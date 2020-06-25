Getty Images

NBA loosens bench dress code for Orlando restart games

By Kurt HelinJun 25, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
It’s not exactly Summer League Hawaiian shirt casual, but the NBA is loosening up the bench dress code for players and coaches at the restart in Orlando.

The NBA sent a memo to teams about the dress code for games at one of the three venues in the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, and it is a little more casual than a traditional game. Via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The coordinated polo shirts look can work well for teams, and it is something seen with coaching staffs in Las Vegas for Summer League, or other league events. There’s no reason to make coaches travel with a closet-level of suits for this restart.

We also found out the arrival schedule for teams in Orlando, which was staggard do teams did not crowd a space, and to allow time for testing.

Once players arrive in the Walt Disney World complex, they will be quarantined in their room for the first day or so, until they are confirmed as negative on two coronavirus tests 24 hours apart. After that, players can venture out into other parts of the hotel, and soon teams will be able to start their training camps.

 

 

Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo “completely and totally healthy”

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 25, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
When the NBA shut down back in March, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not healthy. A sprained knee had him out for a couple of games already and there were rumors he would be out weeks longer (opening the door for LeBron James to make an MVP push).

That was then. Now, heading to Orlando for the NBA’s restart, Antetokounmpo is back to his 29.6 points per game self, coach Mike Budenholzer told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN. And a healthy Greek Freak is bad news for every other team in the East.

“It’s a huge advantage for us that Giannis will be completely and totally healthy,” Budenholzer tells ESPN. “He’s in a great place, both mentally and physically.

“Who’s to say how things would have gone if we kept on playing? I’m not sure it would be safe to say [Giannis] would have missed a couple of weeks. Could it have been less? Maybe. Could it have been more? Perhaps. We can look back a bit and say, ‘Wow, I wonder what would have happened there.’ But the great thing is he’s healthy now.”

The Bucks would have been cautious with Antetokounmpo back in March. Considering their comfortably cushion on top of the East, the Bucks could have kept Antetokounmpo out weeks to make sure his knee was right and get his legs a little rest before the playoff push. Ultimately, he would have been completely and totally healthy anyway, but now he also is well rested.

Antetokounmpo likely will be the league’s back-to-back MVP after his 29.6 point, 13.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists a game season. It was a campaign where, despite the fact every team knows his drives are coming, he still gets to the rim for nearly half his shots (47.8% of his attempts are at the rim, and he shoots 76.7% on them). Add in that he is playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level on the other end and he is the clear MVP.

Antetokounmpo will have a strong playoffs, he did last season (and knocked down his threes), but the question the Bucks as a team have yet to answer is “what is their Plan B?” Deep in the playoffs, the best teams take away the easy buckets for the Greek Freak and other players will have to step up. Will Budenholzer make the needed adjustments?

For a lot of people, they will not believe the Bucks can do it until they see them do it. But with a healthy Antetokounmpo Milwaukee is one step closer.

LeBron James: Colin Kaepernick deserves apology from NFL

By Kurt HelinJun 25, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT
LeBron James has had the back Colin Kaepernick for a long time.

The NFL did not, and Kaepernick was blackballed from the league (he got a multi-million dollar settlement with the NFL over his collusion grievance). That was at least until recently when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL was wrong not to encourage peaceful protests and he said a team should consider giving Kaepernick a tryout.

LeBron James wants more: A direct apology to Kaepernick from the NFL.

LeBron and business partner Maverick Carter were making the financial media rounds Thursday morning in the wake of a $100 million investment in their production company. That included an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek’s Jason Kelly, who asked LeBron about wearing an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt during warmups and the freedom he has to speak, vs. what has happened in the NFL (hear LeBron’s full answer in the video above).

As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms, I’m not with those guys, but I do understand that an apology — I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er. I just see that to still be wrong. Now they are listening some, but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who basically sacrificed everything for the better of this world.

Carter goes on to point out that what Kaepernick was kneeling about are the same things that blew up around the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer (who has since been charged with murder). Carter also noted the often forgotten point Kaepernick spoke with a former Green Beret Nate Boyer about how to protest, and it was Boyer who recommended kneeling.

None of that means an apology from the NFL is coming.

That doesn’t mean LeBron is about to shut up and dribble — nor should he. Ever.

LeBron has worked to use his massive social media platform and his celebrity status to impact other issues, most recently working on a Black voting rights campaign. He will continue to speak out. And LeBron will continue to have Kaepernick’s back.

 

 

 

 

Wizards sign Jerian Grant to fill Davis Bertans roster spot for restart

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 25, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
It is a full-circle story: Jerian Grant, the former Wizards’ ball boy and son of former Bullets player Harvey Grant, signed with his father’s former team.

The younger Grant signed with the Wizards for the NBA’s restart down in Orlando, a story broken by Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington.

Grant will take the roster spot of Davis Bertans, as the sharpshooting big man and free agent to chose not to head to Orlando in what is a smart business decisionone called out by Evan Fournier of the Magic. It’s not every day you see a player call out another one for making a decision that will guarantee them the most money.

Grant bounced around the NBA for four years before averaging 16.3 points and 5.9 assists per game (and shooting 43.5% from three, but on fewer than two attempts a game) for the Wizards G-League affiliate this season, the Capital City Go-Go.

Grant plays primarily at the point, but he can work off the ball as a two-guard. With John Wall not returning to play in Orlando, Ish Smith and Shabazz Napier are the Washington point guards. Grant will be behind them in the rotation.

Report: More NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus than reported so far

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Jazz center Rudy Gobert
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 25, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
At least 19 NBA players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus:

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

I can tell you for a hundred percent fact: There are more players that have tested positive than have been reported or revealed.

To some degree, I understand players wanting to maintain their privacy – especially once they stopped interacting with masses of fans who’d benefit from being alerted.

But that’s generally not how the NBA works. Player injuries are announced, and we have repeatedly been told – as the NBA tries to resume its season – to treat coronavirus like an injury for players. The NBA’s push to draw revenue from gambling has been bolstered by promoting transparency, at least on paper. This violates that spirit.

It’s especially troubling as the league launches an ambitious plan for playing amid the pandemic. There are reasons to believe the plan is sound. There are reasons to believe the plan has shortcomings. But the NBA should be open with the underlying data.

As of mid-May, all the diagnosed players reportedly recovered in short order. Hopefully, the fact that other players have kept their diagnoses secret suggests they also recovered without complications.