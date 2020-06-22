Report: Knicks to interview former Bucks and Nets coach Jason Kidd

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Kidd has close ties to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who can both become free agents in 2021.

Think that appeals to the Knicks, who are always desperately chasing stars?

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Knicks have requested and received permission to interview the Lakers' Jason Kidd for their head coaching vacancy, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2020

The Lakers reportedly made Kidd the NBA’s highest-paid assistant coach. That honor and success like the Lakers are having this esason typically open the door for head-coaching interviews.

But after coaching the Nets and Bucks, Kidd comes with baggage – interpersonal issues, dated thinking and a mixed record of player development.

Kidd improved from his early days coaching Brooklyn. He might have continued to improve his coaching ability since Milwaukee fired him. Kidd was such a smart player, he still holds promise as a coach.

If the Knicks think he’s the best person for the job, they should hire him. If they believe he’ll lure LeBron or Antetokounmpo, the Knicks are wasting their time.

Most likely, New York will decide neither is the case and hire Tom Thibodeau.