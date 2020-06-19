NBA has round of layoffs at league office this week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even as the NBA is about to head to Orlando for an unprecedented restart of the season, the financial realities that are hitting the rest of the nation are impacting the league as well.

There was a round of layoffs among NBA staff this week, with up to 100 people being let go, according to multiple reports.

The NBA today confirmed it has reduced its workforce through a round of layoffs this week The figure was estimated to be 100 employees according to Wednesday night’s report below from the @MorningConsult https://t.co/yACNssmMlp — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2020

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass gave this statement to the Morning Consult: “We are restructuring certain functions at the league office to better align with changes in our business, particularly around digital media, and be well-positioned for future growth.”

The NBA said the cuts were not related to the economic hit the league has taken from the coronavirus pandemic, although take that one with a few grains of salt. According to the report, employees are being paid through July 6 with health benefits through the end of July.

A number of NBA teams have laid off staff as well, like other businesses around the nation trying to cope with the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.