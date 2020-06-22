Report: Knicks to interview former Cavaliers and Lakers coach Mike Brown

Just 15 coaches in NBA history won at least 60% of their games in their first eight seasons (counting in-season takeovers only if the coach was retained the following year):
- Phil Jackson
- Pat Riley
- K.C. Jones
- Billy Cunningham
- Gregg Popovich
- Stan Van Gundy
- Chuck Daly
- Tom Heinsohn
- John Kundla
- Erik Spoelstra
- Larry Costello
- Scott Brooks
- Rudy Tomjanovich
- Mike Brown
- Red Auerbach
Of those 15, 13 continued coaching longer. That type of success usually affords more opportunities.
The only two exceptions:
- Billy Cunningham
- Mike Brown
After eight seasons coaching the 76ers – winning 70% of his games and the 1983 championship – Cunningham resigned in 1985. He never returned to coaching.
Brown – who won 62% of his games with the Cavaliers, Lakers and Cavaliers – got fired (again) as Cleveland coach in 2014. Now a Warriors assistant, he’s still waiting for his ninth season as head coach.
Perhaps it’ll come with the Knicks.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Of course, a coach’s won-loss record doesn’t perfectly reflect his coaching ability. Brown had LeBron James in Cleveland and Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles. Talent matters. Brown also got fired quickly as the Lakers went south in 2012. Had they kept him longer, his record likely would have dropped.
But a coach who won 62% of his games is intriguing, regardless of the context.
Intriguing enough to overtake Tom Thibodeau? Probably not.
Intriguing enough for an interview? Sure.
This will be Brown’s second interview with New York, though the Knicks have a new front office with Leon Rose in charge.
Courtney Lee‘s most prominent roles with the Mavericks have been burdensome salary accepted to get Kristaps Porzingis then tradable expiring contract.
But Lee started Dallas’ last four games before the season got suspended and could have filled a role as play resumes at Disney World.
Unfortunately, the shooting guard apparently suffered a calf injury and underwent surgery.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
Bobby Marks of ESPN:
The Mavericks have a full roster. However, they could open a spot by waiving Lee, who’s on an expiring contract. They’d lose his Bird Rights for the offseason, but those likely won’t matter, anyway. At 35 next offseason, Lee won’t command a high salary if Dallas wants him back.
The Mavericks have plenty of backcourt depth with Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry, Delon Wright and J.J. Barea. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle likes using two-point guard lineups.
So, the Mavericks should get by. They just lose some optionality, especially with Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson also injured.
NBA players will arrive at Disney World between July 7-9. The second round of the playoffs are scheduled to begin Aug. 31. Only teams advancing that far will have family present in the bubble.
Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza deemed that setup unacceptable for him.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Based on Ariza’s $12.2 million salary, this will cost Ariza $1,053,996 plus $131,749 for each play-in and playoff game Portland plays (up to a total of $1,844,492 in lost wages). However, that doesn’t account for the salary withholding all players face with league-wide revenue way down.
With just $1.8 million of his $12.8 million salary guaranteed next season, Ariza could become an unrestricted free agent at age 35 this offseason. He has proven to be a helpful glue guy on good teams.
Fair or not, this will increase concerns about Ariza’s commitment to losing teams. But Ariza can set his own priorities. Basketball isn’t everything. His son clearly matters significantly to him, as he is proving with this drastic and commendable step. Let teams considering signing Ariza decide what that means to them. That’s their issue, not Ariza’s.
For Portland, this a key loss. Since being acquired in January, Ariza had been starting at small forward, a position where the Trail Blazers have little depth. Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins provide frontcourt depth, and Carmelo Anthony can slide up from power forward. But Ariza was suited for his role. Portland’s road to the playoffs just got tougher.
Jason Kidd has close ties to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who can both become free agents in 2021.
Think that appeals to the Knicks, who are always desperately chasing stars?
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
The Lakers reportedly made Kidd the NBA’s highest-paid assistant coach. That honor and success like the Lakers are having this esason typically open the door for head-coaching interviews.
But after coaching the Nets and Bucks, Kidd comes with baggage – interpersonal issues, dated thinking and a mixed record of player development.
Kidd improved from his early days coaching Brooklyn. He might have continued to improve his coaching ability since Milwaukee fired him. Kidd was such a smart player, he still holds promise as a coach.
If the Knicks think he’s the best person for the job, they should hire him. If they believe he’ll lure LeBron or Antetokounmpo, the Knicks are wasting their time.
Most likely, New York will decide neither is the case and hire Tom Thibodeau.
The National Basketball Players Association technically only “approved further negotiations with the NBA” on a 22-team resumption of play.
Teams are set to ramp up training this week. A transaction window will soon open. Seeding games and the playoffs are scheduled for Disney World.
When will the union actually approve this plan?
Brian Windhorst of ESPN on Sunday:
This, from what everybody that I talked to, right now is too big to fail. The overwhelming majority of players are excited. They want to be there.
From what I understand, Hannah, it is going to happen.
They’re on the verge of coming to an agreement. That could be announced in the next 48 hours, certainly before training camps re-open the middle of this week.
We are headed towards at least a restart of training camp with agreement from the union very soon.
Many players hold concerns – from coronavirus to injury to standard of living in the bubble to social justice. But the financial ramifications of canceling the rest of the season would be dire for players.
No movement for players to boycott the resumption gained a foothold. Some individuals will choose to sit out. That’s a personal choice.
As a collective, players are moving forward with this plan.