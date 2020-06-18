Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland’s Zach Collins cleared by doctors, will play in Orlando restart

By Kurt HelinJun 18, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zach Collins is back.

Portland is one of the most interesting teams heading down to Orlando. The Trail Blazers won 53 games and reached the conference finals a season ago, only to follow it up with a painful 29-37 campaign this season with a 27th ranked defense. Orlando is a chance a redemption — the Trail Blazers are just 3.5 games back of eighth-seeded Memphis heading into the eight seeding games, and the Trail Blazers have a percentage-points advantage over their West rivals that could matter.

Most importantly, Portland got healthy and look like the 53-win team from a season ago on paper. They got Jusuf Nurkic back as their center, a critical part for them on both ends of the court.

And they got a healthy Zach Collins along the front line, too. He has been medically cleared from the surgery to repair his separated shoulder, he told Joe Freeman of The Oregonian. He’s able to fully join in practices down in Orlando.

“When my doc came in and said my shoulder feels like a normal shoulder, that I was good to go, it was like a weight was lifted,” Collins said. “I tell people all the time that he whole rehab process isn’t difficult. It’s just very long and boring. The worst part is not being on the road with the team, not being around them every day, feeling disconnected. It’s weird. Odd. So, mentally, it’s a big struggle. I’m just super excited to be back and know that I can do everything again.”

And Portland’s chances?

“We’re healthy,” Collins said. “Well, we’re not fully healthy — we don’t have Rodney (Hood) — but we have Nurk and me and a lot of guys that had to step up and play more minutes than expected during the season. Put all that together, combined with guys coming back and the time off and everybody’s body being ready and recovered, and I think we have as good a shot as anyone.”

Even healthy, even with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Portland has a tough task to make the playoffs. They have to beat out New Orleans and Sacramento (and technically San Antonio and Phoenix, but those are much longer shots) to earn the nine seed, then beat Memphis in back-to-back games. Not impossible, but not easy either.

But with Collins and Nurkic back and the roster healthy, Portland has the best shot of anyone in the West of pulling it off.

Zion Williamson doesn’t have to answer questions about “improper benefits” at Duke. For now.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 18, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

The order Wednesday shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina.

The Florida lawsuit, filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract and seeks $100 million in damages.

That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after his decision to move to Creative Artists Agency.

Ford’s attorneys had submitted questions in filings last month that included whether the Williamson or anyone on his behalf sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors or things of value” to sign with Duke. They sought answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.

Attorneys for last year’s No. 1 overall NBA draft pick had argued the questions were “nothing more than a fishing expedition.” Florida circuit judge David C. Miller denied Williamson’s original stay request, but that was overturned on a temporary basis by the state appeals court, which has now made that ruling permanent, siding with Williamson attorney Jeffrey S. Klein that the federal case takes precedence.

In a filing last week in the North Carolina case, Prime Sports-Ford attorneys continued to argue that last summer’s No. 1 overall NBA draft pick didn’t meet the definition of a student-athlete because he was “ineligible” to play college sports. That filing referenced housing for Williamson’s family during his time with the Blue Devils as well as three luxury SUVs registered by his mother and stepfather between December 2017 and April 2019 – the latter being the same month Williamson announced he would go pro before ultimately being picked by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The argument about Williamson’s eligibility is center of the legal fight over Williamson’s endorsement potential. Williamson’s lawsuit stated that Prime Sports violated the state’s sports agent law, both by failing to include disclaimers about the loss of eligibility when signing the contract and the fact neither Prime Sports nor Ford were registered as agent in North Carolina.

Attorneys for Prime Sports and Ford argue the Uniform Athlete Agents Act wouldn’t apply if Williamson was ineligible to play college basketball from the start.

Duke has repeatedly declined to comment on the case because it isn’t involved in the litigation, but issued a statement in January that school had reviewed Williamson’s eligibility previously and found no concerns.

