Report: DeMarcus Cousins not returning to NBA this season

By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins isn’t signing with the Wizards.

Or anyone for the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Cousins tore his quad in the second game of the 2019 playoffs, rushed back for the NBA Finals then tore his ACL in August. No wonder Cousins, who also tore his Achilles in 2018, isn’t signing now.

The Lakers waived Cousins in February, when he was expected to miss the rest of the season and Los Angeles needed a roster spot for Markieff Morris. With the season delayed for coronavirus, that opened the door for Cousins returning elsewhere. But he won’t walk through it.

Report: NBA and union agree to revised CBA, including enhanced insurance

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell
By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
The National Basketball Players Association only “approved further negotiations with the NBA” on a 22-team resumption. It wasn’t a done deal.

But with the planned Disney World restart approaching, the union, as expected, has approved all relevant details.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Talk of players boycotting the resumption en masse never turned into reality. Some individuals – Wizards forward Davis Bertans and Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza so far – will decide to sit out. But that will be a personal choice. As a collective, players are playing.

Of course, many still have concerns – from coronavirus to injury to standard of living in the bubble to social justice.

The enhanced insurance is designed to assuage players worried about injury. Several players entering their contract-extension window – Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Heat big Bam Adebayo, Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and Lakers forward Kyle Kuzmapushed for this. These young players have been relatively modestly paid so far and stand to land major paydays this offseason. Of course, a question: Who will foot the cost of this enhanced insurance? It can be expensive.

Not playing would have been far more costly for players.

Which is why we’re here.

Troy Weaver takes over as GM, looking to “restore” Pistons

Troy Weaver Pistons
Associated PressJun 23, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — The timing eventually worked out for Troy Weaver and the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons introduced Weaver as their new general manager on a video conference Monday. The former Oklahoma City Thunder executive joins a Detroit team that was interested in him previously – and he takes over a GM spot that was vacant for a couple years.

“We had actually tried to talk to Troy a couple years ago. OKC wasn’t quite ready to let him go,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “So he’s been on our radar for a while.”

The Pistons shook up their front office two years ago. Stan Van Gundy had been the coach and team president, and after Detroit moved on from him, there was no official GM. Ed Stefanski took over the front office, and Dwane Casey was hired as coach.

Now Weaver will fill the GM role, with Stefanski remaining as a senior advisor to Gores.

“Troy, Ed and Dwane will work on a day-to-day basis with each other,” Gores said. “Troy will have normal, and even higher than normal, GM responsibilities.”

Weaver said he felt loyal to the Thunder and wanted to help bring a championship to Oklahoma City – but he thought now the fit was right with the Pistons.

The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game since 2008, although Weaver described the situation as a “restoring” and not a rebuild. The Pistons went 20-46 this season and traded Andre Drummond in February. They hope to have more flexibility going forward.

“We didn’t have a lot of cap room at the time when Ed came on, so we felt like we really needed to clean things up,” Gores said. “I think he did a great job. … The reason Ed did not come on as GM, we had decided that Ed was going to be one level kind of above that, and that we needed to leave that spot open for our next 10, 15 years, for somebody like Troy.”

Although the Pistons dealt Drummond and bought out point guard Reggie Jackson, they still have an expensive star on the roster in Blake Griffin. Weaver mentioned Griffin and guard Derrick Rose immediately when asked about Detroit’s roster.

“Those guys have had some injury history, and they’re looking forward to building their careers back, so that stood out. Excited to get them healthy and help us move forward,” Weaver said. “Then the second piece of it is the young players on the roster – Sekou (Doumbouya), (Luke) Kennard, Bruce Brown, Svi (Mykhailiuk).”

Weaver did not want to discuss forward Christian Wood because of his free agency.

The Pistons announced the hiring of the 52-year-old Weaver last week. He spent the past 12 seasons with the Thunder, including three-plus years as vice president of basketball operations. He served eight seasons as vice president/assistant general manager.

Weaver, Gores, Casey, Stefanski and Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem were all on the video conference Monday.

“I always recognized Troy as one of the top talent evaluators – you just look at the finished products in OKC, he had a big part of doing that. Not only that, he’s a man of his word,” Casey said. “He’s genuine, he’s real, and I will say this, and in today’s time, with all the unrest, here’s an opportunity for an African American man to be named to this position, and I’m going to credit Tom and Arn and Ed for opening up the door for the opportunity for him to step in.”

Gores was asked about the importance of diversifying the front office with this hire.

“Did we put an emphasis, and make it a priority? Yes,” Gores said. “But at the same time, can’t take an ounce away from Troy. He was the best person in the world for this job.”

