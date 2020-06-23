Phoenix Suns
Report: Two Suns test positive for coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
A Western Conference playoff team reportedly had four player test positive for coronavirus.

The Suns – who are outside playoff position but among the 22 teams set to resume at Disney World – also had coronavirus diagnoses.

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

Two Phoenix Suns players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources have informed The Arizona Republic.

The positive tests led to Suns temporarily shutting down voluntary workouts at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, sources say.

Expect more of these reports in coming days. The coronavirus pandemic presents danger throughout the country. Obviously, NBA players are not exempt.

It’s good they’re being tested and this is being detected. Hopefully, it was before the virus spread further.

The goal is for players with coronavirus not to enter the bubble at Disney World. Once inside the bubble, testing ramps up to ensure any coronavirus infiltration doesn’t spread.

Is this plan safe? Experts think so. But players can decide their own risk tolerance. They’re the ones who must actually face these conditions.

But I know this: The conditions outside the bubble aren’t so great, either.

Report: NBA playoff team had four positive coronavirus tests in last few weeks

By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
The coronavirus pandemic continues.

NBA players are not exempt.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

An important thing to remember: Any positive coronavirus tests now reflect the outside world – not the NBA’s bubble in Disney World. Feel free to criticize the NBA’s safety plan for Disney World. But that will be a radically different environment. Canceling the season would mean leaving players in normal life – i.e., the conditions in which these four members of a Western Conference playoff team contracted coronavirus.

That said…

It feels absurd to have players go through all the trouble – possible exposure to coronavirus, injury risk, being restricted in Disney World, away from family and friends – just for glorified summer-league games. As in normal times, but accentuated by coronavirus, too many NBA games are such a waste.

I don’t have enough information about the financials, especially the local TV contracts, to know for certain. But I really hope the money gained by having 22 teams rather than 16 teams, by playing eight seeding games rather than the fewest necessary tune-up games before the playoffs is worth it.

Some of that money will come from gambling, which the NBA has embraced while pledging transparency. I wonder whether we’ll hear details of these positive tests. Hopefully it’s not in this case, but coronavirus can be debilitating. Though there are privacy concerns, NBA teams routinely reveal players injuries, and we’re being told to treat inevitable positive coronavirus tests like injuries.

Admittedly, these are not normal times. But wherever the NBA lands on disclosing positive coronavirus tests, I doubt the league will return gambling money.

Obviously, this is all about money. Which is fine. I salute anyone who can make money safely during this pandemic. It isn’t easy, and the NBA developed a detailed planapproved by the players union – to try. I don’t know whether it will work, but I hope it will.

As this news shows, there’s plenty of risk outside the bubble, too.

Report: DeMarcus Cousins not returning to NBA this season

DeMarcus Cousins
By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins isn’t signing with the Wizards.

Or anyone for the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Cousins tore his quad in the second game of the 2019 playoffs, rushed back for the NBA Finals then tore his ACL in August. No wonder Cousins, who also tore his Achilles in 2018, isn’t signing now.

The Lakers waived Cousins in February, when he was expected to miss the rest of the season and Los Angeles needed a roster spot for Markieff Morris. With the season delayed for coronavirus, that opened the door for Cousins returning elsewhere. But he won’t walk through it.

Report: NBA and union agree to revised CBA, including enhanced insurance

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell
By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
The National Basketball Players Association only “approved further negotiations with the NBA” on a 22-team resumption. It wasn’t a done deal.

But with the planned Disney World restart approaching, the union, as expected, has approved all relevant details.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Talk of players boycotting the resumption en masse never turned into reality. Some individuals – Wizards forward Davis Bertans and Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza so far – will decide to sit out. But that will be a personal choice. As a collective, players are playing.

Of course, many still have concerns – from coronavirus to injury to standard of living in the bubble to social justice.

The enhanced insurance is designed to assuage players worried about injury. Several players entering their contract-extension window – Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Heat big Bam Adebayo, Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and Lakers forward Kyle Kuzmapushed for this. These young players have been relatively modestly paid so far and stand to land major paydays this offseason. Of course, a question: Who will foot the cost of this enhanced insurance? It can be expensive.

Not playing would have been far more costly for players.

Which is why we’re here.

Troy Weaver takes over as GM, looking to ‘restore’ Pistons

Troy Weaver Pistons
Associated PressJun 23, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
DETROIT — The timing eventually worked out for Troy Weaver and the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons introduced Weaver as their new general manager on a video conference Monday. The former Oklahoma City Thunder executive joins a Detroit team that was interested in him previously – and he takes over a GM spot that was vacant for a couple years.

“We had actually tried to talk to Troy a couple years ago. OKC wasn’t quite ready to let him go,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “So he’s been on our radar for a while.”

The Pistons shook up their front office two years ago. Stan Van Gundy had been the coach and team president, and after Detroit moved on from him, there was no official GM. Ed Stefanski took over the front office, and Dwane Casey was hired as coach.

Now Weaver will fill the GM role, with Stefanski remaining as a senior advisor to Gores.

“Troy, Ed and Dwane will work on a day-to-day basis with each other,” Gores said. “Troy will have normal, and even higher than normal, GM responsibilities.”

Weaver said he felt loyal to the Thunder and wanted to help bring a championship to Oklahoma City – but he thought now the fit was right with the Pistons.

The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game since 2008, although Weaver described the situation as a “restoring” and not a rebuild. The Pistons went 20-46 this season and traded Andre Drummond in February. They hope to have more flexibility going forward.

“We didn’t have a lot of cap room at the time when Ed came on, so we felt like we really needed to clean things up,” Gores said. “I think he did a great job. … The reason Ed did not come on as GM, we had decided that Ed was going to be one level kind of above that, and that we needed to leave that spot open for our next 10, 15 years, for somebody like Troy.”

Although the Pistons dealt Drummond and bought out point guard Reggie Jackson, they still have an expensive star on the roster in Blake Griffin. Weaver mentioned Griffin and guard Derrick Rose immediately when asked about Detroit’s roster.

“Those guys have had some injury history, and they’re looking forward to building their careers back, so that stood out. Excited to get them healthy and help us move forward,” Weaver said. “Then the second piece of it is the young players on the roster – Sekou (Doumbouya), (Luke) Kennard, Bruce Brown, Svi (Mykhailiuk).”

Weaver did not want to discuss forward Christian Wood because of his free agency.

The Pistons announced the hiring of the 52-year-old Weaver last week. He spent the past 12 seasons with the Thunder, including three-plus years as vice president of basketball operations. He served eight seasons as vice president/assistant general manager.

Weaver, Gores, Casey, Stefanski and Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem were all on the video conference Monday.

“I always recognized Troy as one of the top talent evaluators – you just look at the finished products in OKC, he had a big part of doing that. Not only that, he’s a man of his word,” Casey said. “He’s genuine, he’s real, and I will say this, and in today’s time, with all the unrest, here’s an opportunity for an African American man to be named to this position, and I’m going to credit Tom and Arn and Ed for opening up the door for the opportunity for him to step in.”

Gores was asked about the importance of diversifying the front office with this hire.

“Did we put an emphasis, and make it a priority? Yes,” Gores said. “But at the same time, can’t take an ounce away from Troy. He was the best person in the world for this job.”