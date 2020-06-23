Lakers Avery Bradley
Lakers’ Avery Bradley reportedly opted out, will not play at Orlando restart

By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT
Lakers’ starter Avery Bradley is putting his family first — and that means he will not be suiting up in Orlando for the NBA’s restart.

Bradley informed the Lakers of his decision Tuesday, choosing to spend more time with his family and put them first over basketball, Bradley told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

[Bradley’s 6-year-old son] Liam Bradley has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and it’s unlikely that he could have been medically cleared to enter the Orlando bubble with his family.

“As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family. And so, at a time like this, I can’t imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and well-being at even the slightest risk.

“As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities.”

In a sports world where the culture has long been families have to sacrifice so that a player can chase a title/money, it’s good to see a player put his family and their well being in front of money (Bradley will not be paid for the Orlando games). It’s a decision we should all respect.

Bradley also has been at the forefront of players involved in the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements, including pushing hard for the NBA itself to take action and not just give lip service. He can focus on those causes along with his family.

On the court, this is a blow to the Lakers: Bradley is the starting two guard, giving the Lakers 8.6 points a game, some floor spacing with his shooting (36.4% from three), and strong defense. Of the players on the roster, this will mean a bump in minutes and role for fan-favorite Alex Caruso.

The Lakers can fill Bradley’s roster spot in Orlando and seem to be looking at former LeBron James teammate — although not always the most helpful teammate — J.R. Smith.

Jamal Crawford also is available, if the Lakers are looking for veteran help. The Lakers signed Dion Waiters just before the season was shut down, plus they have Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo to play some guard minutes.

None of them, however, begin to fill the hole Bradley leaves in the roster.

 

Paul George says he left Pacers after they refused to add best PF, reportedly Anthony Davis

Former Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and former Pacers forward Paul George
By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Paul George said there’s more to his Pacers exit than people realized.

Now with the Clippers, George is spilling a lot of beans.

Appearing on the “Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles” podcast, George listed several grievances leading up to his 2017 departure from Indiana – the Pacers trading Danny Granger rather than helping him recover from injury, the Pacers trading George Hill without informing George first, George appearing in trade rumors himself. Then, George revealed the final straw.

George:

You know how it goes. Cats like, “Yo, P, I want to play with you.”

I ain’t going to say the names, because I’m going to keep their business private. I’m just going to say it like this: I had, at the time, the best power forward saying he wanted to come to Indy and team up with me.

They’re like, “We’re a mid-major. We’re a small market. We can’t do it. We’re a small market. We can’t afford that.” I’m like, “The best power forward wants to come play here. Y’all can’t make that work?” They didn’t want to do it.

So, I’m like – now, I’m pissed. Because it’s like, what am I doing here? You know what I mean? They don’t to win. I’ve got the best power forward that want to come play here. Not everybody chooses Indy to come play at. This dude wanted to come play here. They didn’t want to do it.

George said the Pacers called George saying they were instead interested in other players (a top-20/25 power forward and another player recovering from injury).

George:

After that phone call, I’m like, “They don’t get it.” I called my agent like, “Man, get me up out of here.” They don’t want to win.

George told the Pacers he planned to leave in 2018 unrestricted free agency. They traded him to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

The big question: Who was that mystery power forward?

The top power forward in 2017 free agency was Blake Griffin. The Clippers gave him a near-max contract. I doubt he would’ve left L.A. for Indiana.

But the very best power forward in the league was Anthony Davis. And that’s reportedly whom George was referring to.

J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star:

Davis had three years left on his contract with the Pelicans. Maybe he wouldn’t have stayed in Indiana beyond that, but that’s a long time! Davis and George would have formed an awesome tandem.

Sure, there would have been risk with George headed toward unrestricted free agency in 2018. And acquiring Davis certainly would’ve required surrendering significant long-term assets.

But as George tells it, the Pacers were too risk-averse. I wouldn’t blame him for not wanting to stay with a team afraid of bottoming out and therefore reluctant to reach for championship contention.

Of course, there are other perspectives.

The summer of 2017 was right between Davis steadfastly proclaiming his commitment to New Orleans and openly wondering whether the Pelicans had his back. Would he have really pushed for a trade to Indiana? There’s a big difference between friendly banter with George and actually making a trade request. Stars talk about teaming up far more often than they actually team up.

