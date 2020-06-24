Tyler Zeller Spurs
Tyler Zeller reportedly signs with Spurs for restart in Orlando

By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
With LaMarcus Aldridge out for the rest of this season, San Antonio was looking for a little frontcourt depth heading into the restart in Orlando.

Enter Tyler Zeller.

The journeyman big man, who had not played in the NBA this season and played just six games the season before that, will sign with the Spurs for the restart, according to both Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For his career, Zeller has averaged 7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 50.9%. However, he has bounced around the league a lot in recent years — the Spurs are his sixth team since 2017. He brings size but a game that doesn’t fit well in the modern NBA to San Antonio.

The Spurs head to Orlando four games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West. San Antonio will have to beat out Portland, Sacramento, and New Orleans to finish with the nine seed, then beat Memphis in back-to-back play-in games, to earn the eight seed and make the playoffs. The reward for that is LeBron James and the Lakers.

Thunder sign Luguentz Dort to contract before Orlando restart

Luguentz Dort
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
If there was one two-way contract player who was a lock to get picked up by their team for the restart in Orlando, it was Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort. He started 21 games for the Thunder before the forced interruption of the season, and OKC went 16-5 in those games.

Wednesday the Thunder did as expected and locked Dort up, doing so with a multi-year contract.

A shooting guard out of Montreal via Arizona State, he got into 29 games for the Thunder this season, starting 21 and playing strong defense in those games. His offense is a work in progress, he took 46.5% of his shots from three but hit just 30.1% of them. He’s an okay finisher at the rim (60.3% this season), but at age 21 there is a lot of time for his offense to come around.

Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be part of the Oklahoma City backcourt for a long time to come.

In the short term the two of them, plus Chris Paul, will head to Orlando and the NBA’s restart, where the Thunder are in a seeding battle in the middle of the West heading toward the playoffs.

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon latest player to test positive for coronavirus

Malcolm Brogdon coronavirus
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Malcolm Brogdon, the primary shot creator and heart of the Indiana Pacers’ offense, has become the latest NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Brogdon announced he tested positive, releasing this statement.

On the court, Brogdon has been critical to the Pacers push into the playoffs (they are the fifth seed in the East heading to Orlando and the restart). He averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 assists a game, setting up players such as Domantas Sabonis and working to integrate with Victor Oladipo after his return.

Off the court, Brogdon has been one of the more active NBA players in the Black Lives Matters protests and movement. He is one of the players saying he could use the platform in Orlando to get the BLM message out to a broader audience. As he said, Brogdon still plans on playing in Orlando.

As teams started testing players for the coronavirus this week, a number of players have tested positive (we don’t have an exact number, not everything is public). Malcolm Brogdon joins Denver’s Nikola Jokic as one of the biggest name players to test positive this week (Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, and Donovan Mitchell did back in March).

The NBA and team executives expected some positive tests, even as some fans on Twitter question if the league should go forward considering the players with the disease and the rise in positive tests in the Orange County/Orlando area. This is why teams are still working out at their home facilities, giving time for players such as Brogdon to quarantine, get treatment, then head to Orlando in a week (or later) when cleared. The idea is to find out who is sick now, get them healthy, then create the “bubble” or campus in Orlando with the coronavirus on the outside and players staying healthy inside (and being tested nearly daily). Of course it’s not that simple, but team executives and players largely buy into the plan.

The league is moving forward with the restart in Orlando — and Brogdon will be with it.

Zion Williamson reportedly in great shape, could be dominant in restart

Zion Williamson
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
While a lot of players were struggling to find workout equipment and courts during the break, Zion Williamson was in the New Orleans Pelicans’ practice facility, getting treatment. Because of the knee injury that robbed Zion of most of this past season, he had a special waiver (as did other injured players getting treatment).

The buzz around the league is Zion took advantage of his opportunity. Tim Bontemps and Andrew Lopez of ESPN got a few sources to talk about Williamson could make a big step forward — and be a big ratings draw for the league — in the bubble.

“Zion has been diligent about taking care of himself,” said David Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations. “He’s in a good space physically and mentally.”

Another team source went a step further.

“He’s going to shock some people,” the source said.

He already has. Williamson missed 45 games to start the season due to a torn right lateral meniscus. However, in 19 games he played after his return, Zion was a force who lived up to the hype, averaging 23.6 points per game on 58.9% shooting, plus pulling down 6.8 rebounds a game. His athleticism and aggressive attacking of the rim opened up the rest of the Pelicans offense, and they started to look like a playoff team.

If he’s playing better than that, the Pelicans have a real chance.

New Orleans enters the restart in Orlando 3.5 games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West. If the Pelicans can finish as the nine seed — meaning beating out Portland and Sacramento, among others — and within four games of the Grizzlies, it will force a play-in series. The Grizzlies and Pelicans would play two games, and New Orleans would need to win both to advance and get the eighth seed, becoming a playoff team. It’s a longshot, but not impossible.

The league’s broadcast partners would LOVE to see it — LeBron James vs. Zion Williamson in the first round would be a ratings bonanza. (Not to mention Anthony Davis vs. the team he forced his way off of; and Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart vs. the team that traded them for Davis. There are storylines everywhere with that series.)

Knicks hire William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley as new VP, senior advisor

William Wesley Knicks
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 12:02 PM EDT
William Wesley — better known to fans as “Worldwide Wes,” a man with incredible influence on players as a friend and father figure — has had a lot of influence within the Knicks organization over the years. Now, he is doing so officially.

The Knicks hired Wesley as their Executive Vice President – Senior Basketball Advisor. Wesley long has been new team president Leon Rose‘s right-hand man, but shortly after Rose was hired the Knicks shot down the idea Wesley would be following him into the front office. That proved to be a smokescreen.

“We are very excited to announce the hiring of William Wesley, someone that I have known for over 40 years and consider to be family,” Rose said in a statement (which is all he has officially ever done, he has yet to have a press conference since taking over the team, but he is sitting down with Mike Breen this week for television). “He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a tremendous asset and resource to both myself and the New York Knicks.”

“My long history with and respect for Jim Dolan and Leon Rose, as well as the chance to be part of the New York Knicks made this an opportunity I wanted to pursue,” Wesley said. “I look forward to joining the current staff and moving the organization toward a successful future.”

Wesley has long had influence in the Garden, but he preferred to work more in the shadows. Wesley was tight with Carmelo Anthony and, after Isiah Thomas was forced out of the Knicks hierarchy, Wesley was the guy who had owner James Dolan’s ear. Wesley’s gift is that he is seemingly everywhere — he is “worldwide” — having relationships at Nike, with college players, at the AAU level, with all kinds of pros. He builds relationships and had the trust of people at every level of basketball.

The Knicks have made some other smart hires: both Walt Perrin and Frank Zanin are assistant general managers, Brock Aller is a VP of basketball and strategic planning, and the Knicks picked up Alex Kline and TJ Zanin as scouts.

The Knicks still need to hire a head coach for next season, and while they are conducting a lot of interviews Tom Thibodeau is considered the clear frontrunner around the league.

Can Rose lead all these people to start to turn the Knicks around (which is going to be like turning an oil tanker around at sea, it’s going to take some time)? Can Rose save Dolan from his instincts around the team? Time will tell.