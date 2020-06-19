Dwight Howard said his coalition – which also includes Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley – wasn’t trying to halt the NBA’s resumption.
But some players still have concerns about play at Disney World amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow on Instagram:
As far it being all about the money… Well, yeah. The NBA doesn’t exist because basketball serves the great good. The NBA is a business to make money. Basketball and safety are considerations toward the main goal, but the main goal is money.
If Winslow believes the NBA’s plan is unsafe, he should advocate for it to be changed. Irving did a great job of inviting that discussion after the National Basketball Players Association (of which Irving is ironically a vice president) failed to gain a full understanding of its members’ priorities. Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have praised the NBA’s plan. But they don’t have to live in the bubble. Winslow would.
If the NBA proceeds with a plan Winslow deems too unsafe, he shouldn’t play. That could cost him $1,123,110 plus $140,389 for each play-in and playoff game Memphis plays up to a total of $1,965,443 in lost wages.*
*Winslow was sidelined with a back injury when the NBA suspended its season. But he said in April, “I’m pain-free and symptom-free. So I plan to get right back into the swing of things when everything resumes.” So, it’s unclear whether he’d get an injury exemption and full salary.
Coronavirus has disrupted safety around the world. Many – businesses and employees – are still trying to make money amid the pandemic. Everyone must evaluate their own risk tolerance. It isn’t fun. It isn’t easy.
But it’s the unfortunate situation Winslow – and many others, within the NBA and beyond – are in.
July 4 doesn’t represent independence to everyone. White people and black people have had very different struggles for freedom in this country.
That’s why it’s important to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865 – two-and-a-half years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and months after the Confederacy surrendered in the Civil War – it was announced in Galveston, Texas that slavery had ended. That date become a holiday, one that is gaining recognition in this moment of heightened awareness of racial issues.
The NBA is actively observing Juneteenth through paid time off, educational events and demonstrations – as are many teams:
Juneteenth is such a wonderful thing to celebrate.
But it’s also worth remembering: Slavery continued in Kentucky and Delaware for six months after Juneteenth. Like so many cases in America’s history, the racism was worse than the popular story let on. As much progress as we’ve made, there was such a long way to come – and still more work to do.
The Knicks reportedly planned to interview 8-10 people for their coaching vacancy. Reported candidates:
Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley makes nine.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
His responsibilities growing in Dallas and interviewing with the Cavaliers last year, Mosley is definitely gaining stature. At minimum, expect him to interview for more head-coaching jobs.
But this one? It still probably goes to Thibodeau.
Catching people who have the coronavirus early and isolating them away from other players is at the heart of the NBA’s bubble/campus restart plan in Orlando. It’s what’s behind the nearly daily testing of players, team staff, referees, and everyone else inside the bubble.
What if a temperature/heart rate tracker worn by players could catch them even earlier?
That’s why the NBA is offering the Oura smart ring to every player as they enter the Disney property in Orlando (the players’ union summary of the NBA’s restart rules named the company, the league did not). The high-tech ring tracks the wearer’s temperature, breathing, and heart rate, which the firm says could help indicate if a player has some of the early symptoms of the disease.
Take the company’s “it can predict COVID-19 symptoms up to three days in advance” claim with a lot of salt, it is wholly unproven (it is currently being studied). The ring sells for $299, and it connects to an app on your phone to provide the heart and sleep information.
If the Oura smart ring can be as predictive as the company claims, then why aren’t they giving these to doctors, nurses, first responders, and others on the front lines of the battle with the coronavirus? They could use it a lot more than an NBA player in a bubble.
Wearing the ring is optional for players, and expect most players (and others in the bubble) to say “thanks, but no thanks.”
We’ll see how much pressure — peer and otherwise — is put on the players and staff in Orlando to wear the ring. Some will be up for it, but I just don’t see this as a fashion trend inside the bubble.
Even as the NBA is about to head to Orlando for an unprecedented restart of the season, the financial realities that are hitting the rest of the nation are impacting the league as well.
There was a round of layoffs among NBA staff this week, with up to 100 people being let go, according to multiple reports.
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass gave this statement to the Morning Consult: “We are restructuring certain functions at the league office to better align with changes in our business, particularly around digital media, and be well-positioned for future growth.”
The NBA said the cuts were not related to the economic hit the league has taken from the coronavirus pandemic, although take that one with a few grains of salt. According to the report, employees are being paid through July 6 with health benefits through the end of July.
A number of NBA teams have laid off staff as well, like other businesses around the nation trying to cope with the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.