Evan Fournier on Davis Bertans sitting out: ‘This is whats wrong with the NBA nowadays’

By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT
Wizards forward Davis Bertans – who’ll enter unrestricted free agency this offseason coming off a career yeardecided to sit out the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Bertans:

Fournier sounds like he DOES about care the risks of playing in Orlando. Which would explain him griping about Bertans.

Players like Fournier will go to Disney World, live under less-than-ideal conditions, risk exposure to coronavirus and risk injury. By doing so, they’ll protect their own salaries. They’ll also help the NBA maximize its revenue – which will ensure all players lose the smallest-possible share of this season salaries and keep next year’s salary cap from falling too far.

As a free agent this offseason, Bertans will particularly benefit from a higher cap.

Yet, he can stay home and still reap the rewards. It isn’t fair.

Nor is there a good way to make to this fair. Players on the eight done teams will get all the same rewards without playing. Unlike Bertans, they won’t even have to sacrifice a larger portion of this year’s salary. On the other hand, they didn’t ask for their seasons to get cut short.

Coronavirus has led to numerous impossible decisions. That stinks. We shouldn’t demonize Fournier for raising a legitimate point.

His biggest problem was making his best point in a reply tweet surrounded by tweets conveying an old-school mentality. Bertans is a free rider, yes. But he’s benefitting from everyone who plays, not just his teammates. Some things are more important than your basketball team.

If Bertans’ teammates feel let down, they’re entitled to feel that way. Team sports require buy-in and sacrifice. Players also deserve room to set their own priorities. It gets complicated.

But Wizards players can speak for themselves.

Fournier makes a more compelling case on the very-significant difference between players all sitting out and a few individual players sitting out.

Bertans makes a reasonable request, too: Tag, don’t subtweet.

Report: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus in Serbia

By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, in detailing his own coronavirus recovery, indicated other members of the team also contracted coronavirus.

Apparently, Denver star Nikola Jokic did.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The United States exempted foreign NBA players from travel restrictions. But that obviously gets more complicated when someone has an active case of coronavirus.

Thankfully, Jokic is asymptomatic. Hopefully, he stays that way and fully recovers. And hopefully Jokic – who was recently seen at a basketball game in close contact with others, including tennis star Novak Djokovic, who also tested positive – didn’t spread it further.

Report: Two Suns test positive for coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
A Western Conference playoff team reportedly had four player test positive for coronavirus.

The Suns – who are outside playoff position but among the 22 teams set to resume at Disney World – also had coronavirus diagnoses.

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

Two Phoenix Suns players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources have informed The Arizona Republic.

The positive tests led to Suns temporarily shutting down voluntary workouts at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, sources say.

Expect more of these reports in coming days. The coronavirus pandemic presents danger throughout the country. Obviously, NBA players are not exempt.

It’s good they’re being tested and this is being detected. Hopefully, it was before the virus spread further.

The goal is for players with coronavirus not to enter the bubble at Disney World. Once inside the bubble, testing ramps up to ensure any coronavirus infiltration doesn’t spread.

Is this plan safe? Experts think so. But players can decide their own risk tolerance. They’re the ones who must actually face these conditions.

But I know this: The conditions outside the bubble aren’t so great, either.

Report: NBA playoff team had four positive coronavirus tests in last few weeks

By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
The coronavirus pandemic continues.

NBA players are not exempt.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

An important thing to remember: Any positive coronavirus tests now reflect the outside world – not the NBA’s bubble in Disney World. Feel free to criticize the NBA’s safety plan for Disney World. But that will be a radically different environment. Canceling the season would mean leaving players in normal life – i.e., the conditions in which these four members of a Western Conference playoff team contracted coronavirus.

That said…

It feels absurd to have players go through all the trouble – possible exposure to coronavirus, injury risk, being restricted in Disney World, away from family and friends – just for glorified summer-league games. As in normal times, but accentuated by coronavirus, too many NBA games are such a waste.

I don’t have enough information about the financials, especially the local TV contracts, to know for certain. But I really hope the money gained by having 22 teams rather than 16 teams, by playing eight seeding games rather than the fewest necessary tune-up games before the playoffs is worth it.

Some of that money will come from gambling, which the NBA has embraced while pledging transparency. I wonder whether we’ll hear details of these positive tests. Hopefully it’s not in this case, but coronavirus can be debilitating. Though there are privacy concerns, NBA teams routinely reveal players injuries, and we’re being told to treat inevitable positive coronavirus tests like injuries.

Admittedly, these are not normal times. But wherever the NBA lands on disclosing positive coronavirus tests, I doubt the league will return gambling money.

Obviously, this is all about money. Which is fine. I salute anyone who can make money safely during this pandemic. It isn’t easy, and the NBA developed a detailed planapproved by the players union – to try. I don’t know whether it will work, but I hope it will.

As this news shows, there’s plenty of risk outside the bubble, too.

Report: DeMarcus Cousins not returning to NBA this season

By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins isn’t signing with the Wizards.

Or anyone for the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Cousins tore his quad in the second game of the 2019 playoffs, rushed back for the NBA Finals then tore his ACL in August. No wonder Cousins, who also tore his Achilles in 2018, isn’t signing now.

The Lakers waived Cousins in February, when he was expected to miss the rest of the season and Los Angeles needed a roster spot for Markieff Morris. With the season delayed for coronavirus, that opened the door for Cousins returning elsewhere. But he won’t walk through it.