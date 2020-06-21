NBA restart coronavirus
NBA confident in restart plan despite coronavirus spike in Florida

By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Saturday, Florida confirmed 4.049 new coronavirus cases in the state, a dubious record. That beat out the previous record set 24-hours before of 3,822 new cases, which itself beat the record from the day before of 3,207 cases in the state. Florida is a coronavirus hot spot.

In less than three weeks players land in Orlando, where the plan is to restart the NBA season in a coronavirus-free bubble, eventually crowning a champion.

Is that still safe?

People throughout the NBA are asking that question, but Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA’s staff remain confident, report Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

In at least one recent call with high-level team executives, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged the spiking numbers in Florida. Multiple team sources described the general tone of that call, including the questions asked of Silver on it, as tense. Another called Silver’s tone “resolute but somber.” He expressed a resolve to go on — a confidence in the NBA’s bubble concept — while recognizing the seriousness of the coronavirus spike, sources said.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN that the league is “closely monitoring the data in Florida and Orange County and will continue to work collaboratively with the National Basketball Players Association, public health officials and medical experts regarding our plans.”

The league’s general reaction to the Florida case spike sounds something like what Dallas owner Mark Cuban told the New York Post: It will be safer in the bubble than outside it.

In fact, given the rise in cases in states, I have every reason to believe the setup we have in Orlando will be safer for our players and travel parties than staying in their respective cities.

Not everyone is so confident.

The league has a 113-page set of rules for players and team staff to create and maintain a bubble on the Walt Disney World property allowing an NBA restart despite the coronavirus. It includes regular testing, wearing masks, and everyone has to eat the food prepared in the bubble, sleep in the hotels in the bubble, and generally not physically interact with the outside world. The rules get down to details such as throwing out a deck of cards after a night of games rather than reusing it.

“No one is suggesting that this is going to be an infection-free, guaranteed environment,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Associated Press this past week. “I guess, unless we go to … well, where would we go? What state has the lowest rate? There’s just no way of finding a sterile environment probably on this planet, but certainly, not in this country…

“My solace is that our guys are not going to be out and about in the city of Orlando,” Roberts added. “The players will be flown in non-commercial, and they will essentially be on campus for the entirety of their stay until such time as their season ends.”

However, as Justise Winslow and other players are quick to point out, Disney staff will go home and sleep in their own beds, interact with family and friends in the Florida hotspot, then return the next day to work in the bubble. Those employees will get temperature checks, wear masks and gloves, and most of them will have little if any interaction with the players. Still, there is a growing risk. Orange County, which includes most of the Disney property, is seeing a record number of cases and a much higher percentage of people testing positive in recent days.

There is no simple “plan B” for the NBA; it can’t just pick up the bubble and drop it in Las Vegas or Houston or anywhere else. The NBA is committed to Orlando and making this work.

It’s possible, however, that how the state of Florida quickly pushed to re-open with as few restrictions as possible could doom the best laid plans of the NBA.

 

Teams can up number of coaches at workouts to 10 starting Tuesday

By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Slowly the restrictions are starting to loosen for teams and players as they prepare to head to Orlando and a restart of the NBA season.

Starting Tuesday — the day the NBA transaction window opens plus teams are expected start testing players for the coronavirus — teams can also have 10 coaches in their facilities to help players with workouts, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There remain limits on what players can do in a team facility — one player per basket right now, the balls and court are sanitized after they are done, as is team workout equipment — but they can get up shots and start to get a playing rhythm back.

It’s all part of the NBA’s plan to have 22 teams restart the NBA season inside a bubble/campus on the Walt Disney World property in Orlando. That plan faces challenges but continues to move forward.

Enes Kanter believes players can promote social justice from bubble

By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Boston’s Enes Kanter understands trying to impact a social justice cause from a distance.

The Turkish native this week celebrated his father being released from prison after seven years and having a travel ban lifted. Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Turkey’s president — and dictator — Recep Erdoğan, and his parents paid the price for that. Kanter, himself, cannot return home, or he would be arrested and jailed himself.

It is with that background Kanter — on his Enes Kanter Show podcast — encouraged players to go to Orlando and use that platform to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I understand about the social justice … you’re going to be in Orlando. The whole world is going to be focusing on you, right? You can make a huge difference. All the microphones will be on your face, so you can get your message out. Whatever you want to talk about, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ freedom, justice, democracy. Whatever you want to talk about, the whole world will be listening to you.

“If you’re really about that life, go to the playoffs and take that money, and donate it back to ‘Black Lives Matter Foundation’ or just give back to the community. Don’t just say stuff.”

There is an ongoing debate among players about the best course of action. Some players, such as Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard, see a return to play as a distraction from the movement that will take the spotlight away from it. Other players echo what Kanter is saying, that there are ways to use the platform provided in Orlando to keep BLM and social justice in people’s faces.

Each player is going to have to make a personal choice on playing in Orlando, one that also weighs health concerns, being away from family, serious financial issues, and more. We know where Kanter comes down on all of this.

Grizzlies reportedly to sign Anthony Tolliver for restart in Orlando

By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke banged up, the Grizzlies signed Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract back in March. A contract that was still active when the NBA was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Every player on a 10-day contract when play was suspended will become a free agent when the NBA transaction window opens on June 23, and the Grizzlies plan to re-sign him to play with them in Orlando, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Tolliver may not see a lot of run in Orlando, but the 12-year NBA veteran provides some depth. He is a solid defensive presence up front who can space the floor (41.2% in Memphis, and 32.2% for the season). Tolliver started the season in Portland and played nine games with the Kings before being picked up by the Grizzlies.

Fans may be able to help make crowd noise for Orlando restart broadcasts

By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
There will be crowd noise on the broadcast of games from HP Field House and The Arena when the NBA restarted in Orlando — but that noise may be of cheering fans at home.

As opposed to using pre-recorded crowd noise from other games being added to the broadcast — as has been done with European soccer, including the English Premier League — the NBA is looking into ways to use the sound of fans cheering at home and pushed through an app into the broadcast, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told Steve Serby of the New York Post.

But there will be a lot of technology we will be experimenting with to try to introduce noise and make the event more entertaining for players and TV viewers. We have been having a lot of fun with apps that allow fans to push noise they make at home into the arena. So not only will there be competition on the court, there will be competition from fans to contribute energy as well!

Previously we had heard the NBA was considering using the crowd noise from NBA 2K for the broadcasts, but this sounds like a more interactive idea. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been saying since before the league had to be shut down that he wanted to find a way to bring fans into the game, to make watching an NBA game less of a passive experience. This idea could do just that. This upended season is the time to experiment with these kinds of ideas and technology.

It’s still all going to sound and feel a little weird, not having fans in the stands leaping to their feet after a huge three or a monster block. It’s going to be a little hollow and it could impact players who use the energy of the crowd to fire themselves up.

At least the fans cheering at home will still be heard.