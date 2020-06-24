Kings guard Buddy Hield
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Kings guard Buddy Hield tests positive for coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanJun 24, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kings forward Jabari Parker tested positive for coronavirus.

So did his Sacramento teammate Buddy Hield.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Parker said he was in Chicago. So, these diagnoses don’t indicate a team-wide breakout.

A couple weeks ago, Hield played in an Oklahoma pro-am:

That looked like a high-risk environment – little-to-no social distancing, few masks, crowded indoor gym, people physically exerting themselves. Hopefully, Hield hasn’t spread coronavirus further and recovers smoothly.

Hield would be a key loss for the Kings, who are trying to sneak into the playoffs. They still have Bogdan Bogdanovic at shooting guard, and newly signed Corey Brewer adds depth. But Hield is a talented player, whose 3-point shooting would be difficult to replace.

However his health progresses, Hield at least has the lucrative contract extension he signed last year.

Kings forward Jabari Parker tests positive for coronavirus

Kings forward Jabari Parker
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 24, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the NBA ramps up coronavirus testing in advance of resuming at Disney World, players – who, like everyone, live in a world plagued by coronavirus – are predictably testing positive. So far:

Now, Kings forward Jabari Parker.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

It’s good Parker’s COVID-19 was detected. Hopefully, he recovers quickly enough – and without long-terms complications – to join Sacramento in Disney World, as he desires. That he finds that goal realistic is a positive indicator of his current condition.

Parker, who holds a $6.5 million player option for next season, has at least some contractual security.

The Kings enter the resumption as playoffs longshots. This explains why they signed Corey Brewer. Parker more power forward/small forward, and Brewer is more small forward/shooting guard. But if Marvin Bagley III is healthy, Sacramento will have another option at power forward, anyway.

Report: Clippers, Celtics coach Brad Stevens pushing for more family in bubble

Clippers coach Doc Rivers and Celtics coach Brad Stevens
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 24, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If all goes to plan, 22 NBA teams will arrive at Disney World between July 7-9. Six teams will get eliminated by Aug. 16. Eight more teams will get eliminated by Aug. 30.

That’s when players on the remaining eight teams – those reaching the second round of the playoffs – can have family present in the bubble.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Sources say the Clippers have been the most vocal when it comes to pushing for more family and friends to be allowed earlier in the timeline, with their routinely-stated hope (via weekly calls between the NBA and front office executives) that the league will eventually allow at least one family member or friend to join players at the start of the first round.

“They’re fighting for that,” a rival GM said.

But they’re certainly not alone.

While the players are the focus — and with good reason — the unwelcome reality for everyone else is that all other NBA staff (front office executives, coaches, trainers, media relations folks et al) have to say goodbye to their families for the entirety of the time in Orlando. Several GMs expressed significant disappointment at this fact, not only for themselves but for their employees as well.

A source said Boston coach Brad Stevens has consistently pushed the league to reconsider its ruling that the families of staff members will not be allowed.

Generally, there’s a tradeoff between safety from coronavirus and comfort. Want to avoid coronavirus? Stay away from people and, to a lesser degree, where people have been. But that can be a miserable way to live.

Everyone is trying to find the right balance.

The rising case count in Florida could make the NBA more – not less – restrictive. Every additional person in the bubble is someone who could sneak out and back in. The higher risk of contracting coronavirus in the surrounding area, the more dangerous that becomes. Even if they don’t leave the bubble, additional people could spread coronavirus from someone who brought it in. There’s danger on multiple fronts.

On the other hand, essential people in the bubble might not adhere to overly strict rules. If they can’t have family and friends join, players and staff could be more likely to sneak sneak out themselves or sneak in someone – again, even riskier given the numbers in Florida. Without family and friends present, players could face mental-health issues. There’s danger on multiple fronts.

Hopefully, everyone involved finds the optimal balance. But there’s no great answer. Coronavirus is the problem, and it looms over everything.

NBA, players’ union say addressing racial inequality, systemic racism focus of restart

NBA restart coronavirus
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 24, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday that dealing with racial matters will be a shared goal during the resumed season.

The league and union announced they will “take collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice” when the season restarts at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida next month.

Specific plans have not been finalized.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts led a meeting that included league officials and players Tuesday to go over plans, including how best to ensure greater inclusion of Black-owned and operated businesses in league matters and forming an NBA foundation “to expand educational and economic development opportunities” in the Black community.

“The issues of systemic racism and police brutality in our country need to end,” union president Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder said.

He added, “there is much work ahead both in Orlando and long-term to continue the momentum and bring about real, long-lasting change to our society.”

Silver said talks will continue.

 

Thunder sign Luguentz Dort to contract before Orlando restart

Luguentz Dort
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If there was one two-way contract player who was a lock to get picked up by their team for the restart in Orlando, it was Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort. He started 21 games for the Thunder before the forced interruption of the season, and OKC went 16-5 in those games.

Wednesday the Thunder did as expected and locked Dort up, doing so with a multi-year contract.

A shooting guard out of Montreal via Arizona State, he got into 29 games for the Thunder this season, starting 21 and playing strong defense in those games. His offense is a work in progress, he took 46.5% of his shots from three but hit just 30.1% of them. He’s an okay finisher at the rim (60.3% this season), but at age 21 there is a lot of time for his offense to come around.

Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be part of the Oklahoma City backcourt for a long time to come.

In the short term the two of them, plus Chris Paul, will head to Orlando and the NBA’s restart, where the Thunder are in a seeding battle in the middle of the West heading toward the playoffs.