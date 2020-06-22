Union's Michele Roberts Orlando
Report: Union to approve NBA resumption

By Dan FeldmanJun 22, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT
The National Basketball Players Association technically only “approved further negotiations with the NBA” on a 22-team resumption of play.

Teams are set to ramp up training this week. A transaction window will soon open. Seeding games and the playoffs are scheduled for Disney World.

When will the union actually approve this plan?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN on Sunday:

This, from what everybody that I talked to, right now is too big to fail. The overwhelming majority of players are excited. They want to be there.

From what I understand, Hannah, it is going to happen.

They’re on the verge of coming to an agreement. That could be announced in the next 48 hours, certainly before training camps re-open the middle of this week.

We are headed towards at least a restart of training camp with agreement from the union very soon.

Many players hold concerns – from coronavirus to injury to standard of living in the bubble to social justice. But the financial ramifications of canceling the rest of the season would be dire for players.

No movement for players to boycott the resumption gained a foothold. Some individuals will choose to sit out. That’s a personal choice.

As a collective, players are moving forward with this plan.

By Dan FeldmanJun 22, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
Wizards forward Davis Bertans:

No wonder Bertans won’t play in the NBA’s resumption in Disney World.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

It’s unclear whether Bertans will have his salary docked. The framing – “preventive measure, which Wizards fully support” – allows wiggle room. But it sounds like he will have his pay reduced.

This could cost Bertans at least $604,752 in salary. He could lose an additional $75,594 of salary for each play-in and playoff game the Wizard play (max of $1,058,315 in lost wages).

And that’s just base salary. All players – whether or not they report, whether or not their teams are continuing – are having salary withheld because NBA-wide revenue is so down.

The Wizards are high on Bertans and will probably re-sign him. He could land an annual salary around $15 million (if the cap remains roughly flat). It’s just not worth risking injury right now.

Players who choose not to play in Disney World must inform their teams by Wednesday in order to avoid discipline. Expect others to follow Bertans.

Steve Kerr expects bounce back season from Draymond Green

Draymond Green season
By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Draymond Green has a very particular set of skills, skills he acquired over an impressive career, skills that make me a nightmare for opposing teams. Green is a switchable defender who can guard 1-5, an impressive decision-maker as the roll man, a good passer, enough of a scorer to make your respect his shot, plus he was the emotional leader of a Warriors team that won three titles.

Last season, Draymond Green did not get to show off those skills.

Without Klay Thompson (ACL), Kevin Durant (Achilles/Brooklyn), or Stephen Curry (fractured hand, missed most of the season), Green was pushed into a new role that didn’t suit him. Green’s game is not built to be the focal point of an offense. Taken out of his comfort zone and with defenses more keyed on him, Green had a dreadful 48.9 true shooting percentage, including shooting 27.7% from three, and averaged 8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game (for comparison, in the 2017-18 season he averaged 11 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game with a 55.6 true shooting percentage).

Warriors coach Steve Kerr understands why Draymond Green didn’t have his best season and expects a bounce-back season he said to former NBA player Tom Tolbert on KNBR’s “Tolbert, Kreuger and Brooks” podcast (hat tip Sportando).

“I think this year was really frustrating for him offensively, and then as a competitor, it was frustrating for him just losing night after night,” Kerr said. “It’s just too difficult in this league to try to win games when you’re that shorthanded. I think he dealt with the frustration. He definitely boiled over several times, got kicked out. But, overall, I just thought he handled himself well.”

“He made it through, and he is getting a much-needed rest,” Kerr continued. “And I think we’re going to see the very best version of Draymond next year, whenever next season starts. I feel really good about where he’s going to be mentally and physically.”

It’s a lot to ask, however, Kerr expects more than just Green to bounce back. The Warriors will return next season with a healthy Curry and Thompson (the latter has been cleared for basketball activities now), plus they added Andrew Wiggins as a role player. There are questions about center and roster depth, but the Warriors should be one of the top teams in the West again. A threat every night.

