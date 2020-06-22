Corey Brewer reportedly set to sign with Kings for NBA restart

Corey Brewer is coming back to the Kings.

Brewer played in 24 games for Sacramento at the end of the 2018-19 season, giving them a solid 14.7 minutes and 4.1 points per game.

Now Corey Brewer is returning to Kings, they re-signing the veteran wing for their push to end their 14-year playoff drought during the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Free agent Corey Brewer plans to sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings during NBA’s transaction window, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Brewer chose the Kings over multiple potential offers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020

While Brewer can get the kings a few points, what he really brings to the table is some respectable defense on the wing, something Sacramento needs. Last season, the Kings were +4.3 points per 100 possessions better defensively when Brewer was on the court (stats via NBA.com), and while that is small sample size theater with a lot of noise, it points to what Brewer can do that helps the Kings during the restart. Brewer would come off the bench behind Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield, and play limited minutes.

Sacramento heads to Orlando 3.5 games back of eighth-seeded Memphis, in a virtual tie with the Trail Blazers and Pelicans. One of those three teams likely finishes in ninth place, and within four games of Memphis, forcing a two-game play-in series — the eight seed team only needs to win one of the two, the nine seed needs to win both.

That makes the Kings ending their 14-year playoff drought a long shot, but with De'Aaron Fox and now a returned Marvin Bagley III, the team should be entertaining to watch.