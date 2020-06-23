NBA free agents
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Seven NBA free agents to watch as transaction window opens

By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2020, 2:42 AM EDT
The wheeling and dealing of the NBA is back.

Not exactly on the franchise-changing level we’ve come to expect from a league that loves its deals, but starting at noon Eastern on Tuesday NBA teams can sign free agents, waive players, sign their two-way players, or in other ways round out their rosters for the restart.

Here are seven players to watch, NBA free agents who could get signed in the next week.

Don’t overthink this — if a player was a free agent come the middle of March, it was for a reason. These are role players for a team, but that role can impact winning.

Note: For this story we have not included players set to sign with teams — making them unavailable in reality — such as Joakim Noah (Clippers), or Corey Brewer with the Kings.

1. Tyler Johnson

A solid rotation player up until the last year, Johnson’s shot deserted him in Phoenix (48.1 true shooting percentage, 28.9% from three). That led to him being buried on the bench behind Ricky Rubio and Jevon Carter, and once the Suns couldn’t use him in a trade at the deadline they bought him out.

If Johnson is fully healthy and can find his shot again he could help a team looking for guard depth — he shot 37% from three when the Heat matched a four-year, $50 million contract offer four years ago. He’s just 28 and in his prime, his shot and production should still be there.

The Rockets reportedly have interest, but expect a few suitors to call.

2. Gerald Green

If healthy, he may be the most sought after player on this list. Green is a veteran wing who shot 35.4% from three last season. Green was thought to be lost for the season with a foot injury, but he has had time to heal and is joking around like a player expecting to be in Orlando.

The Rockets had his rights but cannot re-sign him because they traded him at the deadline (as part of the four-team Clint Capela deal). Denver then quickly waived him. For teams looking for depth on the wing — a spot of need for a lot of teams — Green could be a quality pick up.

3. Jamal Crawford

He’s 40 years old — which is one reason no team has signed him this season — but, in the right situation, he could help a team get buckets off the bench. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is showing his age and has lost a step in recent years — and his horrific defense is a bigger concern to front offices — but he can still score. Crawford averaged 7.9 points per game last season off the bench and lit it up for the depleted Suns at the end of last season. Some team should give him a chance, but I’m not sure any well.

4. Trey Burke

Burke is available because he has limitations: He needs the ball in his hand to run a lot of pick-an-rolls, he’s not terribly efficient and doesn’t make the best decisions, plus he’s undersized and that hurts him on the defensive end. That said, he played solidly off the bench in Philly this season until let go, as he had in New York and Dallas before. For a team looking for a third point guard in Orlando they can turn to because of injury/sickness, Burke is a solid pick up.

5. DeMarcus Cousins

The biggest name on the NBA free agents board, but he is coming off back-to-back career-threatening injuries between his torn Achilles then a torn ACL. He wasn’t moving very well for the Warriors in the Finals last June, and that was before the ACL. The question for teams looking at Cousins is “does he fit with us?” He is not a big who can just set a pick then pop/rim run; he’s more effective getting the ball at the elbow or on the block and making plays. That’s not the direction the game is trending, but it might help a team in Orlando in the short term if Cousins is healthy enough to play.

He may not sign anywhere until the offseason, but his name will come up.

6. Iman Shumpert

Shumpert played well for the Nets earlier this season. He averaged 18.5 minutes a game, and while he wasn’t racking up counting stats (4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds a game on average) he played solid defense and the Nets were winning with him in the rotation. For teams looking for veteran wing depth heading into Orlando, Shumpert could be a solid pickup.

7. Luguentz Dort

The one two-way contract player on this list. A shooting guard out of Montreal via Arizona State, he got into 29 games for the Thunder this season, starting 21 and playing strong defense in those games (his offense is a work in progress), before OKC had to sign him or send him back to the G-League. Expect them to sign him now, ideally to lock him up for a couple of seasons. The Thunder maintain his rights, other teams cannot sign him (yet, anyway, if he gets a contract just through the end of this season he’s a restricted free agent this off-season, and he would get some calls).

Corey Brewer reportedly set to sign with Kings for NBA restart

Corey Brewer Kings
Chris Gardner/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT
Corey Brewer is coming back to the Kings.

Brewer played in 24 games for Sacramento at the end of the 2018-19 season, giving them a solid 14.7 minutes and 4.1 points per game.

