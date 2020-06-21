NBA vote
Magic CEO Alex Martins on restart: “I’m confident that we have a safe plan in place”

By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
As the number of coronavirus cases spikes in central Florida, concern around the league about the ability to pull off the NBA’s restart on a Walt Disney World campus rises along with it.

The league’s pat response is along the lines of what Magic CEO Alex Martins told the Orlando Sentinel: Once inside the bubble players will be safe.

“A lot of time and effort has been put into the safety protocols,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “We’re confident that the protocols that are in place will keep everybody on the Disney campus confined and amongst each other, and with little to no exposure of anyone else from the community. So in saying that, I’m confident that we have a safe plan in place and that despite the recent rise in cases in Florida that it will be a safe environment for all of our players, coaches and staff that are at Disney.”

Dallas owner Mark Cuban echoed those same ideas speaking to the New York Post.

“In fact, given the rise in cases in states, I have every reason to believe the setup we have in Orlando will be safer for our players and travel parties than staying in their respective cities.”

Michelle Roberts, the executive director of the players’ union, noted there is no safe place to go in the United States right now to form a bubble, it’s all about controlling the risk.

All of which sounds great if you’re not the person going into the bubble, but for those that are there are legitimate health and safety questions. Ones without easy answers when weighed with time away from family, concerns about the impact on the Black Lives Matter movement, serious financial considerations, and more.

For the next couple of weeks, all eyes will be on the number of coronavirus cases and the infection rates in and around the Disney property in Orlando.

Bam Adebayo says players eager to get back on basketball court

Bam Adebayo
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
NBA players are creatures of habit — they like their routines.

The coronavirus has blown up everyone’s routine. For guys who have built their careers and large parts of their lives around basketball, being on the court is at the heart of their routine. That’s largely been gone for months.

Bam Adebayo says he and other players just want to get back on the court, as reported at Ira Winderman at the Sun-Sentinel.

“I think it’ll be easier that we can play basketball,” he said. “I think that’s the thing that made everybody go stir crazy, because we can’t play basketball. Like, we’re basketball players, that’s what we do. So I felt like that’s the problem, that we couldn’t play basketball. Once you play basketball, I feel like everybody — it’ll still probably bother everybody that we’re not home — but at the end of the day, like I said, a lot of dudes will be happy to play basketball.”

Guys absolutely want to play again, but there are other considerations as well.

There are legitimate concerns about the impact of a return to play on the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements. There are growing concerns about players’ health and safety in the bubble. There are injury concerns.

For some players, that may be enough to keep them home from Orlando. For others, the combination of the love of the game and serious financial concerns will bring them to the restart. The buzz around the league is the vast majority of players will go to Orlando, albeit with varying levels of enthusiasm.

Maybe Adebayo is right. Maybe, once they get back to playing basketball, things will be easier.

Report NBA salary cap to remain roughly flat at $109 million next season

NBA
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
This season, the NBA salary cap was set at $109.14 million, and that was initially projected to jump to $115 million next season. Then the NBA’s controversy with China came up and hit the bottom line, which led to a projection of a $114 million cap.

Then the NBA had to shut down due to the coronavirus. That threw salary cap planning into chaos.

There have been expectations of a drop in the salary cap number for next season, but former Memphis Grizzlies executive John Hollinger predicted at The Athletic that the cap would likely remain flat.

The expectation is that the NBA will set the cap at roughly the same level as this year – $109 million, with a tax line of $123 million – and separate it from Basketball Related Income [BRI], the mechanism by which the split of money between players and teams is achieved, like the league did coming out of the 2011 lockout, and make up any potential difference that arises by increasing the escrow withholding from players. Such “smoothing” of the cap would eliminate a shock-to-the-system cap spike in 2021 and beyond, eliminating a potential severe one- or two-year drop in the cap and tax lines because of lost revenues from fans not being in arenas, followed by a burst of income whenever they are allowed to return.

In short, there would be no repeat of 2016, when the first money from the new national TV deals came into the system, and the cap jumped from $70 million in 2015 to $94 million the following summer.

The National Basketball Players Association opposed cap smoothing back in 2016, but in this case will likely support it. The reason is if they don’t — if the league just followed the BRI formula laid out in the CBA — the salary cap would fall dramatically next season, potentially below $100 million even if all the Orlando restart games are played (which has its challenges). This would hit teams hard, putting teams into the luxury tax that thought they would be nowhere near it. It’s an outcome nobody wants.

It’s going to take a few seasons to completely smooth things out because next season revenues for teams could be down as well if they have to play some — or, as the union projects, all — games without fans in the stands. Commissioner Adam Silver said 40% of league revenue was tied to fans at games.

This could lead to the owners using the force majeure to tear up the CBA and renegotiate it, which would throw open the doors to countless more financial questions around the league.

Kobe Bryant championship ring given to his father to be auctioned off

Kobe Bryant ring
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
When the Lakers won their first title of the Kobe Bryant/Shaquille O’Neal era in 2000, Kobe paid for two extra full-sized championship rings to be made. He gave one ring to his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, and one to his mother, Pamela.

The 40-diamond championship ring given to his father is now going up for auction through Goldin Auctions, reports TMZ.

The Kobe Bryant championship ring is expected to sell for more than $250,000. Goldin Auctions sold Pamela’s ring a month ago for $260,000.

Other Kobe memorabilia going up for sale includes a Kobe, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James signed basketball; and, a very rare 1996-1997 Topps Chrome Refractors Kobe Bryant rookie card.

Since the tragic death of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash earlier this year, the value of Kobe memorabilia has shot up as buyers jumped at the chance to have a memory of him in their collections.

Teams can increase number of coaches at workouts to 10 starting Tuesday

By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Slowly the restrictions are starting to loosen for teams and players as they prepare to head to Orlando and a restart of the NBA season.

Starting Tuesday — the day the NBA transaction window opens plus teams are expected start testing players for the coronavirus — teams can also have 10 coaches in their facilities to help players with workouts, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There remain limits on what players can do in a team facility — one player per basket right now, the balls and court are sanitized after they are done, as is team workout equipment — but they can get up shots and start to get a playing rhythm back.

It’s all part of the NBA’s plan to have 22 teams restart the NBA season inside a bubble/campus on the Walt Disney World property in Orlando. That plan faces challenges but continues to move forward.