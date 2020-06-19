Klay Thompson cleared
Klay Thompson reportedly cleared to train without restrictions

Jun 19, 2020
The Golden State Warriors will not be taking the court for any games that count until December — but Klay Thompson is cleared and ready to go. Now.

Well, almost. There would still be hurdles to clear if the Warriors were headed to Orlando, but as it is he will be ready for any OTA-style camps, and maybe scrimmages, this summer. Anthony Slater at The Athletic had the detail.

Klay Thompson, nearing the one-year anniversary of his left ACL surgery, has been training without restriction on his healed knee, sources told The Athletic. He received the final medical clearance a couple weeks back and has been ramping up his workouts since, including a high-octane session on Thursday…

He’s essentially reached the finish line of his left knee rehab, as medically approved by his physician. If it were midseason, Thompson would be getting his body ready for a targeted return. But it’s not midseason. It’s not even anything like a traditional offseason. Thompson isn’t really limited physically, he’s limited by the world’s current human-to-human contact restriction.

After a 15-50 season that will see them get — or trade — a top-five pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft in October, the Warriors appear poised to bounce back as a top team in the West next season.

Stephen Curry will be back healthy after a fractured wrist sidelined him most of this season. Thompson is back. Draymond Green is rested. The Warriors added Andrew Wiggins during the season, and while he is wildly overpaid he will be asked to fill a clear, lesser role on this team (think Harrison Barnes from the first title run) and he should be able to do that well. There are questions about center and depth to be answered, but the Warriors should be one of the more dangerous teams in the West again.

Thompson, an intense competitor forced to sit out a full season, will be more than ready to go.

New coronavirus cases continue to spike around Orlando

NBA coronavirus
Jun 19, 2020
Florida is seeing a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, not surprising just a few weeks after the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, was eager to throw the doors open and restart the economy with limited — and largely ignored — restrictions.

That includes a record number of new coronavirus cases in Orange County, the area surrounding the Walt Disney World resort property in Orlando — where the NBA plans to restart its season, with players arriving in 18 days.

The key statistic here is the percentage of positive tests — it’s not a case of “they are testing more,” it means that no matter how many more tests are being done, more people are testing positive. Meaning more people are getting the disease.

Florida overall reported 3,822 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday, a new record and the second day in a row with more than 3,000 new cases.

The NBA is heading to Orlando to create a bubble, one designed to keep players in and the virus out. Players and staff will be quarantined upon arrival until they have two negative tests 24 hours apart, and from there will be tested regularly. People inside the NBA’s Orlando campus will have to wear a mask, follow a litany of social distancing and other protective procedures, eat the food prepared in the bubble, sleep in the hotels in the bubble, and generally not physically interact with the outside world.

The league is going forward with its plan despite the coronavirus cases in Orlando, with the hope that once a bubble is created the virus can be kept at bay, or at least quickly contained if someone does get it.

“No one is suggesting that this is going to be an infection-free, guaranteed environment,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Associated Press this week. “I guess, unless we go to … well, where would we go? What state has the lowest rate? There’s just no way of finding a sterile environment probably on this planet, but certainly, not in this country…

“My solace is that our guys are not going to be out and about in the city of Orlando,” Roberts said. “The players will be flown in non-commercial, and they will essentially be on campus for the entirety of their stay until such time as their season ends.”

The concern is that Disney staff will not be in the bubble, the hotel workers and staff will go home at night. Those works will get temperature checks, wear masks and gloves, and most of them will have little to any interaction with the players. Still, there is a risk in an area where cases are spiking.

It’s something everyone is watching as the NBA’s return gets closer.

Bradley Beal recounts police officer threatening to put him in “headline and arrest you”

Bradley Beal
Jun 19, 2020
As the NBA recognizes and honors Juneteenth, a number of Black players have been speaking out at marches, as well as on podcasts and streaming interviews, talking about personal experiences of racism. Specifically, their encounters with police that have shown the systemic racism built into law enforcement nationwide.