 

Buck’s Sterling Brown sees Orlando as platform for social justice issues

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 18, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In January of 2019, Milwaukee Bucks’ guard Sterling Brown was thrown to the ground and tased over a late-night parking violation outside a Walgreens store in the Milwaukee area. Six police cars were called. In the body cam video Brown does not resist, nor was he ever charged in this situation. Brown filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department over the incident and, eventually, one of the officers was fired. The Milwaukee City Council approved the $400,000 settlement offer in the case, but Brown rejected it and the lawsuit is still in the courts.

Brown, like many NBA players, has a first-hand understanding of what is at stake with the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements gathering momentum nationwide. He, like a lot of players, wants to see actions and not just words from the league.

Brown also feels he can make an important impact with his voice from the “bubble” restart in Orlando, he told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“A lot of eyes will be on us while we’re in Orlando,” he told ESPN on Thursday. “People can actually see us and see our messages that we can give while we’re playing or at halftime, before a game or whatever. There’s a lot of ways to get out key messages and I feel like I want to take advantage of that. We’ve got a platform like none other. We’ve got resources like none other.

“I feel it’s important for me to continue to play to use my platform because my platform has given me a voice and it has allowed people to follow me and see me and it’s allowed people to become more passionate with the movement that’s going on.”

This is an ongoing debate among players: Does going to the NBA’s restart in Orlando become a distraction from the BLM movement, or does it give players a platform to keep the issue front and center? Former player Stephen Jackson, a childhood friend of George Floyd, has called the return a distraction. Other players, including Brown, see it more as an opportunity.

The buzz now is that most players are going to head to Orlando for the restart. It’s because they want to compete, because they think it is a good platform for social justice issues, and because of the financial ramifications of not playing.

Brown is going to be down at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on the Disney property in Orlando. He will be using his voice and platform down there, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks teammates, chasing a title.

Report: Knicks to interview Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy

Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy
Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks’ coaching search, while apparently focused on Tom Thibodeau, continues to expand.

Next up for consideration? Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is a notable amount of cooperation between San Antonio and New York. Last fall, Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich sounded still upset with the Knicks for poaching Marcus Morris, who had agreed to sign with San Antonio last summer.

But that saga wasn’t Hardy’s fault. So, he gets a chance to impresses New York – though it’ll probably be difficult to leap Thibodeau.

Mark Cuban on if Mavericks kneel during national anthem: ‘Hopefully, I’d join them’

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said kneeling during the national anthem wouldn’t have kept Colin Kaepernick off an NBA roster. That was a questionable claim that nobody tested. No NBA players emulated Kaepernick’s controversial demonstration (which protested racism, particularly through police brutality).

But Cuban is now even more directly supporting players – particularly on Dallas – if they kneel during the anthem.

Cuban, via ESPN:

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them. Hopefully I’d join them,” Cuban said.

NBA rules state that players and coaches must stand for the national anthem, but Cuban said he hopes the league can adapt and “allow players to do what’s in their heart.”

“Whether it’s holding their arm up in the air, whether it’s taking a knee, whatever it is, I don’t think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country,” Cuban said. “I think this is more a reflection of our players’ commitment to this country and the fact that it’s so important to them that they’re willing to say what’s in their heart and do what they think is right.

If the NBA really considers it a central goal to address systematic racism, eliminating its anthem rule would be a good step (though only a step before more meaningful action).

Always eager to challenge the league’s power structure, Cuban probably wouldn’t wait for approval (though because of coronavirus concerns limiting bubble entrants, he might not be at Disney World).

It’s hard to see the league punishing anyone for kneeling. The tide has turned.

Once hailed for his stance, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees faced widespread backlash – including from LeBron James – for implicit criticism of Kaepernick’s method without even acknowledging the underlying point (protesting racism, particularly through police brutality). Even President Donald Trump has shifted his tone on Kaepernick. Beyond anthem demonstrations in particular, discussion of racism is far more encouraged than just a few years ago.

That’s progress, and Cuban has helped propel it.

Really, we’ve reached the point that kneeling during the anthem has diminishing returns. Because it’s less controversial than a few years ago, it holds less power to alert people to the problems of systematic racism. But it can still be effective.

It’s one of many ways NBA people – including Cuban – could use their platforms and resources to affect change.