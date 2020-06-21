Porter Binks/Getty Images

Teams can increase number of coaches at workouts to 10 starting Tuesday

By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Slowly the restrictions are starting to loosen for teams and players as they prepare to head to Orlando and a restart of the NBA season.

Starting Tuesday — the day the NBA transaction window opens plus teams are expected start testing players for the coronavirus — teams can also have 10 coaches in their facilities to help players with workouts, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There remain limits on what players can do in a team facility — one player per basket right now, the balls and court are sanitized after they are done, as is team workout equipment — but they can get up shots and start to get a playing rhythm back.

It’s all part of the NBA’s plan to have 22 teams restart the NBA season inside a bubble/campus on the Walt Disney World property in Orlando. That plan faces challenges but continues to move forward.

Report NBA salary cap to remain roughly flat at $109 million next season

NBA
Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
This season, the NBA salary cap was set at $109.14 million, and that was initially projected to jump to $115 million next season. Then the NBA’s controversy with China came up and hit the bottom line, which led to a projection of a $114 million cap.

Then the NBA had to shut down due to the coronavirus. That threw salary cap planning into chaos.

There have been expectations of a drop in the salary cap number for next season, but former Memphis Grizzlies executive John Hollinger predicted at The Athletic that the cap would likely remain flat.

The expectation is that the NBA will set the cap at roughly the same level as this year – $109 million, with a tax line of $123 million – and separate it from Basketball Related Income [BRI], the mechanism by which the split of money between players and teams is achieved, like the league did coming out of the 2011 lockout, and make up any potential difference that arises by increasing the escrow withholding from players. Such “smoothing” of the cap would eliminate a shock-to-the-system cap spike in 2021 and beyond, eliminating a potential severe one- or two-year drop in the cap and tax lines because of lost revenues from fans not being in arenas, followed by a burst of income whenever they are allowed to return.

In short, there would be no repeat of 2016, when the first money from the new national TV deals came into the system, and the cap jumped from $70 million in 2015 to $94 million the following summer.

The National Basketball Players Association opposed cap smoothing back in 2016, but in this case will likely support it. The reason is if they don’t — if the league just followed the BRI formula laid out in the CBA — the salary cap would fall dramatically next season, potentially below $100 million even if all the Orlando restart games are played (which has its challenges). This would hit teams hard, putting teams into the luxury tax that thought they would be nowhere near it. It’s an outcome nobody wants.

It’s going to take a few seasons to completely smooth things out because next season revenues for teams could be down as well if they have to play some — or, as the union projects, all — games without fans in the stands. Commissioner Adam Silver said 40% of league revenue was tied to fans at games.

This could lead to the owners using the force majeure to tear up the CBA and renegotiate it, which would throw open the doors to countless more financial questions around the league.

Kobe Bryant championship ring given to his father to be auctioned off

Kobe Bryant ring
Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
When the Lakers won their first title of the Kobe Bryant/Shaquille O’Neal era in 2000, Kobe paid for two extra full-sized championship rings to be made. He gave one ring to his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, and one to his mother, Pamela.

The 40-diamond championship ring given to his father is now going up for auction through Goldin Auctions, reports TMZ.

The Kobe Bryant championship ring is expected to sell for more than $250,000. Goldin Auctions sold Pamela’s ring a month ago for $260,000.

Other Kobe memorabilia going up for sale includes a Kobe, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James signed basketball; and, a very rare 1996-1997 Topps Chrome Refractors Kobe Bryant rookie card.

Since the tragic death of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash earlier this year, the value of Kobe memorabilia has shot up as buyers jumped at the chance to have a memory of him in their collections.

Enes Kanter believes players can promote social justice from bubble

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Boston’s Enes Kanter understands trying to impact a social justice cause from a distance.

The Turkish native this week celebrated his father being released from prison after seven years and having a travel ban lifted. Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Turkey’s president — and dictator — Recep Erdoğan, and his parents paid the price for that. Kanter, himself, cannot return home, or he would be arrested and jailed himself.

