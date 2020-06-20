Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Justise Winslow on bubble concerns, “I don’t know if it’s worth it”

By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
The buzz around the league is that, among players, enthusiasm for spending at least a month in the Orlando bubble is mixed. In general, they like the idea of playing again, and they definitely want to get paid. However, the risk of illness combined with time away from family and concerns about the impact on the Black Lives Matters movement has some players hesitating.

Memphis’ Justise Winslow summed up the sense a lot of players have, speaking to Caron Butler on the NBA’s Twitter feed.

Winslow had previously said the return was all about the money (he’s right, it is). Here some of the key parts of what he said to Butler. (hat tip Andrew Lopez of ESPN).

“The bubble is tricky, man. From the COVID standpoint, I don’t think it’s a great idea just to have all these people in a bubble and tight spaces. It’s almost the opposite of social distancing. We’re going to have workers who are working for Disney; they’re going to be going home and seeing their family and doing whatever they want to do, but then they are going to come back…

“But at the same time, I’m a competitor. I want to play. I want my money even though it’s not all about the money. It’s still a business. So if these owners are going to get paid, I want my fair share as well. It keeps going back to just the dynamic of players want more money and owners want more money, so how can we do this without killing each other or knocking each other down or being disrespectful…

“I know the NBA is taking it seriously, but I don’t know if it’s worth it. Is it that serious? People have families, people have babies on the way. We got international players coming across the country and leaving their families and won’t be able to see their families until if they make the second round. It’s a lot still in the air.”

A lot of players are in this same headspace right now.

They are torn, although there is a sense the money part of the equation, along with the desire to compete, will win out and the vast majority of NBA players will head to Orlando. When looking at how other sports in the United States are handling a return, Adam Silver has the NBA pretty well organized.

But is it worth it?

That’s a question each player has to answer for himself. The answer is not going to be the same for everyone.

 

Klay Thompson reportedly cleared to train without restrictions

Klay Thompson cleared
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors will not be taking the court for any games that count until December — but Klay Thompson is cleared and ready to go. Now.

Well, almost. There would still be hurdles to clear if the Warriors were headed to Orlando, but as it is he will be ready for any OTA-style camps, and maybe scrimmages, this summer. Anthony Slater at The Athletic had the detail.

Klay Thompson, nearing the one-year anniversary of his left ACL surgery, has been training without restriction on his healed knee, sources told The Athletic. He received the final medical clearance a couple weeks back and has been ramping up his workouts since, including a high-octane session on Thursday…

He’s essentially reached the finish line of his left knee rehab, as medically approved by his physician. If it were midseason, Thompson would be getting his body ready for a targeted return. But it’s not midseason. It’s not even anything like a traditional offseason. Thompson isn’t really limited physically, he’s limited by the world’s current human-to-human contact restriction.

After a 15-50 season that will see them get — or trade — a top-five pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft in October, the Warriors appear poised to bounce back as a top team in the West next season.

Stephen Curry will be back healthy after a fractured wrist sidelined him most of this season. Thompson is back. Draymond Green is rested. The Warriors added Andrew Wiggins during the season, and while he is wildly overpaid he will be asked to fill a clear, lesser role on this team (think Harrison Barnes from the first title run) and he should be able to do that well. There are questions about center and depth to be answered, but the Warriors should be one of the more dangerous teams in the West again.

Thompson, an intense competitor forced to sit out a full season, will be more than ready to go.

New coronavirus cases continue to spike around Orlando

NBA coronavirus
Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Florida is seeing a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, not surprising just a few weeks after the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, was eager to throw the doors open and restart the economy with limited — and largely ignored — restrictions.

That includes a record number of new coronavirus cases in Orange County, the area surrounding the Walt Disney World resort property in Orlando — where the NBA plans to restart its season, with players arriving in 18 days.

The key statistic here is the percentage of positive tests — it’s not a case of “they are testing more,” it means that no matter how many more tests are being done, more people are testing positive. Meaning more people are getting the disease.

Florida overall reported 3,822 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday, a new record and the second day in a row with more than 3,000 new cases.

