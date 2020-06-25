Nets: Nicolas Claxton not playing at Disney World after shoulder surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spencer Dinwiddie called Nicolas Claxton the Nets’ second-most-talented player (behind Kevin Durant, ahead of Kyrie Irving).

But Brooklyn must wait to see Claxton – the No. 31 pick in last year’s draft – progress.

Nets release:

Brooklyn Nets forward/center Nicolas Claxton underwent successful arthroscopic labrum repair surgery today on his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Claxton will not join the team for the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season.

Brooklyn has more than enough at center with DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen. An interesting long-term prospect, Claxton wasn’t in the rotation.

How urgent was this surgery? Because he’ll miss the Disney World resumption due to injury rather than personal choice, Claxton protects at least $77,608 in base salary plus $9,701 for each play-in and playoff game the Nets play (up to $135,814 total).* Players who want to sit out can game the system by undergoing surgery.

*All players’ actual salaries will be affected by the amount of league-wide revenue this season.

I’m not saying Claxton did anything underhanded. But, if he didn’t want to go to Disney World, the incentive exists.

With Durant and Irving sidelined, Brooklyn is mostly looking ahead to next season, anyway.