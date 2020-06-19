Many NBA players and even the league itself are discussing the best ways to contribute to the fight against racism that is gaining momentum in the United States.
But not everyone wants to race full steam ahead.
Jared Weiss of The Athletic:
League sources told The Athletic that several agents have advised their clients against forcefully speaking in support of the social justice reform movement, out of concern that it could scare off some teams looking to avoid controversy.
Good agents will give their clients comprehensive and accurate advice then let the clients decide for themselves how to proceed. If speaking out can hurt their careers, players should be made aware of that.
Players should also consider that agents (like everyone) have biases. Agents get a percentage of salary, not a direct cut of social justice achieved.
Assuming their advice is honest… Are these agents conveying a legitimate fear? Or are they being overly cautious?
Colin Kaepernick remains out of the NFL. The NBA still has a rule against kneeling during the national anthem. When Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters (who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta quickly distanced the organization and LeBron James criticized Morey.
On the other hand, Fertitta more staunchly defended Morey’s right to speak out recently. The Knicks faced criticism for not releasing a statement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Even President Donald Trump, whose wrath teams feared crossing, has shifted his tone on Kaepernick. The middle is shifting toward having these conversations.
Yet, to a certain degree, it doesn’t matter whether NBA teams would avoid players who speak out. The fear alone is chilling.
When Avery Bradley raises grievances with how the NBA operates, this fits right in. The league can clearly do more to make players feel comfortable speaking on these important issues.
As the NBA recognizes and honors Juneteenth, a number of Black players have been speaking out at marches, as well as on podcasts and streaming interviews, talking about personal experiences of racism. Specifically, their encounters with police that have shown the systemic racism built into law enforcement nationwide.
Take, for example, Bradley Beal talking Friday at the “Together We Stand” march hosted by the Wizards and the WNBA’s Mystics. Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.
“It happened here, two years ago. I got pulled over on 495 and the officer asked me to step out of the vehicle. I’m literally on the side of the highway… my wife, me and one of my friends, sitting in the median of the highway, on the side and he comes up to me and says, ‘What if I f— up your Monday and put you on a headline and arrest you right now?’ I didn’t do anything.
“But because I was an athlete, a black athlete driving a nice vehicle, that’s what he came up with. How am I supposed to respond to that? I would just be waking up on Monday morning with an ESPN headline: ‘Bradley Beal arrested because of interaction with police.’ But it happens. It doesn’t just happen to me, it’s everywhere. We just have to stop being ignorant to that fact that it exists.”
It does exist. Without question.
Many other Black athletes — not just NBA players, but from other sports as well — have similar stories. There are countless more stories from Black Americans who don’t have the leverage — the money and name to push back legally as Sterling Brown and others have done — who have far more disturbing stories.
Those stories need to be told — and be heard — as a first step to real change happening. Racism has to be called out, as Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss did on Friday. It cannot be tolerated, people — especially white people — cannot look the other way.
Good on Beal and John Wall from the Wizards for sharing their stories. It’s a first step down a long road, but an important one.
Dwight Howard said his coalition – which also includes Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley – wasn’t trying to halt the NBA’s resumption.
But some players still have concerns about play at Disney World amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow on Instagram:
As far it being all about the money… Well, yeah. The NBA doesn’t exist because basketball serves the great good. The NBA is a business to make money. Basketball and safety are considerations toward the main goal, but the main goal is money.
If Winslow believes the NBA’s plan is unsafe, he should advocate for it to be changed. Irving did a great job of inviting that discussion after the National Basketball Players Association (of which Irving is ironically a vice president) failed to gain a full understanding of its members’ priorities. Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have praised the NBA’s plan. But they don’t have to live in the bubble. Winslow would.
If the NBA proceeds with a plan Winslow deems too unsafe, he shouldn’t play. That could cost him $1,123,110 plus $140,389 for each play-in and playoff game Memphis plays up to a total of $1,965,443 in lost wages.*
*Winslow was sidelined with a back injury when the NBA suspended its season. But he said in April, “I’m pain-free and symptom-free. So I plan to get right back into the swing of things when everything resumes.” So, it’s unclear whether he’d get an injury exemption and full salary.
Coronavirus has disrupted safety around the world. Many – businesses and employees – are still trying to make money amid the pandemic. Everyone must evaluate their own risk tolerance. It isn’t fun. It isn’t easy.
But it’s the unfortunate situation Winslow – and many others, within the NBA and beyond – are in.
July 4 doesn’t represent independence to everyone. White people and black people have had very different struggles for freedom in this country.
That’s why it’s important to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865 – two-and-a-half years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and months after the Confederacy surrendered in the Civil War – it was announced in Galveston, Texas that slavery had ended. That date become a holiday, one that is gaining recognition in this moment of heightened awareness of racial issues.
The NBA is actively observing Juneteenth through paid time off, educational events and demonstrations – as are many teams:
Juneteenth is such a wonderful thing to celebrate.
But it’s also worth remembering: Slavery continued in Kentucky and Delaware for six months after Juneteenth. Like so many cases in America’s history, the racism was worse than the popular story let on. As much progress as we’ve made, there was such a long way to come – and still more work to do.
The Knicks reportedly planned to interview 8-10 people for their coaching vacancy. Reported candidates:
Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley makes nine.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
His responsibilities growing in Dallas and interviewing with the Cavaliers last year, Mosley is definitely gaining stature. At minimum, expect him to interview for more head-coaching jobs.
But this one? It still probably goes to Thibodeau.