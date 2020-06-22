Wizards forward Davis Bertans:
- Is having a breakout season
- Will entering unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career this offseason
- Tore his ACL twice
- Plays for a team with little chance of even making the playoffs
No wonder Bertans won’t play in the NBA’s resumption in Disney World.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Reporting with @TimBontemps: Washington Wizards F Davis Bertans has decided to sit out the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. Bertans is entering free agency off of his most productive NBA season – with two ACL injuries in his past.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020
Sitting out is preventive measure, which Wizards fully support. Franchise is treating Bertans as a top offseason priority in free agency. Bertans — 16 PPG, 42 percent on 3's — still expected to participate in pre-Orlando training with team. https://t.co/vjIrWXu8wk
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020
It’s unclear whether Bertans will have his salary docked. The framing – “preventive measure, which Wizards fully support” – allows wiggle room. But it sounds like he will have his pay reduced.
This could cost Bertans at least $604,752 in salary. He could lose an additional $75,594 of salary for each play-in and playoff game the Wizard play (max of $1,058,315 in lost wages).
And that’s just base salary. All players – whether or not they report, whether or not their teams are continuing – are having salary withheld because NBA-wide revenue is so down.
The Wizards are high on Bertans and will probably re-sign him. He could land an annual salary around $15 million (if the cap remains roughly flat). It’s just not worth risking injury right now.
Players who choose not to play in Disney World must inform their teams by Wednesday in order to avoid discipline. Expect others to follow Bertans.