Rockets reportedly considering signing Tyler Johnson for playoffs

By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Tyler Johnson couldn’t find his shot in Phoenix (48.1 true shooting percentage, 28.9% from three), got buried on the bench behind Ricky Rubio and Jevon Carter, and once the Suns couldn’t use him in a trade at the deadline they bought him out. No team snapped him up.

Now comes word the Rockets may bring him in for depth during the Orlando restart. From Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

The Rockets in preparation for next month’s restart of the NBA season are looking at several options for a roster move including signing free agent guard Tyler Johnson, a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking said Friday.

Johnson, a 6-4 guard, was waived by the Suns in February after the trade deadline. He was among the players the Rockets showed interest in signing in 2016 when the Nets signed Johnson to a four-year, $50 million [offer sheet] that the Heat matched.

Johnson, if healthy and if his shot can return, would fit well with the small ball game of the Rockets — Johnson was shooting 37% from three and showing a lot of promise when the Heat matched that contract. If he could get back to anywhere near that, he would be able to provide some depth for Houston.

However, to sign Johnson — or anyone else — the Rockets would have to waive one of the players currently under contract or one of their two-way players to make roster space (even under the expanded roster rules in place for Orlando).

Lou Williams asks can jerseys say “Black Lives Matter”? What about court?

By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Tune into an English Premier League game this weekend and you will see the kits/jerseys say “Black Lives Matter” across the back, where the players’ name traditionally would be. Also, all the players on both teams take a knee before kick-off. It has been a fantastic tribute to the cause from across the ocean.

Could NBA jerseys have “Black Lives Matter” on them somewhere when play resumes in Orlando next month? What about having BLM on the court somewhere?

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams asked those questions when he appeared on CoStar Friday, in response to a question about what NBA players will do to keep social justice causes it in the spotlight. Williams sounded like a guy who thought going to Orlando would prove a distraction from more important issues (hat tip Los Angeles Times).

“We’re trying to find that balance where if we do suit up we’re having conversations behind closed doors. If we do suit up, how much of this platform can we really use? Can we get a ‘Black Lives Matter’ patch on our jerseys? Can our jerseys say ‘Black Lives Matter’? Can the court say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ so we can use that platform to the best of our abilities? So it’s just hard to call, bro. it’s honestly, it’s hard to call. I’m 50-50 right now, to be honest with you…

“I think for us, the only benefit of us not playing is to keep the focus on the fight. And with that being said, this is in six weeks, so we don’t know what it looks like in six weeks. In six weeks the world may need some healing, they may need us to be on the floor. But if more Black kids or more Black adults or any adults that’s dealing with police brutality are getting killed and we’re still outraged, I don’t know if it’s in our best interests to suit up because it looks like we don’t care. You know what I mean? It’s just a fine balance we’re trying to create.”

Adam Silver and the NBA are negotiating with players’ union on exactly what a return will look like and part of that is how the league and players can use that platform to promote the social justice cause that matters so much to the players.

Williams, just like every other player in the league, has an intensely personal decision coming up that has to balance not just BLM and social justice issues, but also family, health risks, and the serious financial risks the players make by choosing not to play. The answer is not the same for everyone, and obviously Williams has not decided.

If he didn’t come to Orlando it would be a blow to the Clippers and their depth. One of the things that makes the team a title threat is that beyond Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (now both healthy and rested) is they roll out serious depth and versatility, including bringing Williams and Montrezl Harrell off the bench. If Williams chooses to stay home, it’s one fewer weapon Doc Rivers has to use when needed.

And Rivers would be the first to say that is fine, that Williams has to do what he sees as right.

What players chose not to go to Orlando could end up having a massive impact on who is a favorite once there.

Justise Winslow on bubble concerns, “I don’t know if it’s worth it”

By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
The buzz around the league is that, among players, enthusiasm for spending at least a month in the Orlando bubble is mixed. In general, they like the idea of playing again, and they definitely want to get paid. However, the risk of illness combined with time away from family and concerns about the impact on the Black Lives Matters movement has some players hesitating.

Memphis’ Justise Winslow summed up the sense a lot of players have, speaking to Caron Butler on the NBA’s Twitter feed.

Winslow had previously said the return was all about the money (he’s right, it is). Here some of the key parts of what he said to Butler. (hat tip Andrew Lopez of ESPN).