And with the gravity of Curry on the court again pulling defenders to him, with the shooting of Thompson spacing the floor, Green will be back in his comfort zone next season. A place where his particular skills are very useful.

Lakers hire director of racial equity and action to help organization with social justice

Associated PressJun 21, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for new ways to understand racism as an organization, and Karida Brown has joined them to help.

The 16-time NBA champions hired Brown this week as the Lakers’ first director of racial equity and action. Brown, an assistant professor of sociology and African American studies at UCLA, will work with the franchise in identifying ways to create change while educating staff on urgent social issues.

The Lakers joined most sports organizations last month in issuing strong statements condemning racism and bigotry after the death of George Floyd while in police custody. The Lakers, one of the world’s most visible sports franchises, have decided they can do more to further causes they care about deeply.

Brown said she was approached by Lakers chief operating officer Tim Harris, who had reached out to UCLA for guidance. Brown asked Harris if the Lakers were a “non-racist” or an “anti-racist” organization.

“I was super happy when Tim responded, ’You know what, we hadn’t necessarily thought about it in those terms, but I can say that we are aspirationally anti-racist,’” Brown said. “I got really excited by that, because in that statement, there was so much that recognizes that there is this aspiration, but it’s a process to get there.”

The Lakers’ moves to take an active role in pursuing social justice are ardently supported by owner Jeanie Buss, who used her Instagram account Friday to share a photograph of a racist, hateful letter she received recently, hoping to impress the urgency of anti-racist action on her followers.

“Why don’t you look in the mirror and see your ugliness, because I refuse to,” Buss responded to the letter-writer. “I have received letters like this over the years. The advice I always got? ‘Ignore it.’ I did. But not anymore.”

Brown expects to work primarily with the Lakers’ employees more frequently than their players or coaches, and she participated in a group call with employees Thursday.

Several Lakers players, including LeBron James and Avery Bradley, have been strong voices in recent weeks on numerous issues relating to sports, race and the social implications of the NBA’s plan to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown, who has written two books about history, race and politics, is eager for the opportunity to have an influence on sports’ capacity to drive change.

“Sports was the social influencer before we had social influencers,” Brown said. “Sports organizations are a source of entertainment, inspiration, aspiration, identity, all of these kind of intangible ephemera that make us who we are. Sports is one way that we express that.

“So (for) that platform to take a stance, to take action, to demonstrate what it looks like in everyday life has the potential to have great impact in influencing others, even if it’s just making folks think, ‘Am I a non-racist? Or am I an anti-racist?’ That’s a very important question.”

The Lakers organization also took Friday off to observe Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the official end of slavery.

Magic CEO Alex Martins on restart: “I’m confident that we have a safe plan in place”

NBA vote
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
As the number of coronavirus cases spikes in central Florida, concern around the league about the ability to pull off the NBA’s restart on a Walt Disney World campus rises along with it.

The league’s pat response is along the lines of what Magic CEO Alex Martins told the Orlando Sentinel: Once inside the bubble players will be safe.

“A lot of time and effort has been put into the safety protocols,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “We’re confident that the protocols that are in place will keep everybody on the Disney campus confined and amongst each other, and with little to no exposure of anyone else from the community. So in saying that, I’m confident that we have a safe plan in place and that despite the recent rise in cases in Florida that it will be a safe environment for all of our players, coaches and staff that are at Disney.”

Dallas owner Mark Cuban echoed those same ideas speaking to the New York Post.

“In fact, given the rise in cases in states, I have every reason to believe the setup we have in Orlando will be safer for our players and travel parties than staying in their respective cities.”

Michelle Roberts, the executive director of the players’ union, noted there is no safe place to go in the United States right now to form a bubble, it’s all about controlling the risk.

All of which sounds great if you’re not the person going into the bubble, but for those that are there are legitimate health and safety questions. Ones without easy answers when weighed with time away from family, concerns about the impact on the Black Lives Matter movement, serious financial considerations, and more.

For the next couple of weeks, all eyes will be on the number of coronavirus cases and the infection rates in and around the Disney property in Orlando.