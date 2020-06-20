Grizzlies reportedly to sign Anthony Tolliver for restart in Orlando

With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke banged up, the Grizzlies signed Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract back in March. A contract that was still active when the NBA was shut down due to the coronavirus.
Every player on a 10-day contract when play was suspended will become a free agent when the NBA transaction window opens on June 23, and the Grizzlies plan to re-sign him to play with them in Orlando, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Tolliver may not see a lot of run in Orlando, but the 12-year NBA veteran provides some depth. He is a solid defensive presence up front who can space the floor (41.2% in Memphis, and 32.2% for the season). Tolliver started the season in Portland and played nine games with the Kings before being picked up by the Grizzlies.
There will be crowd noise on the broadcast of games from HP Field House and The Arena when the NBA restarted in Orlando — but that noise may be of cheering fans at home.
As opposed to using pre-recorded crowd noise from other games being added to the broadcast — as has been done with European soccer, including the English Premier League — the NBA is looking into ways to use the sound of fans cheering at home and pushed through an app into the broadcast, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told Steve Serby of the New York Post.
But there will be a lot of technology we will be experimenting with to try to introduce noise and make the event more entertaining for players and TV viewers. We have been having a lot of fun with apps that allow fans to push noise they make at home into the arena. So not only will there be competition on the court, there will be competition from fans to contribute energy as well!
Previously we had heard the NBA was considering using the crowd noise from NBA 2K for the broadcasts, but this sounds like a more interactive idea. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been saying since before the league had to be shut down that he wanted to find a way to bring fans into the game, to make watching an NBA game less of a passive experience. This idea could do just that. This upended season is the time to experiment with these kinds of ideas and technology.
It’s still all going to sound and feel a little weird, not having fans in the stands leaping to their feet after a huge three or a monster block. It’s going to be a little hollow and it could impact players who use the energy of the crowd to fire themselves up.
At least the fans cheering at home will still be heard.
Victor Oladipo was just beginning to round into form after missing more than a year following a torn right quad tendon. He played 13 games for the Pacers before the league was shut down due to the coronavirus, and in his last five games averaged 18.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game.
Now, after another three-month break, Oladipo doesn’t want to risk re-injury and is going to see how he feels as he ramps up for the NBA’s return in Orlando, he told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
“I feel a whole lot better,” Oladipo told ESPN. “I know there’s risk going into it with the unique situation that I’m in — being off so long and trying to ramp it up that fast. I’ve just got to be smart, that’s all.”
Players have until June 24 to inform their teams if they do not wish to play in Orlando. There will be no discipline for players who choose not to play, however, they do not get paid for those games.
If Oladipo decides not to play in the NBA’s restart, the Pacers can sign a replacement player to fill out that roster spot. The problem for Indiana: There is nobody they can pick up who is as good as Oladipo. The best wings on the free agent market — Jamal Crawford, maybe J.R. Smith — offer less offensive punch and not near the two-way play of Oladipo. If he cannot go the Pacers hopes of surprise playoff run with Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, and the defense of Myles Turner leading the charge are done.
Other teams are not sold Oladipo can return to his All-NBA level form — he wasn’t the same guy pre-injury in 2018-19, and the 13 games this season is too small a sample size to read — and they are watching to see if the Pacers decide to trade him rather than extend or pay him when his contract is up in the summer of 2021. Opposing teams are looking for a steal, but the Pacers are looking for a return of peak Oladipo and a playoff run.
There are a lot of rumors floating around. Here are two facts:
1) A full-sized replica of the Staples Center court does exist at a home in Los Angeles. Shoe executive Steven Jackson, one of the owners of the LA Gear brand (among other investments), had it built at his Bel Air area of Los Angeles home. Multiple NBA teams have practiced there over the years. The court is not a secret in NBA circles.
2) Several teams have had players who got together for unauthorized secret workouts together during the league’s hiatus in the season, sources have told NBC Sports. These workouts were not put together or approved in any way by the team; this was players doing work on their own. Players have been careful not to post on social media about the workouts as not to get in trouble with their teams or the league.
Now on to the speculation.
Among the many rumors floating around leading up to the NBA’s restart is that some of the Lakers, including LeBron James, have been working out together at Jackson’s house. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported something along these lines before.
Bill Simmons had the Pelicans’ J.J. Redick on his podcast and both said they had heard these rumors.
This would not be allowed under the NBA’s shut down protocol.
Did it happen? Take your best guess.
Proving that it happened? Good luck with that.
This is going to go down as one of the NBA’s urban legends, whether it’s true or not.
On March 9, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Joakim Noah to a 10-day contract.
On March 11, the NBA was shut down due to the coronavirus, before Noah ever set foot on the court for Los Angeles.
Every player on a 10-day contract when the league shut down is now a free agent, by league rules, and the Clippers will re-sign Noah for the restart in Orlando, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Noah brings quality depth to the front line of a Clippers team that is in the title mix. Los Angles has a set big man rotation: Ivica Zubac starts and plays a solid, traditional role, then potential Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell brings his energy and improved game — 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a night — off the bench.
Noah provides some depth and versatility behind that pair. The Clippers hope they get the Noah from the second half of last season, where he was solid coming off the bench, playing quality defense, and pitching in 7.1 points per game. He was moving reasonably well and fit in as a role player giving the Grizzlies 16.5 minutes a night. The Clippers will not ask that much of the former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, but if they can get anywhere close to that level of production it will be a boost for Doc Rivers and company.