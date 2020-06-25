NBA loosens bench dress code for Orlando restart games

It’s not exactly Summer League Hawaiian shirt casual, but the NBA is loosening up the bench dress code for players and coaches at the restart in Orlando.
The NBA sent a memo to teams about the dress code for games at one of the three venues in the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, and it is a little more casual than a traditional game. Via Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Sources: The NBA has modified its dress code for 2019-20 restart:
– Players not required to wear sport coat on bench
– Can wear short/long-sleeve polos for team/league business
– Male and female coaches: short/long-sleeve NBA polo shirts
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020
The coordinated polo shirts look can work well for teams, and it is something seen with coaching staffs in Las Vegas for Summer League, or other league events. There’s no reason to make coaches travel with a closet-level of suits for this restart.
We also found out the arrival schedule for teams in Orlando, which was staggard do teams did not crowd a space, and to allow time for testing.
Sources: Travel dates for 22 NBA teams to Orlando:
– July 7: Nets, Nuggets, Magic, Suns, Jazz, Wizards
– July 8: Celtics, Mavericks, Clippers, Grizzlies, Heat, Pelicans, Thunder, Kings
– July 9: Rockets, Pacers, Lakers, Bucks, 76ers, Trail Blazers, Spurs, Raptors
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020
Once players arrive in the Walt Disney World complex, they will be quarantined in their room for the first day or so, until they are confirmed as negative on two coronavirus tests 24 hours apart. After that, players can venture out into other parts of the hotel, and soon teams will be able to start their training camps.