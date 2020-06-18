John Wall lobbying Wizards to sign DeMarcus Cousins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DeMarcus Cousins-to-Wizards rumors emerge year after year after year.

Why should 2020 be any different?

As is often the case, Cousins’ former Kentucky teammate – Washington guard John Wall – is fueling the latest update.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Wall spoke on the matter Wednesday in an Instagram Live interview with ESPN’s The Undefeated. He told Marc Spears he is still lobbying for the Wizards to sign Cousins, though after years of doing so, he seems to understand full well it is probably still a pipe dream. “Oh man, you know I’m trying to push for that. I’ve been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now,” Wall said. Wall added he and Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard have discussed Cousins recently, saying “we’ve been talking about it here and there.” And Wall said Cousins is now healthy despite tearing his ACL last August, which was just 10 months ago.

The Lakers waived Cousins in February. At the time, it made sense. An NBA-appointed doctor determined Cousins, who tore his ACL in August, was “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. The Lakers needed a roster spot for Markieff Morris.

But coronavirus has forced the NBA to delay its season into July through October. The Lakers were hopeful Cousins could return for the regularly scheduled playoffs, which would be ending around now.

Could Cousins join Washington for the NBA’s resumption in Disney World?

The Wizards wouldn’t usually have an open roster spot. But teams can replace players not playing in Orlando, and Wall is expected to miss the entire the season. Enthusiasm for playing is also inversely proportional to a team’s championship chances. The worst of the continuing 22 teams, Washington could have players choose to sit out.

Thomas Bryant is somewhat intriguing, and Ian Mahinmi is a solid defender. But the Wizards are far from set at center. They also have limited tools for upgrading, and Cousins might not command more than a minimum salary.

Cousins rushed back during the 2019 playoffs for the Warriors, and that might have left him susceptible for his latest injury. He’ll probably be more patient this time.

But if he’s healthy, Cousins sure would make sense for Washington.