Even if Davis requested a trade, would the Pelicans really have acquiesced? They resisted trading him when he asked out with just one-and-a-half seasons left on his deal. They had far more leverage when he had three full seasons remaining.

There’s a decent chance George got upset about something that never would’ve happened, anyway.

Of course,

Interestingly, a fear in Indiana – that George was bound for Los Angeles, maybe taking Davis with him – came to fruition. George (Clippers) and Davis (Lakers) are now rivals there.

Andre Drummond on player option: ‘I will definitely be in Cleveland’

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond
By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT
Before the season, Andre Drummond declared he’d be a free agent this offseason. The implication: He’d be so valuable, he’d be worth more on the open market than his $28,751,774 player option.

About that…

After a strong start, Drummond showed inconsistent energy and focus as the Pistons struggled. Detroit tried to trade Drummond but found a tepid market. Ultimately, the Pistons dealt the center to the Cavaliers for a paltry return just to avoid his player option.

Drummond on his player option, via “Le Batard & Friends – STUpodity“:

That’s going to be pretty hard to give up.

That’s going to be hard to give up. So, you can count on me being in Cleveland still.

I will definitely be in Cleveland, 100%.

Drummond didn’t outright say he’d opt in. He could still opt out contingent on re-signing for a lower salary next season but more overall compensation.

Yet, as was evident to everyone sensible, that lucrative player option is Drummond’s ticket to maximizing his income.

That was probably true before the coronavirus pandemic. It’s even more true with revenue way down and the salary cap likely stagnating.

The Cavs will get another year with Drummond, who is an incredible rebounder and could complement guards Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. … at least if Drummond tightens up his defense.

If he opts in, the pressure will be higher on Drummond next season. Unlike this season, there’s no fallback. He’d be an unrestricted free agent in 2021, a limited – but often effective – center in a league overstocked with players like that.

Though he’s better than most players of his type, Drummond’s biggest separation comes with that $28,751,774 slated salary.

Evan Fournier on Davis Bertans sitting out: ‘This is whats wrong with the NBA nowadays’

Magic wing Evan Fournier and Wizards forward Davis Bertans
By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT
Wizards forward Davis Bertans – who’ll enter unrestricted free agency this offseason coming off a career yeardecided to sit out the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Magic wing Evan Fournier

Bertans:

Fournier sounds like he DOES about care the risks of playing in Orlando. Which would explain him griping about Bertans.

Players like Fournier will go to Disney World, live under less-than-ideal conditions, risk exposure to coronavirus and risk injury. By doing so, they’ll protect their own salaries. They’ll also help the NBA maximize its revenue – which will ensure all players lose the smallest-possible share of this season salaries and keep next year’s salary cap from falling too far.

As a free agent this offseason, Bertans will particularly benefit from a higher cap.

Yet, he can stay home and still reap the rewards. It isn’t fair.

Nor is there a good way to make to this fair. Players on the eight done teams will get all the same rewards without playing. Unlike Bertans, they won’t even have to sacrifice a larger portion of this year’s salary. On the other hand, they didn’t ask for their seasons to get cut short.

Coronavirus has led to numerous impossible decisions. That stinks. We shouldn’t demonize Fournier for raising a legitimate point.

His biggest problem was making his best point in a reply tweet surrounded by tweets conveying an old-school mentality. Bertans is a free rider, yes. But he’s benefitting from everyone who plays, not just his teammates. Some things are more important than your basketball team.

If Bertans’ teammates feel let down, they’re entitled to feel that way. Team sports require buy-in and sacrifice. Players also deserve room to set their own priorities. It gets complicated.

But Wizards players can speak for themselves.

Fournier makes a more compelling case on the very-significant difference between players all sitting out and a few individual players sitting out.

Bertans makes a reasonable request, too: Tag, don’t subtweet.

Report: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus in Serbia

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic
By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, in detailing his own coronavirus recovery, indicated other members of the team also contracted coronavirus.

Apparently, Denver star Nikola Jokic did.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The United States exempted foreign NBA players from travel restrictions. But that obviously gets more complicated when someone has an active case of coronavirus.

Thankfully, Jokic is asymptomatic. Hopefully, he stays that way and fully recovers. And hopefully Jokic – who was recently seen at a basketball game in close contact with others, including tennis star Novak Djokovic, who also tested positive – didn’t spread it further.