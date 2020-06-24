Zion Williamson
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson reportedly in great shape, could be dominant in restart

By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While a lot of players were struggling to find workout equipment and courts during the break, Zion Williamson was in the New Orleans Pelicans’ practice facility, getting treatment. Because of the knee injury that robbed Zion of most of this past season, he had a special waiver (as did other injured players getting treatment).

The buzz around the league is Zion took advantage of his opportunity. Tim Bontemps and Andrew Lopez of ESPN got a few sources to talk about Williamson could make a big step forward — and be a big ratings draw for the league — in the bubble.

“Zion has been diligent about taking care of himself,” said David Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations. “He’s in a good space physically and mentally.”

Another team source went a step further.

“He’s going to shock some people,” the source said.

He already has. Williamson missed 45 games to start the season due to a torn right lateral meniscus. However, in 19 games he played after his return, Zion was a force who lived up to the hype, averaging 23.6 points per game on 58.9% shooting, plus pulling down 6.8 rebounds a game. His athleticism and aggressive attacking of the rim opened up the rest of the Pelicans offense, and they started to look like a playoff team.

If he’s playing better than that, the Pelicans have a real chance.

New Orleans enters the restart in Orlando 3.5 games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West. If the Pelicans can finish as the nine seed — meaning beating out Portland and Sacramento, among others — and within four games of the Grizzlies, it will force a play-in series. The Grizzlies and Pelicans would play two games, and New Orleans would need to win both to advance and get the eighth seed, becoming a playoff team. It’s a longshot, but not impossible.

The league’s broadcast partners would LOVE to see it — LeBron James vs. Zion Williamson in the first round would be a ratings bonanza. (Not to mention Anthony Davis vs. the team he forced his way off of; and Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart vs. the team that traded them for Davis. There are storylines everywhere with that series.)

Knicks hire William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley as new VP, senior advisor

William Wesley Knicks
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

William Wesley — better known to fans as “Worldwide Wes,” a man with incredible influence on players as a friend and father figure — has had a lot of influence within the Knicks organization over the years. Now, he is doing so officially.

The Knicks hired Wesley as their Executive Vice President – Senior Basketball Advisor. Wesley long has been new team president Leon Rose‘s right-hand man, but shortly after Rose was hired the Knicks shot down the idea Wesley would be following him into the front office. That proved to be a smokescreen.

“We are very excited to announce the hiring of William Wesley, someone that I have known for over 40 years and consider to be family,” Rose said in a statement (which is all he has officially ever done, he has yet to have a press conference since taking over the team, but he is sitting down with Mike Breen this week for television). “He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a tremendous asset and resource to both myself and the New York Knicks.”

“My long history with and respect for Jim Dolan and Leon Rose, as well as the chance to be part of the New York Knicks made this an opportunity I wanted to pursue,” Wesley said. “I look forward to joining the current staff and moving the organization toward a successful future.”

Wesley has long had influence in the Garden, but he preferred to work more in the shadows. Wesley was tight with Carmelo Anthony and, after Isiah Thomas was forced out of the Knicks hierarchy, Wesley was the guy who had owner James Dolan’s ear. Wesley’s gift is that he is seemingly everywhere — he is “worldwide” — having relationships at Nike, with college players, at the AAU level, with all kinds of pros. He builds relationships and had the trust of people at every level of basketball.

The Knicks have made some other smart hires: both Walt Perrin and Frank Zanin are assistant general managers, Brock Aller is a VP of basketball and strategic planning, and the Knicks picked up Alex Kline and TJ Zanin as scouts.

The Knicks still need to hire a head coach for next season, and while they are conducting a lot of interviews Tom Thibodeau is considered the clear frontrunner around the league.

Can Rose lead all these people to start to turn the Knicks around (which is going to be like turning an oil tanker around at sea, it’s going to take some time)? Can Rose save Dolan from his instincts around the team? Time will tell.

Expect players to opt-out of playing in Orlando restart up to July 1

John McCoy/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tuesday was the deadline for players to inform teams they did not want to play in the Orlando restart… if they’re going to get paid.

It wasn’t reported as such, but a reading of the league’s health and safety protocols shows the June 24 deadline for players to inform teams they were not headed to Orlando was only for players who wanted to qualify as an “excused player” — one with a medical condition or reason not to attend. Those players (after a medial approval process) will still get paid as would a player who went to Orlando.

July 1 turns out to be the real deadline, that’s when teams need to submit their rosters for the restart to the league.

Up to now, a couple of players — the Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza and the Lakers’ Avery Bradley — have opted out of the restart, choosing spending time with family over playing basketball inside the bubble away from them. No rational person can blame them for that choice. Another player, Davis Bertans of the Wizards, is a pending free agent and made his decision for financial reasons. While Bertans got some flack from Evan Fournier, the Wizards big man made the smart financial decision for himself (and the Wizards backed it).

Expect there to be more players opting out for the next week, until we get to July 1 and teams submit rosters. As the number of coronavirus cases spikes in Florida in general, and Orange County around the Walt Disney World property in particular, other players may come to the same conclusion that for them, it’s not worth it.

Free agent Tyler Johnson reportedly agrees to deal with Nets for restart

Tyler Johnson Nets
Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With Kyrie Irving out for the restart in Orlando following shoulder surgery, Brooklyn could use a little more depth at guard.

Enter Tyler Johnson, the newest Net.

Brooklyn signed Johnson for the restart in Orlando, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nets have had an interest in Johnson for a while, back in 2016 they tried to poach him from Miami with a four-year, $50 million restricted free agent contract. The Heat matched.

Johnson never quite lived up to the promise of that contract but he was a respectable rotation player. At least up until the last year, when Johnson’s shot deserted him in Phoenix (48.1 true shooting percentage, 28.9% from three). He got buried on the bench, and when the Suns couldn’t use him in a trade at the deadline they bought him out.

Johnson was one of the top available free agents heading into this transaction window. The Rockets reportedly had interest, but the Nets stepped up.

If Johnson is fully healthy and can find his shot again, he can give the Nets guard depth — he shot 37% from deep four years ago.

J.R. Smith reported frontrunner to fill Lakers’ roster spot

J.R. Smith Lakers
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 7:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Avery Bradley has chosen to stay home and focus on his family rather than head to Orlando for the restart.

That may mean a LeBron James/J.R. Smith reunion.

The Lakers are leaning toward bringing Smith in for the restart to fill Bradley’s roster spot, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and Smith’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, were discussing a possible agreement Tuesday night and were expected to speak again Wednesday, sources said…

Smith worked out for the Lakers in February before the team signed guard Dion Waiters to a deal.

The Lakers are contenders looking for veterans they can give playoff minutes to if needed. Most of Bradley’s minutes will be split between Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but the Lakers would love to add one more person they can trust to the mix.

But is Smith that guy?

When was the last time Smith stepped on an NBA court? November 19, 2018. And he played six minutes that night. His game was slipping away from him already (30.8% from three his last season), he’s not always the most focused player ever, and there was a reason other teams have not jumped to sign him in nearly two years.

Smith is a former Sixth Man of the Year and NBA champion who is a career 37% shooter from three. Maybe with the time off the Lakers could use him for depth in a limited role. However, the bottom line is if the Lakers end up leaning on Smith for significant minutes their problems are much bigger than who they signed in the transaction window.