Pistons hire Thunder’s Troy Weaver as general manager

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver.
Pistons release:
The Detroit Pistons announced today that Troy Weaver has been named General Manager.
“Troy is an outstanding executive with an exceptional track record for identifying and developing talent,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “In talking with Troy, he’s got both the skill and temperament to lead, and the confidence and creativity to work collaboratively with others. We’re excited for him to take the reins as General Manager of the Pistons at this important moment. Ed and the team have done excellent work creating flexibility with our roster and establishing a clear direction. Troy comes aboard to help take us to the next level.”
Weaver, 52, joins the Pistons after spending the past 12 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC), including the last three-plus years as the club’s Vice President of Basketball Operations. Previously, he served eight seasons as Vice President/Assistant General Manager with responsibilities that included coordinating player-personnel matters, NBA Draft preparation, free agency planning and summer league roster construction. Weaver has been a critical part of the Thunder’s success
“It’s an honor for me to join a franchise with the history and tradition of the Detroit Pistons,” said Weaver. “I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level. We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”
Earlier reporting suggested Ed Stefanski will continue to lead Detroit’s basketball operations. In some front offices, the general manager is No. 2. But even if working under Stefanski, Weaver will likely hold more clout than he did under Thunder general manager Sam Presti.
In Oklahoma City, Presti and Weaver built some awesome teams. Weaver impressed with his ability to assess players – incredibly important in a talent-driven league. His responsibilities will likely expand with the Pistons, and he appears ready.
Really, Weaver has appeared ready for a while. His career arc has looked to fit the NBA’s issues with black executives. Weaver might not be joining the short list of black front-office heads (Raptors’ Masai Ujiri, 76ers’ Elton Brand, Cavaliers’ Koby Altman, Suns’ James Jones). But it is a step.
Next steps for the Pistons: Hiring an assistant general manager and determining whether they’re still building around Blake Griffin, a decision that will significantly inform their course.