 

Footage of Kobe Bryant in high school to be auctioned off

Kobe Bryant high school
Associated PressJun 23, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s time in high school will be showcased when about 22 hours of footage of the late basketball star playing games and giving interviews will be sold on July 23 by the auction house Profiles in History.

The footage is from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced “High School Sports Show,” a syndicated weekly television series seen in 35 cities.

About 60% of the Bryant footage is of games involving the Lower Merion Aces from the Philadephia suburbs.

Ross’ library includes 130 hours and more than 700 athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Ryan Braun, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal. The footage will be sold in one lot, and the auction house estimates the price will be $250,000 to $350,000.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. He was 41.

The auction will take place at Profiles in History in Calabasas, outside Los Angeles.

 

Seven NBA free agents to watch as transaction window opens

NBA free agents
By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2020, 2:42 AM EDT
The wheeling and dealing of the NBA is back.

Not exactly on the franchise-changing level we’ve come to expect from a league that loves its deals, but starting at noon Eastern on Tuesday NBA teams can sign free agents, waive players, sign their two-way players, or in other ways round out their rosters for the restart.

Here are seven players to watch, NBA free agents who could get signed in the next week.

Don’t overthink this — if a player was a free agent come the middle of March, it was for a reason. These are role players for a team, but that role can impact winning.

Note: For this story we have not included players set to sign with teams — making them unavailable in reality — such as Joakim Noah (Clippers), or Corey Brewer with the Kings.

1. Tyler Johnson

A solid rotation player up until the last year, Johnson’s shot deserted him in Phoenix (48.1 true shooting percentage, 28.9% from three). That led to him being buried on the bench behind Ricky Rubio and Jevon Carter, and once the Suns couldn’t use him in a trade at the deadline they bought him out.

If Johnson is fully healthy and can find his shot again he could help a team looking for guard depth — he shot 37% from three when the Heat matched a four-year, $50 million contract offer four years ago. He’s just 28 and in his prime, his shot and production should still be there.

The Rockets reportedly have interest, but expect a few suitors to call.

2. Gerald Green

If healthy, he may be the most sought after player on this list. Green is a veteran wing who shot 35.4% from three last season. Green was thought to be lost for the season with a foot injury, but he has had time to heal and is joking around like a player expecting to be in Orlando.

The Rockets had his rights but cannot re-sign him because they traded him at the deadline (as part of the four-team Clint Capela deal). Denver then quickly waived him. For teams looking for depth on the wing — a spot of need for a lot of teams — Green could be a quality pick up.

3. Jamal Crawford

He’s 40 years old — which is one reason no team has signed him this season — but, in the right situation, he could help a team get buckets off the bench. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is showing his age and has lost a step in recent years — and his horrific defense is a bigger concern to front offices — but he can still score. Crawford averaged 7.9 points per game last season off the bench and lit it up for the depleted Suns at the end of last season. Some team should give him a chance, but I’m not sure any well.

4. Trey Burke

Burke is available because he has limitations: He needs the ball in his hand to run a lot of pick-an-rolls, he’s not terribly efficient and doesn’t make the best decisions, plus he’s undersized and that hurts him on the defensive end. That said, he played solidly off the bench in Philly this season until let go, as he had in New York and Dallas before. For a team looking for a third point guard in Orlando they can turn to because of injury/sickness, Burke is a solid pick up.

5. DeMarcus Cousins

The biggest name on the NBA free agents board, but he is coming off back-to-back career-threatening injuries between his torn Achilles then a torn ACL. He wasn’t moving very well for the Warriors in the Finals last June, and that was before the ACL. The question for teams looking at Cousins is “does he fit with us?” He is not a big who can just set a pick then pop/rim run; he’s more effective getting the ball at the elbow or on the block and making plays. That’s not the direction the game is trending, but it might help a team in Orlando in the short term if Cousins is healthy enough to play.

UPDATE: Cousins has told suitors he is not playing in Orlando to focus on next season.

6. Iman Shumpert

Shumpert played well for the Nets earlier this season. He averaged 18.5 minutes a game, and while he wasn’t racking up counting stats (4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds a game on average) he played solid defense and the Nets were winning with him in the rotation. For teams looking for veteran wing depth heading into Orlando, Shumpert could be a solid pickup.

7. Dragan Bender

We know what you’re saying, “why would anyone sign that bust?” Because he’s just 22 and is a 7-footer who can hit threes. He’s not exactly a unicorn, but players that size who can shoot get extra chances. He played respectably for the Warriors on a couple of 10-day contracts this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear a team signed him, not looking so much at the restart in Orlando but down the line, rolling the dice on him for next season with a team-friendly contract.