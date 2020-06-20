Joakim Noah Clippers
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Joakim Noah reportedly to sign with Clippers for restart in Orlando

By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
On March 9, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Joakim Noah to a 10-day contract.

On March 11, the NBA was shut down due to the coronavirus, before Noah ever set foot on the court for Los Angeles.

Every player on a 10-day contract when the league shut down is now a free agent, by league rules, and the Clippers will re-sign Noah for the restart in Orlando, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Noah brings quality depth to the front line of a Clippers team that is in the title mix. Los Angles has a set big man rotation: Ivica Zubac starts and plays a solid, traditional role, then potential Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell brings his energy and improved game — 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a night — off the bench.

Noah provides some depth and versatility behind that pair. The Clippers hope they get the Noah from the second half of last season, where he was solid coming off the bench, playing quality defense, and pitching in 7.1 points per game. He was moving reasonably well and fit in as a role player giving the Grizzlies 16.5 minutes a night. The Clippers will not ask that much of the former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, but if they can get anywhere close to that level of production it will be a boost for Doc Rivers and company.

NBA locks in key dates for transaction window, draft, free agency

Key NBA dates 2020
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
With players from 22 teams and what is expected to be the GMs from most of those teams all intermingling at three hotels in Orlando, it’s going to be the unofficial start of free agency — a tamperingfest with some players making up their minds while on the Disney property.

Now we know the official dates teams can sign players, both for the restart and free agency.

The league locked in the dates with teams, according to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Here are the dates:

• June 23, 12 ET: Transaction window opens. Teams can sign players for restart in Orlando and remainder of this season (the eight teams not in the bubble also can make roster moves). Teams have 17 roster spots available to use in Orlando, their regular 15 plus both two-way player spots. Teams can waive players to create a roster spot and sign another player for the restart. The window runs one week, through June 30.

• June 24: Date for players to tell teams they are opting out of playing in Orlando. There will be no discipline of players who chose this option, but they will not be played for those games. Teams can sign a replacement player to their rosters for the remainder of this season to fill in for any players who chose to sit out.

• June 30: The “seeding games” begin in Orlando.

• Aug. 17: Early entry date for NBA draft, the date by which players must decide if they want to be considered for the 2020 NBA Draft. This gives players who have said they were out of the draft time to reconsider.

• Aug. 25: 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

• Oct. 6: 2020 NBA Draft early entry withdrawal date. The day by which players need to decide if they are in or out of the 2020 NBA Draft.

• Oct. 13: NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary). This was pushed back from Monday to Tuesday (to avoid conflicts with NFL Monday Night Football, ESPN/ABC owns the broadcast rights to both football game and the NBA Finals).

• Oct. 16: The 2020 NBA Draft. Pushed back to a Friday to avoid conflicts with both Thursday night NFL football and the possible date of the second presidential debate.

• Oct. 18: NBA free agency opens at 6 p.m. Eastern. While deals can be announced, the moratorium on the actual signings extends until Oct. 23.

Lou Williams asks can jerseys say ‘Black Lives Matter?’ What about court?

Harry How/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Tune into an English Premier League game this weekend and you will see the kits/jerseys say “Black Lives Matter” across the back, where the players’ name traditionally would be. Also, all the players on both teams take a knee before kick-off. It has been a fantastic tribute to the cause from across the ocean.

Could NBA jerseys have “Black Lives Matter” on them somewhere when play resumes in Orlando next month? What about having BLM on the court somewhere?

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams asked those questions when he appeared on CoStar Friday, in response to a question about what NBA players will do to keep social justice causes it in the spotlight. Williams sounded like a guy who thought going to Orlando would prove a distraction from more important issues (hat tip Los Angeles Times).

“We’re trying to find that balance where if we do suit up we’re having conversations behind closed doors. If we do suit up, how much of this platform can we really use? Can we get a ‘Black Lives Matter’ patch on our jerseys? Can our jerseys say ‘Black Lives Matter’? Can the court say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ so we can use that platform to the best of our abilities? So it’s just hard to call, bro. it’s honestly, it’s hard to call. I’m 50-50 right now, to be honest with you…

“I think for us, the only benefit of us not playing is to keep the focus on the fight. And with that being said, this is in six weeks, so we don’t know what it looks like in six weeks. In six weeks the world may need some healing, they may need us to be on the floor. But if more Black kids or more Black adults or any adults that’s dealing with police brutality are getting killed and we’re still outraged, I don’t know if it’s in our best interests to suit up because it looks like we don’t care. You know what I mean? It’s just a fine balance we’re trying to create.”

