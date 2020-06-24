Thunder sign Luguentz Dort to contract before Orlando restart

If there was one two-way contract player who was a lock to get picked up by their team for the restart in Orlando, it was Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort. He started 21 games for the Thunder before the forced interruption of the season, and OKC went 16-5 in those games.

Wednesday the Thunder did as expected and locked Dort up, doing so with a multi-year contract.

A shooting guard out of Montreal via Arizona State, he got into 29 games for the Thunder this season, starting 21 and playing strong defense in those games. His offense is a work in progress, he took 46.5% of his shots from three but hit just 30.1% of them. He’s an okay finisher at the rim (60.3% this season), but at age 21 there is a lot of time for his offense to come around.

Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be part of the Oklahoma City backcourt for a long time to come.

In the short term the two of them, plus Chris Paul, will head to Orlando and the NBA’s restart, where the Thunder are in a seeding battle in the middle of the West heading toward the playoffs.