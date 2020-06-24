J.R. Smith Lakers
J.R. Smith reported frontrunner to fill Lakers’ roster spot

By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 7:32 AM EDT
Avery Bradley has chosen to stay home and focus on his family rather than head to Orlando for the restart.

That may mean a LeBron James/J.R. Smith reunion.

The Lakers are leaning toward bringing Smith in for the restart to fill Bradley’s roster spot, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and Smith’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, were discussing a possible agreement Tuesday night and were expected to speak again Wednesday, sources said…

Smith worked out for the Lakers in February before the team signed guard Dion Waiters to a deal.

The Lakers are contenders looking for veterans they can give playoff minutes to if needed. Most of Bradley’s minutes will be split between Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but the Lakers would love to add one more person they can trust to the mix.

But is Smith that guy?

When was the last time Smith stepped on an NBA court? November 19, 2018. And he played six minutes that night. His game was slipping away from him already (30.8% from three his last season), he’s not always the most focused player ever, and there was a reason other teams have not jumped to sign him in nearly two years.

Smith is a former Sixth Man of the Year and NBA champion who is a career 37% shooter from three. Maybe with the time off the Lakers could use him for depth in a limited role. However, the bottom line is if the Lakers end up leaning on Smith for significant minutes their problems are much bigger than who they signed in the transaction window.

Free agent Tyler Johnson reportedly agrees to deal with Nets for restart

Tyler Johnson Nets
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
With Kyrie Irving out for the restart in Orlando following shoulder surgery, Brooklyn could use a little more depth at guard.

Enter Tyler Johnson, the newest Net.

Brooklyn signed Johnson for the restart in Orlando, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nets have had an interest in Johnson for a while, back in 2016 they tried to poach him from Miami with a four-year, $50 million restricted free agent contract. The Heat matched.

Johnson never quite lived up to the promise of that contract but he was a respectable rotation player. At least up until the last year, when Johnson’s shot deserted him in Phoenix (48.1 true shooting percentage, 28.9% from three). He got buried on the bench, and when the Suns couldn’t use him in a trade at the deadline they bought him out.

Johnson was one of the top available free agents heading into this transaction window. The Rockets reportedly had interest, but the Nets stepped up.

If Johnson is fully healthy and can find his shot again, he can give the Nets guard depth — he shot 37% from deep four years ago.

Rockets sign David Nwaba, but for next season not Orlando restart

David Nwaba Rockets
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2020, 12:30 AM EDT
Leave it to Daryl Morey to use the transaction window — set up to help round out rosters for the restart in Orlando — to add a piece for next season.

Tuesday, the Rockets signed David Nwaba to a two-year deal. The story was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and later confirmed by the Rockets themselves.

The Rockets had a full roster heading to Orlando, so to make room for Nwaba they cut center Isaiah Hartenstein. While Hartenstein showed some promise, the center does not fit with the Rockets’ small-ball game.

The Nwaba signing is not about the restart, he will not lace them up in Orlando (but still make $903,000). He was carving out a growing spot in the Brooklyn rotation back in December when he tore his Achilles, ending his season. The injury took place in December, meaning he likely would not return to play until this December — right when the next NBA season is scheduled to tip-off. Nwaba is set to make $1.8 million next season.

He will add wing depth and some defense to the Rockets next season (assuming his deal for next season is fully guaranteed). In theory, he’d fit in well with the small-ball style of play the Rockets have adopted this season, but with coach Mike D’Antoni a lame duck that few around the league expect to return, it’s impossible to predict the Rockets’ style of play next season. Or who the coach will be. Or, maybe, who the general manager will be. There are a lot of things up in the air in Houston.

But we know David Nwaba will be on the Rockets.

 

Lakers’ Avery Bradley reportedly opted out, will not play at Orlando restart

Lakers Avery Bradley
By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT
Lakers’ starter Avery Bradley is putting his family first — and that means he will not be suiting up in Orlando for the NBA’s restart.

Bradley informed the Lakers of his decision Tuesday, choosing to spend more time with his family and put them first over basketball, Bradley told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

[Bradley’s 6-year-old son] Liam Bradley has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and it’s unlikely that he could have been medically cleared to enter the Orlando bubble with his family.