Adam Silver and the NBA are negotiating with players’ union on exactly what a return will look like and part of that is how the league and players can use that platform to promote the social justice cause that matters so much to the players.

Williams, just like every other player in the league, has an intensely personal decision coming up that has to balance not just BLM and social justice issues, but also family, health risks, and the serious financial risks the players make by choosing not to play. The answer is not the same for everyone, and obviously Williams has not decided.

If he didn’t come to Orlando it would be a blow to the Clippers and their depth. One of the things that makes the team a title threat is that beyond Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (now both healthy and rested) is they roll out serious depth and versatility, including bringing Williams and Montrezl Harrell off the bench. If Williams chooses to stay home, it’s one fewer weapon Doc Rivers has to use when needed.

And Rivers would be the first to say that is fine, that Williams has to do what he sees as right.

What players chose not to go to Orlando could end up having a massive impact on who is a favorite once there.

Rockets reportedly considering signing Tyler Johnson for playoffs

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Tyler Johnson couldn’t find his shot in Phoenix (48.1 true shooting percentage, 28.9% from three), got buried on the bench behind Ricky Rubio and Jevon Carter, and once the Suns couldn’t use him in a trade at the deadline they bought him out. No team snapped him up.

Now comes word the Rockets may bring him in for depth during the Orlando restart. From Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

The Rockets in preparation for next month’s restart of the NBA season are looking at several options for a roster move including signing free agent guard Tyler Johnson, a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking said Friday.

Johnson, a 6-4 guard, was waived by the Suns in February after the trade deadline. He was among the players the Rockets showed interest in signing in 2016 when the Nets signed Johnson to a four-year, $50 million [offer sheet] that the Heat matched.

Johnson, if healthy and if his shot can return, would fit well with the small ball game of the Rockets — Johnson was shooting 37% from three and showing a lot of promise when the Heat matched that contract. If he could get back to anywhere near that, he would be able to provide some depth for Houston.

However, to sign Johnson — or anyone else — the Rockets would have to waive one of the players currently under contract or one of their two-way players to make roster space (even under the expanded roster rules in place for Orlando).

Justise Winslow on bubble concerns: ‘I don’t know if it’s worth it’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
The buzz around the league is that, among players, enthusiasm for spending at least a month in the Orlando bubble is mixed. In general, they like the idea of playing again, and they definitely want to get paid. However, the risk of illness combined with time away from family and concerns about the impact on the Black Lives Matters movement has some players hesitating.

Memphis’ Justise Winslow summed up the sense a lot of players have, speaking to Caron Butler on the NBA’s Twitter feed.

Winslow had previously said the return was all about the money (he’s right, it is). Here some of the key parts of what he said to Butler. (hat tip Andrew Lopez of ESPN).

“The bubble is tricky, man. From the COVID standpoint, I don’t think it’s a great idea just to have all these people in a bubble and tight spaces. It’s almost the opposite of social distancing. We’re going to have workers who are working for Disney; they’re going to be going home and seeing their family and doing whatever they want to do, but then they are going to come back…

“But at the same time, I’m a competitor. I want to play. I want my money even though it’s not all about the money. It’s still a business. So if these owners are going to get paid, I want my fair share as well. It keeps going back to just the dynamic of players want more money and owners want more money, so how can we do this without killing each other or knocking each other down or being disrespectful…

“I know the NBA is taking it seriously, but I don’t know if it’s worth it. Is it that serious? People have families, people have babies on the way. We got international players coming across the country and leaving their families and won’t be able to see their families until if they make the second round. It’s a lot still in the air.”

A lot of players are in this same headspace right now.

They are torn, although there is a sense the money part of the equation, along with the desire to compete, will win out and the vast majority of NBA players will head to Orlando. When looking at how other sports in the United States are handling a return, Adam Silver has the NBA pretty well organized.

But is it worth it?

That’s a question each player has to answer for himself. The answer is not going to be the same for everyone.