Take, for example, Bradley Beal talking Friday at the “Together We Stand” march hosted by the Wizards and the WNBA’s Mystics. Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“It happened here, two years ago. I got pulled over on 495 and the officer asked me to step out of the vehicle. I’m literally on the side of the highway… my wife, me and one of my friends, sitting in the median of the highway, on the side and he comes up to me and says, ‘What if I f— up your Monday and put you on a headline and arrest you right now?’ I didn’t do anything.

“But because I was an athlete, a black athlete driving a nice vehicle, that’s what he came up with. How am I supposed to respond to that? I would just be waking up on Monday morning with an ESPN headline: ‘Bradley Beal arrested because of interaction with police.’ But it happens. It doesn’t just happen to me, it’s everywhere. We just have to stop being ignorant to that fact that it exists.”

It does exist. Without question.

Many other Black athletes — not just NBA players, but from other sports as well — have similar stories. There are countless more stories from Black Americans who don’t have the leverage — the money and name to push back legally as Sterling Brown and others have done — who have far more disturbing stories.

Those stories need to be told — and be heard — as a first step to real change happening. Racism has to be called out, as Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss did on Friday. It cannot be tolerated, people — especially white people — cannot look the other way.

Good on Beal and John Wall from the Wizards for sharing their stories. It’s a first step down a long road, but an important one.

Report: Agents advising NBA players against speaking forcefully on social issues

NBA
Jun 19, 2020
Many NBA players and even the league itself are discussing the best ways to contribute to the fight against racism that is gaining momentum in the United States.

But not everyone wants to race full steam ahead.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

League sources told The Athletic that several agents have advised their clients against forcefully speaking in support of the social justice reform movement, out of concern that it could scare off some teams looking to avoid controversy.

Good agents will give their clients comprehensive and accurate advice then let the clients decide for themselves how to proceed. If speaking out can hurt their careers, players should be made aware of that.

Players should also consider that agents (like everyone) have biases. Agents get a percentage of salary, not a direct cut of social justice achieved.

Assuming their advice is honest… Are these agents conveying a legitimate fear? Or are they being overly cautious?

Colin Kaepernick remains out of the NFL. The NBA still has a rule against kneeling during the national anthem. When Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters (who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta quickly distanced the organization and LeBron James criticized Morey.

On the other hand, Fertitta more staunchly defended Morey’s right to speak out recently. The Knicks faced criticism for not releasing a statement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Even President Donald Trump, whose wrath teams feared crossing, has shifted his tone on Kaepernick. The middle is shifting toward having these conversations.

Yet, to a certain degree, it doesn’t matter whether NBA teams would avoid players who speak out. The fear alone is chilling.

When Avery Bradley raises grievances with how the NBA operates, this fits right in. The league can clearly do more to make players feel comfortable speaking on these important issues.

Justise Winslow tags NBA, NBPA: All about money, questions whether they care about coronavirus risk

Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow
Jun 19, 2020
Dwight Howard said his coalition – which also includes Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradleywasn’t trying to halt the NBA’s resumption.

But some players still have concerns about play at Disney World amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow on Instagram:

As far it being all about the money… Well, yeah. The NBA doesn’t exist because basketball serves the great good. The NBA is a business to make money. Basketball and safety are considerations toward the main goal, but the main goal is money.

If Winslow believes the NBA’s plan is unsafe, he should advocate for it to be changed. Irving did a great job of inviting that discussion after the National Basketball Players Association (of which Irving is ironically a vice president) failed to gain a full understanding of its members’ priorities. Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have praised the NBA’s plan. But they don’t have to live in the bubble. Winslow would.

If the NBA proceeds with a plan Winslow deems too unsafe, he shouldn’t play. That could cost him $1,123,110 plus $140,389 for each play-in and playoff game Memphis plays up to a total of $1,965,443 in lost wages.*

*Winslow was sidelined with a back injury when the NBA suspended its season. But he said in April, “I’m pain-free and symptom-free. So I plan to get right back into the swing of things when everything resumes.” So, it’s unclear whether he’d get an injury exemption and full salary.

Coronavirus has disrupted safety around the world. Many – businesses and employees – are still trying to make money amid the pandemic. Everyone must evaluate their own risk tolerance. It isn’t fun. It isn’t easy.

But it’s the unfortunate situation Winslow – and many others, within the NBA and beyond – are in.