Pistons hire Thunder’s Troy Weaver as general manager

By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
Pistons release:

The Detroit Pistons announced today that Troy Weaver has been named General Manager.

“Troy is an outstanding executive with an exceptional track record for identifying and developing talent,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “In talking with Troy, he’s got both the skill and temperament to lead, and the confidence and creativity to work collaboratively with others. We’re excited for him to take the reins as General Manager of the Pistons at this important moment. Ed and the team have done excellent work creating flexibility with our roster and establishing a clear direction. Troy comes aboard to help take us to the next level.”

Weaver, 52, joins the Pistons after spending the past 12 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC), including the last three-plus years as the club’s Vice President of Basketball Operations.  Previously, he served eight seasons as Vice President/Assistant General Manager with responsibilities that included coordinating player-personnel matters, NBA Draft preparation, free agency planning and summer league roster construction.  Weaver has been a critical part of the Thunder’s success

“It’s an honor for me to join a franchise with the history and tradition of the Detroit Pistons,” said Weaver.  “I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level.  We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”

Earlier reporting suggested Ed Stefanski will continue to lead Detroit’s basketball operations. In some front offices, the general manager is No. 2. But even if working under Stefanski, Weaver will likely hold more clout than he did under Thunder general manager Sam Presti.

In Oklahoma City, Presti and Weaver built some awesome teams. Weaver impressed with his ability to assess players – incredibly important in a talent-driven league. His responsibilities will likely expand with the Pistons, and he appears ready.

Really, Weaver has appeared ready for a while. His career arc has looked to fit the NBA’s issues with black executives. Weaver might not be joining the short list of black front-office heads (Raptors’ Masai Ujiri, 76ers’ Elton Brand, Cavaliers’ Koby Altman, Suns’ James Jones). But it is a step.

Next steps for the Pistons: Hiring an assistant general manager and determining whether they’re still building around Blake Griffin, a decision that will significantly inform their course.

John Wall lobbying Wizards to sign DeMarcus Cousins

Wizards guard John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins-to-Wizards rumors emerge year after year after year.

Why should 2020 be any different?

As is often the case, Cousins’ former Kentucky teammate – Washington guard John Wall – is fueling the latest update.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Wall spoke on the matter Wednesday in an Instagram Live interview with ESPN’s The Undefeated. He told Marc Spears he is still lobbying for the Wizards to sign Cousins, though after years of doing so, he seems to understand full well it is probably still a pipe dream.

“Oh man, you know I’m trying to push for that. I’ve been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now,” Wall said.

Wall added he and Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard have discussed Cousins recently, saying “we’ve been talking about it here and there.” And Wall said Cousins is now healthy despite tearing his ACL last August, which was just 10 months ago.

The Lakers waived Cousins in February. At the time, it made sense. An NBA-appointed doctor determined Cousins, who tore his ACL in August, was “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. The Lakers needed a roster spot for Markieff Morris.

But coronavirus has forced the NBA to delay its season into July through October. The Lakers were hopeful Cousins could return for the regularly scheduled playoffs, which would be ending around now.

Could Cousins join Washington for the NBA’s resumption in Disney World?

The Wizards wouldn’t usually have an open roster spot. But teams can replace players not playing in Orlando, and Wall is expected to miss the entire the season. Enthusiasm for playing is also inversely proportional to a team’s championship chances. The worst of the continuing 22 teams, Washington could have players choose to sit out.

Thomas Bryant is somewhat intriguing, and Ian Mahinmi is a solid defender. But the Wizards are far from set at center. They also have limited tools for upgrading, and Cousins might not command more than a minimum salary.

Cousins rushed back during the 2019 playoffs for the Warriors, and that might have left him susceptible for his latest injury. He’ll probably be more patient this time.

But if he’s healthy, Cousins sure would make sense for Washington.

Report: Mike D’Antoni passed evaluation similar to one that’d allow him to coach Rockets in bubble

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBA and coaches have drawn battle lines in the debate of how to treat older coaches – like the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (71), Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68) and Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry (65) – as the league resumes play at Disney World amid the coronavirus pandemic

The league’s recently released protocols – including medical evaluations of participants – haven’t ended the standoff

Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

D’Antoni recently shared the same medical information that league doctors would evaluate with an independent doctor in Houston and was given clearance to coach the Rockets in the Orlando restart, sources said.

Consider this a second opinion before the main opinion is even given. D’Antoni is clearly trying to show that it’s safe for him to coach in Disney World – that if NBA doctors determine otherwise, they are the ones who are wrong.

D’Antoni also has the support of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

There is a compelling case coaches’ should determine their own risk tolerance. On the other hand, even beyond genuine concern from NBA higher-ups about people at greater risk of more severe symptoms if they get coronavirus (including people 65 and older), there’s no way around this: It would look very bad for the NBA if a coach got coronavirus at Disney World and dies.

So, the debate continues. Lowe and Wojnarowski have more on the relevant legal opinions.

Cavaliers’ Kevin Love honored with Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJun 18, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts in raising awareness about mental health.

Love, whose openness about his life-long battles with anxiety triggered nationwide discussion and helped spur the NBA to do more to help players deal with emotional issues, will receive the award at Sunday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award and I am incredibly humbled by it,” Love said. “In telling my story, if I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it. And I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around mental illness, starting with public conversations around mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it, followed by research, action, and change.”

Named in honor of the tennis champion, the Arthur Ashe Award honors “those who find ways through sports to make a difference far beyond the field of play and impact the world in indelible ways.”

Previous winners include Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King, Nelson Mandela, Pat Summitt and Caitlyn Jenner.

 

Investigation: Kobe Bryant pilot reported climbing while actually descending

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 18, 2020, 12:11 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles.

The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.

Experts said shortly after the crash that the path of the flight indicated Zobayan was disoriented.

The 1,700 pages of reports do not offer a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. A final report on the cause is due later.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six of their friends were killed, along with Zobayan.

About 45 minutes before takeoff, Zobayan had texted a group of people overseeing the flight that the weather was looking “OK.”

He took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m. with the eight passengers he had flown the day before to the same destination: a girls basketball tournament at the retired Lakers star’s Mamba Sports Academy north of Los Angeles.

When the helicopter hadn’t landed within an hour, an executive of the company that operated the craft began a frantic search for the craft on tracking software and had another company chopper dispatched to look for it.

“The weird thing, though, is that the tracker had stopped at 9:45 a.m. which is not normal and we were trying to reach Ara over the radio,” noted Whitney Bagge, vice president of Island Express Helicopters. “I kept refreshing the tracker praying that it was just broken.”

The NTSB previously said there was no sign of mechanical failure in the Sikorsky S-76.