“The bubble is tricky, man. From the COVID standpoint, I don’t think it’s a great idea just to have all these people in a bubble and tight spaces. It’s almost the opposite of social distancing. We’re going to have workers who are working for Disney; they’re going to be going home and seeing their family and doing whatever they want to do, but then they are going to come back…

“But at the same time, I’m a competitor. I want to play. I want my money even though it’s not all about the money. It’s still a business. So if these owners are going to get paid, I want my fair share as well. It keeps going back to just the dynamic of players want more money and owners want more money, so how can we do this without killing each other or knocking each other down or being disrespectful…

“I know the NBA is taking it seriously, but I don’t know if it’s worth it. Is it that serious? People have families, people have babies on the way. We got international players coming across the country and leaving their families and won’t be able to see their families until if they make the second round. It’s a lot still in the air.”

A lot of players are in this same headspace right now.

They are torn, although there is a sense the money part of the equation, along with the desire to compete, will win out and the vast majority of NBA players will head to Orlando. When looking at how other sports in the United States are handling a return, Adam Silver has the NBA pretty well organized.

But is it worth it?

That’s a question each player has to answer for himself. The answer is not going to be the same for everyone.

 

Klay Thompson reportedly cleared to train without restrictions

By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors will not be taking the court for any games that count until December — but Klay Thompson is cleared and ready to go. Now.

Well, almost. There would still be hurdles to clear if the Warriors were headed to Orlando, but as it is he will be ready for any OTA-style camps, and maybe scrimmages, this summer. Anthony Slater at The Athletic had the detail.

Klay Thompson, nearing the one-year anniversary of his left ACL surgery, has been training without restriction on his healed knee, sources told The Athletic. He received the final medical clearance a couple weeks back and has been ramping up his workouts since, including a high-octane session on Thursday…

He’s essentially reached the finish line of his left knee rehab, as medically approved by his physician. If it were midseason, Thompson would be getting his body ready for a targeted return. But it’s not midseason. It’s not even anything like a traditional offseason. Thompson isn’t really limited physically, he’s limited by the world’s current human-to-human contact restriction.

After a 15-50 season that will see them get — or trade — a top-five pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft in October, the Warriors appear poised to bounce back as a top team in the West next season.

Stephen Curry will be back healthy after a fractured wrist sidelined him most of this season. Thompson is back. Draymond Green is rested. The Warriors added Andrew Wiggins during the season, and while he is wildly overpaid he will be asked to fill a clear, lesser role on this team (think Harrison Barnes from the first title run) and he should be able to do that well. There are questions about center and depth to be answered, but the Warriors should be one of the more dangerous teams in the West again.

Thompson, an intense competitor forced to sit out a full season, will be more than ready to go.

New coronavirus cases continue to spike around Orlando

NBA coronavirus
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Florida is seeing a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, not surprising just a few weeks after the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, was eager to throw the doors open and restart the economy with limited — and largely ignored — restrictions.

That includes a record number of new coronavirus cases in Orange County, the area surrounding the Walt Disney World resort property in Orlando — where the NBA plans to restart its season, with players arriving in 18 days.

The key statistic here is the percentage of positive tests — it’s not a case of “they are testing more,” it means that no matter how many more tests are being done, more people are testing positive. Meaning more people are getting the disease.

Florida overall reported 3,822 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday, a new record and the second day in a row with more than 3,000 new cases.

The NBA is heading to Orlando to create a bubble, one designed to keep players in and the virus out. Players and staff will be quarantined upon arrival until they have two negative tests 24 hours apart, and from there will be tested regularly. People inside the NBA’s Orlando campus will have to wear a mask, follow a litany of social distancing and other protective procedures, eat the food prepared in the bubble, sleep in the hotels in the bubble, and generally not physically interact with the outside world.

The league is going forward with its plan despite the coronavirus cases in Orlando, with the hope that once a bubble is created the virus can be kept at bay, or at least quickly contained if someone does get it.

“No one is suggesting that this is going to be an infection-free, guaranteed environment,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Associated Press this week. “I guess, unless we go to … well, where would we go? What state has the lowest rate? There’s just no way of finding a sterile environment probably on this planet, but certainly, not in this country…

“My solace is that our guys are not going to be out and about in the city of Orlando,” Roberts said. “The players will be flown in non-commercial, and they will essentially be on campus for the entirety of their stay until such time as their season ends.”

The concern is that Disney staff will not be in the bubble, the hotel workers and staff will go home at night. Those works will get temperature checks, wear masks and gloves, and most of them will have little to any interaction with the players. Still, there is a risk in an area where cases are spiking.

It’s something everyone is watching as the NBA’s return gets closer.