“As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family. And so, at a time like this, I can’t imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and well-being at even the slightest risk.

“As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities.”

In a sports world where the culture has long been families have to sacrifice so that a player can chase a title/money, it’s good to see a player put his family and their well being in front of money (Bradley will not be paid for the Orlando games). It’s a decision we should all respect.

Bradley also has been at the forefront of players involved in the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements, including pushing hard for the NBA itself to take action and not just give lip service. He can focus on those causes along with his family.

On the court, this is a blow to the Lakers: Bradley is the starting two guard, giving the Lakers 8.6 points a game, some floor spacing with his shooting (36.4% from three), and strong defense. Of the players on the roster, this will mean a bump in minutes and role for fan-favorite Alex Caruso.

The Lakers can fill Bradley’s roster spot in Orlando and seem to be looking at former LeBron James teammate — although not always the most helpful teammate — J.R. Smith.

Jamal Crawford also is available, if the Lakers are looking for veteran help. The Lakers signed Dion Waiters just before the season was shut down, plus they have Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo to play some guard minutes.

None of them, however, begin to fill the hole Bradley leaves in the roster.

 

Paul George says he left Pacers after they refused to add best PF, reportedly Anthony Davis

Former Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and former Pacers forward Paul George
By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Paul George said there’s more to his Pacers exit than people realized.

Now with the Clippers, George is spilling a lot of beans.

Appearing on the “Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles” podcast, George listed several grievances leading up to his 2017 departure from Indiana – the Pacers trading Danny Granger rather than helping him recover from injury, the Pacers trading George Hill without informing George first, George appearing in trade rumors himself. Then, George revealed the final straw.

George:

You know how it goes. Cats like, “Yo, P, I want to play with you.”

I ain’t going to say the names, because I’m going to keep their business private. I’m just going to say it like this: I had, at the time, the best power forward saying he wanted to come to Indy and team up with me.

They’re like, “We’re a mid-major. We’re a small market. We can’t do it. We’re a small market. We can’t afford that.” I’m like, “The best power forward wants to come play here. Y’all can’t make that work?” They didn’t want to do it.

So, I’m like – now, I’m pissed. Because it’s like, what am I doing here? You know what I mean? They don’t to win. I’ve got the best power forward that want to come play here. Not everybody chooses Indy to come play at. This dude wanted to come play here. They didn’t want to do it.

George said the Pacers called George saying they were instead interested in other players (a top-20/25 power forward and another player recovering from injury).

George:

After that phone call, I’m like, “They don’t get it.” I called my agent like, “Man, get me up out of here.” They don’t want to win.

George told the Pacers he planned to leave in 2018 unrestricted free agency. They traded him to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

The big question: Who was that mystery power forward?

The top power forward in 2017 free agency was Blake Griffin. The Clippers gave him a near-max contract. I doubt he would’ve left L.A. for Indiana.

But the very best power forward in the league was Anthony Davis. And that’s reportedly whom George was referring to.

J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star:

Davis had three years left on his contract with the Pelicans. Maybe he wouldn’t have stayed in Indiana beyond that, but that’s a long time! Davis and George would have formed an awesome tandem.

Sure, there would have been risk with George headed toward unrestricted free agency in 2018. And acquiring Davis certainly would’ve required surrendering significant long-term assets.

But as George tells it, the Pacers were too risk-averse. I wouldn’t blame him for not wanting to stay with a team afraid of bottoming out and therefore reluctant to reach for championship contention.

Of course, there are other perspectives.

The summer of 2017 was right between Davis steadfastly proclaiming his commitment to New Orleans and openly wondering whether the Pelicans had his back. Would he have really pushed for a trade to Indiana? There’s a big difference between friendly banter with George and actually making a trade request. Stars talk about teaming up far more often than they actually team up.

Even if Davis requested a trade, would the Pelicans really have acquiesced? They resisted trading him when he asked out with just one-and-a-half seasons left on his deal. They had far more leverage when he had three full seasons remaining.

There’s a decent chance George got upset about something that never would’ve happened, anyway.

Of course,

Interestingly, a fear in Indiana – that George was bound for Los Angeles, maybe taking Davis with him – came to fruition. George (Clippers) and Davis (Lakers) are now rivals there.