The NBA is heading to Orlando to create a bubble, one designed to keep players in and the virus out. Players and staff will be quarantined upon arrival until they have two negative tests 24 hours apart, and from there will be tested regularly. People inside the NBA’s Orlando campus will have to wear a mask, follow a litany of social distancing and other protective procedures, eat the food prepared in the bubble, sleep in the hotels in the bubble, and generally not physically interact with the outside world.

The league is going forward with its plan despite the coronavirus cases in Orlando, with the hope that once a bubble is created the virus can be kept at bay, or at least quickly contained if someone does get it.

“No one is suggesting that this is going to be an infection-free, guaranteed environment,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Associated Press this week. “I guess, unless we go to … well, where would we go? What state has the lowest rate? There’s just no way of finding a sterile environment probably on this planet, but certainly, not in this country…

“My solace is that our guys are not going to be out and about in the city of Orlando,” Roberts said. “The players will be flown in non-commercial, and they will essentially be on campus for the entirety of their stay until such time as their season ends.”

The concern is that Disney staff will not be in the bubble, the hotel workers and staff will go home at night. Those works will get temperature checks, wear masks and gloves, and most of them will have little to any interaction with the players. Still, there is a risk in an area where cases are spiking.

It’s something everyone is watching as the NBA’s return gets closer.

Bradley Beal recounts police officer threatening to put him in "headline and arrest you"

Bradley Beal
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
As the NBA recognizes and honors Juneteenth, a number of Black players have been speaking out at marches, as well as on podcasts and streaming interviews, talking about personal experiences of racism. Specifically, their encounters with police that have shown the systemic racism built into law enforcement nationwide.

Take, for example, Bradley Beal talking Friday at the “Together We Stand” march hosted by the Wizards and the WNBA’s Mystics. Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“It happened here, two years ago. I got pulled over on 495 and the officer asked me to step out of the vehicle. I’m literally on the side of the highway… my wife, me and one of my friends, sitting in the median of the highway, on the side and he comes up to me and says, ‘What if I f— up your Monday and put you on a headline and arrest you right now?’ I didn’t do anything.

“But because I was an athlete, a black athlete driving a nice vehicle, that’s what he came up with. How am I supposed to respond to that? I would just be waking up on Monday morning with an ESPN headline: ‘Bradley Beal arrested because of interaction with police.’ But it happens. It doesn’t just happen to me, it’s everywhere. We just have to stop being ignorant to that fact that it exists.”

It does exist. Without question.

Many other Black athletes — not just NBA players, but from other sports as well — have similar stories. There are countless more stories from Black Americans who don’t have the leverage — the money and name to push back legally as Sterling Brown and others have done — who have far more disturbing stories.

Those stories need to be told — and be heard — as a first step to real change happening. Racism has to be called out, as Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss did on Friday. It cannot be tolerated, people — especially white people — cannot look the other way.

Good on Beal and John Wall from the Wizards for sharing their stories. It’s a first step down a long road, but an important one.

Report: Agents advising NBA players against speaking forcefully on social issues

NBA
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 19, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Many NBA players and even the league itself are discussing the best ways to contribute to the fight against racism that is gaining momentum in the United States.

But not everyone wants to race full steam ahead.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

League sources told The Athletic that several agents have advised their clients against forcefully speaking in support of the social justice reform movement, out of concern that it could scare off some teams looking to avoid controversy.

Good agents will give their clients comprehensive and accurate advice then let the clients decide for themselves how to proceed. If speaking out can hurt their careers, players should be made aware of that.

Players should also consider that agents (like everyone) have biases. Agents get a percentage of salary, not a direct cut of social justice achieved.

Assuming their advice is honest… Are these agents conveying a legitimate fear? Or are they being overly cautious?

Colin Kaepernick remains out of the NFL. The NBA still has a rule against kneeling during the national anthem. When Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters (who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta quickly distanced the organization and LeBron James criticized Morey.

On the other hand, Fertitta more staunchly defended Morey’s right to speak out recently. The Knicks faced criticism for not releasing a statement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Even President Donald Trump, whose wrath teams feared crossing, has shifted his tone on Kaepernick. The middle is shifting toward having these conversations.

Yet, to a certain degree, it doesn’t matter whether NBA teams would avoid players who speak out. The fear alone is chilling.

When Avery Bradley raises grievances with how the NBA operates, this fits right in. The league can clearly do more to make players feel comfortable speaking on these important issues.