Fans may be able to help make crowd noise for Orlando restart broadcasts

There will be crowd noise on the broadcast of games from HP Field House and The Arena when the NBA restarted in Orlando — but that noise may be of cheering fans at home.

As opposed to using pre-recorded crowd noise from other games being added to the broadcast — as has been done with European soccer, including the English Premier League — the NBA is looking into ways to use the sound of fans cheering at home and pushed through an app into the broadcast, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told Steve Serby of the New York Post.

But there will be a lot of technology we will be experimenting with to try to introduce noise and make the event more entertaining for players and TV viewers. We have been having a lot of fun with apps that allow fans to push noise they make at home into the arena. So not only will there be competition on the court, there will be competition from fans to contribute energy as well!

Previously we had heard the NBA was considering using the crowd noise from NBA 2K for the broadcasts, but this sounds like a more interactive idea. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been saying since before the league had to be shut down that he wanted to find a way to bring fans into the game, to make watching an NBA game less of a passive experience. This idea could do just that. This upended season is the time to experiment with these kinds of ideas and technology.

It’s still all going to sound and feel a little weird, not having fans in the stands leaping to their feet after a huge three or a monster block. It’s going to be a little hollow and it could impact players who use the energy of the crowd to fire themselves up.

At least the fans cheering at home will still be heard.