It is with that background Kanter — on his Enes Kanter Show podcast — encouraged players to go to Orlando and use that platform to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I understand about the social justice … you’re going to be in Orlando. The whole world is going to be focusing on you, right? You can make a huge difference. All the microphones will be on your face, so you can get your message out. Whatever you want to talk about, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ freedom, justice, democracy. Whatever you want to talk about, the whole world will be listening to you.

“If you’re really about that life, go to the playoffs and take that money, and donate it back to ‘Black Lives Matter Foundation’ or just give back to the community. Don’t just say stuff.”

There is an ongoing debate among players about the best course of action. Some players, such as Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard, see a return to play as a distraction from the movement that will take the spotlight away from it. Other players echo what Kanter is saying, that there are ways to use the platform provided in Orlando to keep BLM and social justice in people’s faces.

Each player is going to have to make a personal choice on playing in Orlando, one that also weighs health concerns, being away from family, serious financial issues, and more. We know where Kanter comes down on all of this.

NBA confident in restart plan despite coronavirus spike in Florida

NBA restart coronavirus
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Saturday, Florida confirmed 4,049 new coronavirus cases in the state, a dubious record. That beat out the previous record set 24-hours before of 3,822 new cases, which itself beat the record from the day before of 3,207 cases in the state. Florida is a coronavirus hot spot.

In less than three weeks players land in Orlando, where the plan is to restart the NBA season in a coronavirus-free bubble, eventually crowning a champion.

Is that still safe?

People throughout the NBA are asking that question, but Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA’s staff remain confident, report Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

In at least one recent call with high-level team executives, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged the spiking numbers in Florida. Multiple team sources described the general tone of that call, including the questions asked of Silver on it, as tense. Another called Silver’s tone “resolute but somber.” He expressed a resolve to go on — a confidence in the NBA’s bubble concept — while recognizing the seriousness of the coronavirus spike, sources said.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN that the league is “closely monitoring the data in Florida and Orange County and will continue to work collaboratively with the National Basketball Players Association, public health officials and medical experts regarding our plans.”

The league’s general reaction to the Florida case spike sounds something like what Dallas owner Mark Cuban told the New York Post: It will be safer in the bubble than outside it.

In fact, given the rise in cases in states, I have every reason to believe the setup we have in Orlando will be safer for our players and travel parties than staying in their respective cities.

Not everyone is so confident.

The league has a 113-page set of rules for players and team staff to create and maintain a bubble on the Walt Disney World property allowing an NBA restart despite the coronavirus. It includes regular testing, wearing masks, and everyone has to eat the food prepared in the bubble, sleep in the hotels in the bubble, and generally not physically interact with the outside world. The rules get down to details such as throwing out a deck of cards after a night of games rather than reusing it.

“No one is suggesting that this is going to be an infection-free, guaranteed environment,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Associated Press this past week. “I guess, unless we go to … well, where would we go? What state has the lowest rate? There’s just no way of finding a sterile environment probably on this planet, but certainly, not in this country…

“My solace is that our guys are not going to be out and about in the city of Orlando,” Roberts added. “The players will be flown in non-commercial, and they will essentially be on campus for the entirety of their stay until such time as their season ends.”

However, as Justise Winslow and other players are quick to point out, Disney staff will go home and sleep in their own beds, interact with family and friends in the Florida hotspot, then return the next day to work in the bubble. Those employees will get temperature checks, wear masks and gloves, and most of them will have little if any interaction with the players. Still, there is a growing risk. Orange County, which includes most of the Disney property, is seeing a record number of cases and a much higher percentage of people testing positive in recent days.

There is no simple “plan B” for the NBA; it can’t just pick up the bubble and drop it in Las Vegas or Houston or anywhere else. The NBA is committed to Orlando and making this work.

It’s possible, however, that how the state of Florida quickly pushed to re-open with as few restrictions as possible could doom the best laid plans of the NBA.