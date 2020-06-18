Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mark Cuban on if Mavericks kneel during national anthem: ‘Hopefully, I’d join them’

By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said kneeling during the national anthem wouldn’t have kept Colin Kaepernick off an NBA roster. That was a questionable claim that nobody tested. No NBA players emulated Kaepernick’s controversial demonstration (which protested racism, particularly through police brutality).

But Cuban is now even more directly supporting players – particularly on Dallas – if they kneel during the anthem.

Cuban, via ESPN:

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them. Hopefully I’d join them,” Cuban said.

NBA rules state that players and coaches must stand for the national anthem, but Cuban said he hopes the league can adapt and “allow players to do what’s in their heart.”

“Whether it’s holding their arm up in the air, whether it’s taking a knee, whatever it is, I don’t think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country,” Cuban said. “I think this is more a reflection of our players’ commitment to this country and the fact that it’s so important to them that they’re willing to say what’s in their heart and do what they think is right.

If the NBA really considers it a central goal to address systematic racism, eliminating its anthem rule would be a good step (though only a step before more meaningful action).

Always eager to challenge the league’s power structure, Cuban probably wouldn’t wait for approval (though because of coronavirus concerns limiting bubble entrants, he might not be at Disney World).

It’s hard to see the league punishing anyone for kneeling. The tide has turned.

Once hailed for his stance, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees faced widespread backlash – including from LeBron James – for implicit criticism of Kaepernick’s method without even acknowledging the underlying point (protesting racism, particularly through police brutality). Even President Donald Trump has shifted his tone on Kaepernick. Beyond anthem demonstrations in particular, discussion of racism is far more encouraged than just a few years ago.

That’s progress, and Cuban has helped propel it.

Really, we’ve reached the point that kneeling during the anthem has diminishing returns. Because it’s less controversial than a few years ago, it holds less power to alert people to the problems of systematic racism. But it can still be effective.

It’s one of many ways NBA people – including Cuban – could use their platforms and resources to affect change.

Report: Knicks to interview Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy

Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy
Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks’ coaching search, while apparently focused on Tom Thibodeau, continues to expand.

Next up for consideration? Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is a notable amount of cooperation between San Antonio and New York. Last fall, Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich sounded still upset with the Knicks for poaching Marcus Morris, who had agreed to sign with San Antonio last summer.

But that saga wasn’t Hardy’s fault. So, he gets a chance to impresses New York – though it’ll probably be difficult to leap Thibodeau.

John Wall lobbying Wizards to sign DeMarcus Cousins

Wizards guard John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DeMarcus Cousins-to-Wizards rumors emerge year after year after year.

Why should 2020 be any different?

As is often the case, Cousins’ former Kentucky teammate – Washington guard John Wall – is fueling the latest update.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Wall spoke on the matter Wednesday in an Instagram Live interview with ESPN’s The Undefeated. He told Marc Spears he is still lobbying for the Wizards to sign Cousins, though after years of doing so, he seems to understand full well it is probably still a pipe dream.

“Oh man, you know I’m trying to push for that. I’ve been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now,” Wall said.

Wall added he and Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard have discussed Cousins recently, saying “we’ve been talking about it here and there.” And Wall said Cousins is now healthy despite tearing his ACL last August, which was just 10 months ago.

The Lakers waived Cousins in February. At the time, it made sense. An NBA-appointed doctor determined Cousins, who tore his ACL in August, was “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. The Lakers needed a roster spot for Markieff Morris.

But coronavirus has forced the NBA to delay its season into July through October. The Lakers were hopeful Cousins could return for the regularly scheduled playoffs, which would be ending around now.

Could Cousins join Washington for the NBA’s resumption in Disney World?

The Wizards wouldn’t usually have an open roster spot. But teams can replace players not playing in Orlando, and Wall is expected to miss the entire the season. Enthusiasm for playing is also inversely proportional to a team’s championship chances. The worst of the continuing 22 teams, Washington could have players choose to sit out.

Thomas Bryant is somewhat intriguing, and Ian Mahinmi is a solid defender. But the Wizards are far from set at center. They also have limited tools for upgrading, and Cousins might not command more than a minimum salary.

Cousins rushed back during the 2019 playoffs for the Warriors, and that might have left him susceptible for his latest injury. He’ll probably be more patient this time.

But if he’s healthy, Cousins sure would make sense for Washington.

Pistons hire Thunder’s Troy Weaver as general manager

Thunder executive Troy Weaver
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Pistons target Troy Weaver?

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver.

Pistons release:

The Detroit Pistons announced today that Troy Weaver has been named General Manager.

“Troy is an outstanding executive with an exceptional track record for identifying and developing talent,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “In talking with Troy, he’s got both the skill and temperament to lead, and the confidence and creativity to work collaboratively with others. We’re excited for him to take the reins as General Manager of the Pistons at this important moment. Ed and the team have done excellent work creating flexibility with our roster and establishing a clear direction. Troy comes aboard to help take us to the next level.”

Weaver, 52, joins the Pistons after spending the past 12 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC), including the last three-plus years as the club’s Vice President of Basketball Operations.  Previously, he served eight seasons as Vice President/Assistant General Manager with responsibilities that included coordinating player-personnel matters, NBA Draft preparation, free agency planning and summer league roster construction.  Weaver has been a critical part of the Thunder’s success

“It’s an honor for me to join a franchise with the history and tradition of the Detroit Pistons,” said Weaver.  “I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level.  We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”

Earlier reporting suggested Ed Stefanski will continue to lead Detroit’s basketball operations. In some front offices, the general manager is No. 2. But even if working under Stefanski, Weaver will likely hold more clout than he did under Thunder general manager Sam Presti.

In Oklahoma City, Presti and Weaver built some awesome teams. Weaver impressed with his ability to assess players – incredibly important in a talent-driven league. His responsibilities will likely expand with the Pistons, and he appears ready.

Really, Weaver has appeared ready for a while. His career arc has looked to fit the NBA’s issues with black executives. Weaver might not be joining the short list of black front-office heads (Raptors’ Masai Ujiri, 76ers’ Elton Brand, Cavaliers’ Koby Altman, Suns’ James Jones). But it is a step.

Next steps for the Pistons: Hiring an assistant general manager and determining whether they’re still building around Blake Griffin, a decision that will significantly inform their course.

Report: Mike D’Antoni passed evaluation similar to one that’d allow him to coach Rockets in bubble

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA and coaches have drawn battle lines in the debate of how to treat older coaches – like the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (71), Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68) and Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry (65) – as the league resumes play at Disney World amid the coronavirus pandemic

The league’s recently released protocols – including medical evaluations of participants – haven’t ended the standoff

Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

D’Antoni recently shared the same medical information that league doctors would evaluate with an independent doctor in Houston and was given clearance to coach the Rockets in the Orlando restart, sources said.

Consider this a second opinion before the main opinion is even given. D’Antoni is clearly trying to show that it’s safe for him to coach in Disney World – that if NBA doctors determine otherwise, they are the ones who are wrong.

D’Antoni also has the support of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

There is a compelling case coaches’ should determine their own risk tolerance. On the other hand, even beyond genuine concern from NBA higher-ups about people at greater risk of more severe symptoms if they get coronavirus (including people 65 and older), there’s no way around this: It would look very bad for the NBA if a coach got coronavirus at Disney World and dies.

So, the debate continues. Lowe and Wojnarowski have more on the relevant legal opinions.