Now Corey Brewer is returning to Kings, they re-signing the veteran wing for their push to end their 14-year playoff drought during the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

While Brewer can get the kings a few points, what he really brings to the table is some respectable defense on the wing, something Sacramento needs. Last season, the Kings were +4.3 points per 100 possessions better defensively when Brewer was on the court (stats via NBA.com), and while that is small sample size theater with a lot of noise, it points to what Brewer can do that helps the Kings during the restart. Brewer would come off the bench behind Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield, and play limited minutes.

Sacramento heads to Orlando 3.5 games back of eighth-seeded Memphis, in a virtual tie with the Trail Blazers and Pelicans. One of those three teams likely finishes in ninth place, and within four games of Memphis, forcing a two-game play-in series — the eight seed team only needs to win one of the two, the nine seed needs to win both.

That makes the Kings ending their 14-year playoff drought a long shot, but with De'Aaron Fox and now a returned Marvin Bagley III, the team should be entertaining to watch.

Cavaliers’ Kevin Love commits $500,000 to UCLA’s mental-health efforts

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love at UCLA
Harry How/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 22, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love isn’t slowing down his push to raise mental-health awareness.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has been outspoken in his own struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, committed $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA’s psychology department on Monday. Love played one season for the Bruins (2007-08) and he’s helping his alma mater’s work in diagnosing, preventing, treating and destigmatizing anxiety and depression.

Love’s gift came one day after he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for his efforts in mental health.

“I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, and we can only do that by improving diagnosis and treatment, fostering public conversations about mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it,” Love said.

Love first went public with his personal battles during the 2018 season. Since then, he has been active in spreading information nationally on mental health issues. Love credited San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, who has also fought depression, for giving him the strength to come forward.

“When heroes like Kevin come forward and share their vulnerability, it shines a light on anxiety and depression, and that helps chip away at stigma,” said Michelle Craske, a UCLA professor in psychology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences. “I want to thank Kevin for his leadership and his courage to share his personal story with the world. He has inspired and provided hope to many. Through his continued efforts, he is changing people’s lives.”

Reports: Mavericks’ Courtney Lee out after ‘freak accident’ calf injury

Mavericks guard Courtney Lee
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 22, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT
Courtney Lee‘s most prominent roles with the Mavericks have been burdensome salary accepted to get Kristaps Porzingis then tradable expiring contract.

But Lee started Dallas’ last four games before the season got suspended and could have filled a role as play resumes at Disney World.

Unfortunately, the shooting guard apparently suffered a calf injury and underwent surgery.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

The Mavericks have a full roster. However, they could open a spot by waiving Lee, who’s on an expiring contract. They’d lose his Bird Rights for the offseason, but those likely won’t matter, anyway. At 35 next offseason, Lee won’t command a high salary if Dallas wants him back.

The Mavericks have plenty of backcourt depth with Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry, Delon Wright and J.J. Barea. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle likes using two-point guard lineups.

So, the Mavericks should get by. They just lose some optionality, especially with Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson also injured.

Report: Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza sitting out to spend time with son

By Dan FeldmanJun 22, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT
NBA players will arrive at Disney World between July 7-9. The second round of the playoffs are scheduled to begin Aug. 31. Only teams advancing that far will have family present in the bubble.

Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza deemed that setup unacceptable for him.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Based on Ariza’s $12.2 million salary, this will cost Ariza $1,053,996 plus $131,749 for each play-in and playoff game Portland plays (up to a total of $1,844,492 in lost wages). However, that doesn’t account for the salary withholding all players face with league-wide revenue way down.

With just $1.8 million of his $12.8 million salary guaranteed next season, Ariza could become an unrestricted free agent at age 35 this offseason. He has proven to be a helpful glue guy on good teams.

Fair or not, this will increase concerns about Ariza’s commitment to losing teams. But Ariza can set his own priorities. Basketball isn’t everything. His son clearly matters significantly to him, as he is proving with this drastic and commendable step. Let teams considering signing Ariza decide what that means to them. That’s their issue, not Ariza’s.

For Portland, this a key loss. Since being acquired in January, Ariza had been starting at small forward, a position where the Trail Blazers have little depth. Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins provide frontcourt depth, and Carmelo Anthony can slide up from power forward. But Ariza was suited for his role. Portland’s road to the playoffs just got tougher.