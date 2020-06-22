Cavaliers’ Kevin Love commits $500,000 to UCLA’s mental-health efforts

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love isn’t slowing down his push to raise mental-health awareness.
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has been outspoken in his own struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, committed $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA’s psychology department on Monday. Love played one season for the Bruins (2007-08) and he’s helping his alma mater’s work in diagnosing, preventing, treating and destigmatizing anxiety and depression.
Love’s gift came one day after he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for his efforts in mental health.
“I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, and we can only do that by improving diagnosis and treatment, fostering public conversations about mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it,” Love said.
Love first went public with his personal battles during the 2018 season. Since then, he has been active in spreading information nationally on mental health issues. Love credited San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, who has also fought depression, for giving him the strength to come forward.
“When heroes like Kevin come forward and share their vulnerability, it shines a light on anxiety and depression, and that helps chip away at stigma,” said Michelle Craske, a UCLA professor in psychology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences. “I want to thank Kevin for his leadership and his courage to share his personal story with the world. He has inspired and provided hope to many. Through his continued efforts, he is changing people’s lives.”
Corey Brewer is coming back to the Kings.
Brewer played in 24 games for Sacramento at the end of the 2018-19 season, giving them a solid 14.7 minutes and 4.1 points per game.
Now Corey Brewer is returning to Kings, they re-signing the veteran wing for their push to end their 14-year playoff drought during the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.
While Brewer can get the kings a few points, what he really brings to the table is some respectable defense on the wing, something Sacramento needs. Last season, the Kings were +4.3 points per 100 possessions better defensively when Brewer was on the court (stats via NBA.com), and while that is small sample size theater with a lot of noise, it points to what Brewer can do that helps the Kings during the restart. Brewer would come off the bench behind Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield, and play limited minutes.
Sacramento heads to Orlando 3.5 games back of eighth-seeded Memphis, in a virtual tie with the Trail Blazers and Pelicans. One of those three teams likely finishes in ninth place, and within four games of Memphis, forcing a two-game play-in series — the eight seed team only needs to win one of the two, the nine seed needs to win both.
That makes the Kings ending their 14-year playoff drought a long shot, but with De'Aaron Fox and now a returned Marvin Bagley III, the team should be entertaining to watch.
Courtney Lee‘s most prominent roles with the Mavericks have been burdensome salary accepted to get Kristaps Porzingis then tradable expiring contract.
But Lee started Dallas’ last four games before the season got suspended and could have filled a role as play resumes at Disney World.
Unfortunately, the shooting guard apparently suffered a calf injury and underwent surgery.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
Bobby Marks of ESPN:
The Mavericks have a full roster. However, they could open a spot by waiving Lee, who’s on an expiring contract. They’d lose his Bird Rights for the offseason, but those likely won’t matter, anyway. At 35 next offseason, Lee won’t command a high salary if Dallas wants him back.
The Mavericks have plenty of backcourt depth with Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry, Delon Wright and J.J. Barea. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle likes using two-point guard lineups.
So, the Mavericks should get by. They just lose some optionality, especially with Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson also injured.
NBA players will arrive at Disney World between July 7-9. The second round of the playoffs are scheduled to begin Aug. 31. Only teams advancing that far will have family present in the bubble.
Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza deemed that setup unacceptable for him.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Based on Ariza’s $12.2 million salary, this will cost Ariza $1,053,996 plus $131,749 for each play-in and playoff game Portland plays (up to a total of $1,844,492 in lost wages). However, that doesn’t account for the salary withholding all players face with league-wide revenue way down.
With just $1.8 million of his $12.8 million salary guaranteed next season, Ariza could become an unrestricted free agent at age 35 this offseason. He has proven to be a helpful glue guy on good teams.
Fair or not, this will increase concerns about Ariza’s commitment to losing teams. But Ariza can set his own priorities. Basketball isn’t everything. His son clearly matters significantly to him, as he is proving with this drastic and commendable step. Let teams considering signing Ariza decide what that means to them. That’s their issue, not Ariza’s.
For Portland, this a key loss. Since being acquired in January, Ariza had been starting at small forward, a position where the Trail Blazers have little depth. Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins provide frontcourt depth, and Carmelo Anthony can slide up from power forward. But Ariza was suited for his role. Portland’s road to the playoffs just got tougher.
Jason Kidd has close ties to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who can both become free agents in 2021.
Think that appeals to the Knicks, who are always desperately chasing stars?
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
The Lakers reportedly made Kidd the NBA’s highest-paid assistant coach. That honor and success like the Lakers are having this esason typically open the door for head-coaching interviews.
But after coaching the Nets and Bucks, Kidd comes with baggage – interpersonal issues, dated thinking and a mixed record of player development.
Kidd improved from his early days coaching Brooklyn. He might have continued to improve his coaching ability since Milwaukee fired him. Kidd was such a smart player, he still holds promise as a coach.
If the Knicks think he’s the best person for the job, they should hire him. If they believe he’ll lure LeBron or Antetokounmpo, the Knicks are wasting their time.
Most likely, New York will decide neither is the case and hire Tom Thibodeau.