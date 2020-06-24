Kings players Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker tested positive for coronavirus.
So did Sacramento center Alex Len – and reportedly at least one more Kings player.
Kings center Alex Len says he has tested positive for coronavirus. Statement from Len, who emerged as key rotation piece for Sacramento prior to NBA hiatus: pic.twitter.com/A5yBcL8Obc
According to a source close to the @SacramentoKings at least 4 players have tested positive for COVID-19. The unnamed players will self-isolate for 14 days and will need two negative tests before entering the facility or before heading to Orlando, FL @CBSSacramento
Parker said he was in Chicago. Len said he was in Sacramento. It’s unclear where Hield and any other players who tested positive have been recently, which means it’s unclear whether there’s a teamwide breakout or an unfortunate set of occurrences.
Per COVID-19 Projections, 0.4% of people in the United States are estimated to currently have coronavirus. Reportedly, 23.5% of Kings players have it.
This could be a major problem for the Kings, though there’s still more information to uncover.
Hopefully, Len can join Sacramento in Disney World, as he desires. And hopefully, the team gets there safely.