NBA layoffs
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

NBA has round of layoffs at league office this week

By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Even as the NBA is about to head to Orlando for an unprecedented restart of the season, the financial realities that are hitting the rest of the nation are impacting the league as well.

There was a round of layoffs among NBA staff this week, with up to 100 people being let go, according to multiple reports.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass gave this statement to the Morning Consult: “We are restructuring certain functions at the league office to better align with changes in our business, particularly around digital media, and be well-positioned for future growth.”

The NBA said the cuts were not related to the economic hit the league has taken from the coronavirus pandemic, although take that one with a few grains of salt. According to the report, employees are being paid through July 6 with health benefits through the end of July.

A number of NBA teams have laid off staff as well, like other businesses around the nation trying to cope with the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Report: Knicks to interview Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley

Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 19, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Knicks reportedly planned to interview 8-10 people for their coaching vacancy. Reported candidates:

Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley makes nine.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

His responsibilities growing in Dallas and interviewing with the Cavaliers last year, Mosley is definitely gaining stature. At minimum, expect him to interview for more head-coaching jobs.

But this one? It still probably goes to Thibodeau.

NBA players offered Oura smart ring to track symptoms in Orlando

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2020, 8:59 AM EDT
Catching people who have the coronavirus early and isolating them away from other players is at the heart of the NBA’s bubble/campus restart plan in Orlando. It’s what’s behind the nearly daily testing of players, team staff, referees, and everyone else inside the bubble.

What if a temperature/heart rate tracker worn by players could catch them even earlier?

That’s why the NBA is offering the Oura smart ring to every player as they enter the Disney property in Orlando. The high-tech ring tracks the wearer’s temperature, breathing, and heart rate, which could help indicate if a player has some of the early symptoms of the disease.

Take the company’s “it can predict COVID-19 symptoms up to three days in advance” claim with a lot of salt (it is currently being studied). The ring sells for $299, and it connects to an app on your phone to provide the heart and sleep information.

If the Oura smart ring can be as predictive as the company claims, then why aren’t they giving these to doctors, nurses, first responders, and others on the front lines of the battle with the coronavirus? They could use it a lot more than an NBA player in a bubble.

Wearing the ring is optional for players, and it’s easy to see a lot of players (and others in the bubble) saying “thanks, but no thanks.” We’ll see how much pressure — peer and otherwise — is put on the players and staff in Orlando to wear the ring. Some will be up for it, but I just don’t see this as a fashion trend inside the bubble.

Zion Williamson doesn't have to answer questions about "improper benefits" at Duke. For now.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 18, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

The order Wednesday shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina.

The Florida lawsuit, filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract and seeks $100 million in damages.

That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after his decision to move to Creative Artists Agency.

Ford’s attorneys had submitted questions in filings last month that included whether the Williamson or anyone on his behalf sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors or things of value” to sign with Duke. They sought answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.

Attorneys for last year’s No. 1 overall NBA draft pick had argued the questions were “nothing more than a fishing expedition.” Florida circuit judge David C. Miller denied Williamson’s original stay request, but that was overturned on a temporary basis by the state appeals court, which has now made that ruling permanent, siding with Williamson attorney Jeffrey S. Klein that the federal case takes precedence.

In a filing last week in the North Carolina case, Prime Sports-Ford attorneys continued to argue that last summer’s No. 1 overall NBA draft pick didn’t meet the definition of a student-athlete because he was “ineligible” to play college sports. That filing referenced housing for Williamson’s family during his time with the Blue Devils as well as three luxury SUVs registered by his mother and stepfather between December 2017 and April 2019 – the latter being the same month Williamson announced he would go pro before ultimately being picked by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The argument about Williamson’s eligibility is center of the legal fight over Williamson’s endorsement potential. Williamson’s lawsuit stated that Prime Sports violated the state’s sports agent law, both by failing to include disclaimers about the loss of eligibility when signing the contract and the fact neither Prime Sports nor Ford were registered as agent in North Carolina.

Attorneys for Prime Sports and Ford argue the Uniform Athlete Agents Act wouldn’t apply if Williamson was ineligible to play college basketball from the start.

Duke has repeatedly declined to comment on the case because it isn’t involved in the litigation, but issued a statement in January that school had reviewed Williamson’s eligibility previously and found no concerns.

 

Portland's Zach Collins cleared by doctors, will play in Orlando restart

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 18, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT
Zach Collins is back.

Portland is one of the most interesting teams heading down to Orlando. The Trail Blazers won 53 games and reached the conference finals a season ago, only to follow it up with a painful 29-37 campaign this season with a 27th ranked defense. Orlando is a chance a redemption — the Trail Blazers are just 3.5 games back of eighth-seeded Memphis heading into the eight seeding games, and the Trail Blazers have a percentage-points advantage over their West rivals that could matter.

Most importantly, Portland got healthy and look like the 53-win team from a season ago on paper. They got Jusuf Nurkic back as their center, a critical part for them on both ends of the court.

And they got a healthy Zach Collins along the front line, too. He has been medically cleared from the surgery to repair his separated shoulder, he told Joe Freeman of The Oregonian. He’s able to fully join in practices down in Orlando.

“When my doc came in and said my shoulder feels like a normal shoulder, that I was good to go, it was like a weight was lifted,” Collins said. “I tell people all the time that he whole rehab process isn’t difficult. It’s just very long and boring. The worst part is not being on the road with the team, not being around them every day, feeling disconnected. It’s weird. Odd. So, mentally, it’s a big struggle. I’m just super excited to be back and know that I can do everything again.”

And Portland’s chances?

“We’re healthy,” Collins said. “Well, we’re not fully healthy — we don’t have Rodney (Hood) — but we have Nurk and me and a lot of guys that had to step up and play more minutes than expected during the season. Put all that together, combined with guys coming back and the time off and everybody’s body being ready and recovered, and I think we have as good a shot as anyone.”

Even healthy, even with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Portland has a tough task to make the playoffs. They have to beat out New Orleans and Sacramento (and technically San Antonio and Phoenix, but those are much longer shots) to earn the nine seed, then beat Memphis in back-to-back games. Not impossible, but not easy either.

But with Collins and Nurkic back and the roster healthy, Portland has the best shot of anyone in the West of pulling it off.