Klay Thompson reportedly cleared to train without restrictions

The Golden State Warriors will not be taking the court for any games that count until December — but Klay Thompson is cleared and ready to go. Now.
Well, almost. There would still be hurdles to clear if the Warriors were headed to Orlando, but as it is he will be ready for any OTA-style camps, and maybe scrimmages, this summer. Anthony Slater at The Athletic had the detail.
Klay Thompson, nearing the one-year anniversary of his left ACL surgery, has been training without restriction on his healed knee, sources told The Athletic. He received the final medical clearance a couple weeks back and has been ramping up his workouts since, including a high-octane session on Thursday…
He’s essentially reached the finish line of his left knee rehab, as medically approved by his physician. If it were midseason, Thompson would be getting his body ready for a targeted return. But it’s not midseason. It’s not even anything like a traditional offseason. Thompson isn’t really limited physically, he’s limited by the world’s current human-to-human contact restriction.
After a 15-50 season that will see them get — or trade — a top-five pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft in October, the Warriors appear poised to bounce back as a top team in the West next season.
Stephen Curry will be back healthy after a fractured wrist sidelined him most of this season. Thompson is back. Draymond Green is rested. The Warriors added Andrew Wiggins during the season, and while he is wildly overpaid he will be asked to fill a clear, lesser role on this team (think Harrison Barnes from the first title run) and he should be able to do that well. There are questions about center and depth to be answered, but the Warriors should be one of the more dangerous teams in the West again.
Thompson, an intense competitor forced to sit out a full season, will be more than ready to go.