NBA, players’ union say addressing racial inequality, systemic racism is focus of restart

Associated PressJun 24, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK — The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday that dealing with racial matters will be a shared goal during the resumed season.

The league and union announced they will “take collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice” when the season restarts at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida next month.

Specific plans have not been finalized.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts led a meeting that included league officials and players Tuesday to go over plans, including how best to ensure greater inclusion of Black-owned and operated businesses in league matters and forming an NBA foundation “to expand educational and economic development opportunities” in the Black community.

“The issues of systemic racism and police brutality in our country need to end,” union president Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder said.

He added, “there is much work ahead both in Orlando and long-term to continue the momentum and bring about real, long-lasting change to our society.”

Silver said talks will continue.

By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Lakers guard Avery Bradley advocated for a set of changes, which could be described as:

  • “Increase Black representation across the NBA and its teams”
  • “Ensure greater inclusion of Black-owned and operated businesses across NBA business activities”
  • “Form an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community”

Though Bradley won’t play in the league’s resumption at Disney World, his message landed. The NBA’s announcement of its restart includes “combat systemic racism and promote social justice” in the very first sentence, and the league addresses Bradley’s specific concerns in the statement.

NBA release:

The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have finalized a comprehensive plan for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season, which includes stringent health and safety protocols, a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the goal of taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.

In addition, the NBA and Disney have reached an agreement that makes the Arena, the Field House and Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex the venues for all games for the remainder of the season, which will resume with 22 teams returning to play and with no fans in attendance.

The NBA and the NBPA confirmed today an agreement on health and safety protocols that will govern the resumption of the season.  The rigorous program, which addresses risks related to COVID-19 and focuses on the well-being of players, coaches, officials and staff, was developed in consultation with public health experts, infectious disease specialists and government officials.

As announced on Wednesday, the NBA and the NBPA have agreed in principle that the goal of the season restart will be to find tangible and sustainable ways to address racial inequality across the country.  Leaders from the NBA and the NBPA have also discussed strategies to increase Black representation across the NBA and its teams, ensure greater inclusion of Black-owned and operated businesses across NBA business activities, and form an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community.  In recognition that long-term change can only come from an informed and sustained commitment, conversations regarding these efforts will continue and additional details will be released at a later date.

“We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.  “We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections.”

“It is very exciting to officially announce the restart of the 2019-2020 season,” said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts.  “It has taken true collaboration between the League and the Union – special kudos to our Executive Committee and several other team reps – along with the continued support and assistance from medical experts, public health officials and many others.  Additionally, our platform in Orlando presents a unique opportunity to extend the ongoing fight against systemic racism and police brutality in this country.  We will continue to work with our players and the League to develop specific plans in Orlando as well as long-term initiatives to bring about real change on these issues.”

“We’re glad to be able to provide a unique venue where the NBA can resume its season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.  “We look forward to welcoming the players, coaches and staff to Walt Disney World Resort as they prepare for the exciting return of professional basketball.”

Under the competitive format for the restart, the 22 participating teams will be the eight teams in each conference with the highest current winning percentages and the six teams that are currently within six games of the eighth seed in either conference.

The restart will begin with each participating team playing eight “seeding games,” as selected from its remaining regular-season matchups.  The complete game and national television schedules for the seeding games will be announced tonight.  The NBA and its broadcast and technology partners are collaborating to enhance game telecasts and bring fans an immersive, interactive viewing experience. 

At the conclusion of the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages across regular-season games and seeding games will be the first through seventh seeds for the NBA Playoffs for that conference.  If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage (regular-season games and seeding games) in a conference is more than four games ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference, then the team with the eighth-best winning percentage would be the eighth playoff seed in that conference.

If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage in a conference (Team 8) is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference (Team 9), then those two teams would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the eighth playoff seed in the conference.  The play-in tournament will be double elimination for Team 8 and single elimination for Team 9.

The NBA’s standard playoff tiebreaker procedures will be used to break any ties on the basis of winning percentage.  Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round.  The 2020 NBA Finals will end no later than Oct. 13.

Most of this was already known. Owners approved the plan three weeks ago, and the players’ union reportedly followed earlier this week.

Beyond more details of the league’s race-focused initiatives (especially internally), the big news is that the seeding-game schedule will be announced tonight. Here’s an educated guess on how that will look.

Remember: Coronavirus can ruin the best-laid plans. It is a significant threat. This news means the NBA is advancing toward playing, not that games will definitely happen. That won’t happen until it happens.

By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
The NBA is ramping up coronavirus testing as players report to their teams in advance of resuming at Disney World. Players who’ve reportedly tested positive so far.

That’s just the start, though.

NBA and NBPA release:

In tests conducted of 302 NBA players on June 23, 16 players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.

That’s 5.3%.

Don’t compare this to positive test rates for states or countries. Those tests tend to be done on people who show symptoms or came into contact with someone who tested positive. That skews the rate up. NBA players are tested simply because they’re showing up to work.

