirus. The league has ramped up testing in advance of resuming at Disney World, with several players testing positive:
Add Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. to the list.
Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told the Miami Herald.
Jones, 23, has been asymptomatic and still expects to participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. He was tested Tuesday, when mandatory COVID-19 testing for NBA players and staff began to be issued on a regular basis.
Hopefully, Jones recovers as quickly as he desires.
The reigning dunk-contest champion, Jones is a helpful member of Miami’s rotation. He’d be a notable loss for a team with a chance to make a deep playoff run.
At least the Heat loaded up at forward just before the trade deadline, acquiring Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill.
Jones faces far more uncertainty. Approaching unrestricted free agency this offseason, the undrafted player has a chance at his first relatively lucrative contract.
Spencer Dinwiddie called Nicolas Claxton the Nets’ second-most-talented player (behind Kevin Durant, ahead of Kyrie Irving).
But Brooklyn must wait to see Claxton – the No. 31 pick in last year’s draft – progress.
Nets release:
Brooklyn Nets forward/center Nicolas Claxton underwent successful arthroscopic labrum repair surgery today on his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Claxton will not join the team for the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season.
Brooklyn has more than enough at center with DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen. An interesting long-term prospect, Claxton wasn’t in the rotation.
How urgent was this surgery? Because he’ll miss the Disney World resumption due to injury rather than personal choice, Claxton protects at least $77,608 in base salary plus $9,701 for each play-in and playoff game the Nets play (up to $135,814 total).* Players who want to sit out can game the system by undergoing surgery.
*All players’ actual salaries will be affected by the amount of league-wide revenue this season.
I’m not saying Claxton did anything underhanded. But, if he didn’t want to go to Disney World, the incentive exists.
With Durant and Irving sidelined, Brooklyn is mostly looking ahead to next season, anyway.
Kings players Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker tested positive for coronavirus.
So did Sacramento center Alex Len – and reportedly at least one more Kings player.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Sarah Hodges of CBS Sacramento:
Parker said he was in Chicago. Len said he was in Sacramento. It’s unclear where Hield and any other players who tested positive have been recently, which means it’s unclear whether there’s a teamwide breakout or an unfortunate set of occurrences.
Per COVID-19 Projections, 0.4% of people in the United States are estimated to currently have coronavirus. Reportedly, 23.5% of Kings players have it.
This could be a major problem for the Kings, though there’s still more information to uncover.
Hopefully, Len can join Sacramento in Disney World, as he desires. And hopefully, the team gets there safely.
As the NBA ramps up coronavirus testing in advance of resuming at Disney World, players – who, like everyone, live in a world plagued by coronavirus – are predictably testing positive.
Now, Kings forward Jabari Parker.
James Ham of NBC Sports California:
It’s good Parker’s COVID-19 was detected. Hopefully, he recovers quickly enough – and without long-terms complications – to join Sacramento in Disney World, as he desires. That he finds that goal realistic is a positive indicator of his current condition.
Parker, who holds a $6.5 million player option for next season, has at least some contractual security.
The Kings enter the resumption as playoffs longshots. This explains why they signed Corey Brewer. Parker more power forward/small forward, and Brewer is more small forward/shooting guard. But if Marvin Bagley III is healthy, Sacramento will have another option at power forward, anyway.