COVID-19 Projections estimates 0.47% of people in the United States are currently infected. Translated to 302 players, that rate would mean just one positive test.

But NBA players have different risk profiles than the overall population. There are reasons NBA players could have lower rates of infection (high salaries that allow them to live comfortably without needing to take risk). But there are stronger reasons NBA players could have higher rates:

  • NBA players are young. Young people tend to have less-severe symptoms. So, young people tend to engage in behavior that carries greater risk of contracting coronavirus.
  • NBA players tend to live in big cities, where teams are located. Many big cities have been hit hard.
  • NBA players train strenuously. Heavy breathing can spread coronavirus. There are plenty of videos of NBA players playing crowded gyms.

A good comparison? The NHL. Last week, the NHL announced 11 players of more than 200 tested multiple times were diagnosed with coronavirus (5.2% if that were 210 players).

Expect even more NBA players to test positive. For one, full rosters for the continuing 22 teams would be 374 players. That leaves many more players to be tested. There are also nearly two weeks before players travel to Orlando. That leaves more time for players to contract coronavirus in their own communities.

It wouldn’t be surprising if 20-30 NBA players test positive for coronavirus as testing ramps up before teams reach Disney World.

These numbers already are certainly shocking people. That response is a massive PR blunder by the NBA, which should have better set expectations for the public.

But it’s not an indication the NBA’s safety plan is failing.

NBA players testing positive now shows the dangers of the larger world, where NBA players have been living and coronavirus is a very-real threat. The bubble in Disney World will be a FAR more controlled environment with tight restrictions and frequent testing. The idea is to detect coronavirus now, before players it into Disney World.

Positive tests in later phases would have different meanings.

Dr. Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist:

There are plenty of reasons to be concerned about the NBA’s plan:

  • Rising infection rates in Florida, which increases risk if the NBA’s bubble is infiltrated
  • A short initial quarantine when players arrive in Disney World (two negative tests spaced 24 hours apart), which risks players contracting coronavirus shortly before arriving and not having it show up on tests before they enter the larger bubble
  • Players – especially players sidelined by coronavirus – having a tight window to train after a long layoff, which increases risk of injury

But these results? This is the system working.

By Kurt HelinJun 26, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Not having family and friends on the Walt Disney World campus has drawn intense complaints from players who don’t want to spend at least a month and maybe 50+ days away from the people they are closest to. Understandably, some teams and coaches are pushing to get families in earlier.

Even when that family does arrive, they will have to quarantine for days in another part of Orlando before they can enter the NBA’s bubble and see their loved one, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

According to the 113-page handbook of health and safety protocols put together by the league, teams can do this three-day quarantine for families in their home market — the Bucks could do it in Milwaukee, for example — but it must be overseen by the team and include coronavirus testing of family members. The league may have changed that to allow for only doing this initial quarantine in Orlando; the league’s original plan called for a seven-day quarantine once on the Disney campus, not just the four Stein reports (that quarantine still includes not seeing the player that is their family member).

Family will not go through these steps and be let into the bubble until after the first round of the playoffs. That means only eight teams will be allowed to bring in any family, and it will already be 50 days or more into the NBA’s Orlando experiment. Those family members have to follow the same health protocols — regular coronavirus testing, wearing a mask in public, etc. — that the players do.

It’s a lot, but the league wants to create a safe environment in Orlando, one where the virus is kept out (and if/when it gets in to be quickly contained). It sees this as the only way to pull off the restart in a state and nation where the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise again as governments open up the economy.

By Kurt HelinJun 26, 2020, 7:26 AM EDT
Kevin Durant is not going to have his first games back from a torn Achilles — his first games in a Nets uniform — be during the restart in Orlando.

But even if he were healthy, he probably wouldn’t play.

That’s what he said on the Dawg Talk podcast (at tip Real GM and Alex Smith at SNY.TV).

“I feel, me right now, I probably wouldn’t have played because the unknown going into that situation looks crazy right now, seeing so many new cases. It’s just so unpredictable.

“It’s easy for me to say right now because I’m injured but I probably wouldn’t have went down there…

“Obviously, I would have talked to my teammates and consulted with my guys and actually really went over it for the last month and a half, but me, my gut would have me ‘nah,’ I wouldn’t want to go down there, especially after three months off.”

That lack of enthusiasm among many players for the restart in Orlando extends far beyond just Durant and his health concerns. There are a lot of players not excited to spend 35 days (six teams) or around 50 days (another eight teams) in a hotel away from their family and friends, taking a health risk to play basketball games. The farther a team is away from contending, the higher the level of apathy among the players (players on contenders are generally into it).

Despite that, the majority of players are going to go to Orlando, in large part because they understand the financial ramifications of not going. It’s not simply lost paychecks this season, it’s the complete renegotiation of the CBA in the middle of the pandemic (which would not end well for the players) if they don’t lace them up. Maybe the concerns about COVID-19 get too great in a state with an explosion of positive coronavirus tests, but for now most players still seem to be in on the restart.