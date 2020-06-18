Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
Investigation: Kobe Bryant pilot reported climbing while actually descending

Associated PressJun 18, 2020, 12:11 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles.

The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.

Experts said shortly after the crash that the path of the flight indicated Zobayan was disoriented.

The 1,700 pages of reports do not offer a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. A final report on the cause is due later.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six of their friends were killed, along with Zobayan.

About 45 minutes before takeoff, Zobayan had texted a group of people overseeing the flight that the weather was looking “OK.”

He took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m. with the eight passengers he had flown the day before to the same destination: a girls basketball tournament at the retired Lakers star’s Mamba Sports Academy north of Los Angeles.

When the helicopter hadn’t landed within an hour, an executive of the company that operated the craft began a frantic search for the craft on tracking software and had another company chopper dispatched to look for it.

“The weird thing, though, is that the tracker had stopped at 9:45 a.m. which is not normal and we were trying to reach Ara over the radio,” noted Whitney Bagge, vice president of Island Express Helicopters. “I kept refreshing the tracker praying that it was just broken.”

The NTSB previously said there was no sign of mechanical failure in the Sikorsky S-76.

76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka
By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT
Everybody thinks the Knicks will hire Tom Thibodeau.

But New York is conducting a coaching search, too.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Ian Begley of SNY:

The Knicks plan to speak to at least 8-10 coaches during a head-coaching search that will likely stretch into next month, league sources told SNY.

The search is expected to conclude before regular-season games begin in Orlando as part of the restart to the 2019-20 season.

Chicago assistant Chris Fleming is expected to be among those coaches interviewed by New York, SNY has learned.

That timeline would have New York hiring a coach by July 30.

Running such a wide coaching search reflects well on new Knicks president Leon Rose, who has barely explained his plan publicly. Considering more candidates typically makes it more likely to hire the best person for the job. Of course, there are questions about how seriously New York is considering candidates besides Thibodeau. But the Knicks are at least hearing other voices.

A former Spurs assistant, Ime Udoka has gotten multiple head-coaching interviews recently. It seems like only a matter of time until he gets hired. He’s rumored to be a frontrunner for the Bulls job.

Pat Delany and Chris Fleming are more newcomers to this level of consideration.

Former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, former Knicks coach Mike Woodson and Knicks interim coach Mike Miller will also reportedly interview. So, expect another name or few to emerge in this search.

No, Jayson Tatum will not sit out Orlando restart due to injury concerns

Jayson Tatum Orlando
By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
Jayson Tatum is going to get a max contract extension this offseason.

So is Donovan Mitchell in Utah. There are big paydays coming fall for Bam Adebayo in Miami, De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento, and Kyle Kuzma with the Lakers. Which is why the five of them spearheaded a negotiation with the NBA to set up some injury insurance for the restart in Orlando.

This led to a report the Celtics’ Tatum was “reluctant to return” and might sit out the restart. That is not the case, he’s playing reports A. Sherrod Blakely at NBC Sports Boston.

Jayson Tatum is not considering sitting out the restart of the season due to contract concerns, according to two league sources familiar with the Celtics All-Star’s plans…

“Not true,” a source told NBC Sports Boston. “He’s concerned like every other player about returning to play. There’s a lot … going on in the world that players need to be more concerned about. But sitting out because of the contract? Hell no!”

Another league source indicated the concern over the coronavirus and the league’s plans on addressing it within the bubble-like atmosphere of Orlando, Fla. whose positive test results for the COVID-19 virus have been on the rise, were the bigger concerns for the 22-year-old.

Those latter two issues — Black Lives Matter/social justice issues, and the rise in coronavirus cases in Florida and the Orlando area — exist for a lot of players, as well as for the NBA.

Boston may be the team in the East best poised to knock off Milwaukee. With a balanced and switchable 1-4 or Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and Tatum, plus Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter at the five, the Celtics are a dangerous offensive team that was top five in defense this season before the interruption. Tatum knows that and he will be back to play.

He’s just got concerns. Like a lot of players.

Dwight Howard: We’re not trying to halt NBA resumption

Nets star Kyrie Irving and Lakers center Dwight Howard
By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT
Nets star Kyrie Irving, Lakers center Dwight Howard and Lakers guard Avery Bradley have made many people believe their coalition was urging players to boycott the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Irving, reportedly:

“I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls***. Something smells a little fishy.”

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Irving made it known he was strongly against going to Orlando, Florida, to resume the season, opting instead to work on the frontlines in his community to focus on racial oppression and systemic racism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s homicide, sources said.

However, later in the call, Irving said he would stand with the group and travel to Disney World in Orlando if the players agreed that was the right call, sources said.

“If it’s worth the risk, then let’s go and do it,” Irving said on the call, sources said. “But if you’re not with it, it’s OK, too. We’ve got options for both ways. Let’s just come to a middle ground as a family.”

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

In a recent chat group with Nets players, Kyrie Irving lobbied for skipping the bubble, the Daily News has learned.

Howard:

I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction.

No Basketball till we get things resolved.

Bradley:

“The actual act of sitting out doesn’t directly fight systemic racism,” Bradley said. “But it does highlight the reality that without black athletes, the NBA wouldn’t be what it is today. The league has a responsibility to our communities in helping to empower us — just as we have made the NBA brand strong.”

Now, Howard is stating clearly: They are not trying to disrupt the NBA’s plan.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Collectively sitting out appeared unpopular among players. That would have come at SIGNIFICANT financial cost to players without necessarily making gains toward racial justice.

So, if even Howard, Irving and Bradley aren’t advocating for players to sit out en masse, it seems there won’t be a widespread boycott.

But some players could make personal decisions to sit out. Players are concerned about coronavirus, health, living conditions in the bubble and how to help the Black Lives Matter movement. They’re also concerned about their salaries. There’s a lot to weigh.

Meanwhile, NBA owners, NBPA leadership (which, ironically, includes Irving) and some superstar players are pushing everyone toward playing.

That’s where Irving has made the biggest and best impact. Irving has fostered more discussion among players, encouraging them to voice their concerns without pressure from more-powerful sources. It sounds like Howard, in this statement, is mostly speaking about that undertaking.

Yet, this coalition clearly has other (sometimes related) goals, too. Irving clearly cares about combating systematic racism. Howard’s previous statement, at least according to his agent, focused on “social injustice and racism.” Bradley talked about structural changes within the NBA.

It’s just now clear their tactics for achieving those goals won’t include a widespread boycott of the NBA’s resumption.

Report: Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to miss rest of season

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee March 3 and was to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Fifteen weeks later…

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Kelly Oubre is expected to sit out the resumption of the season, sources tell me. The plan is for Oubre to travel with the team to Orlando.

Players who choose not to play in the resumption – i.e., not injured players – face salary reductions. So, Oubre might have to undergo a medical evaluation, especially if the Suns think he should play. Oubre’s salary could be docked by $1,370,614 if it’s determined he’s healthy enough to play plus an additional $171,327 per play-in and playoff game Phoenix plays (with a cap of $2,398,575 in lost wages).

I’d be surprised if it came to that. A torn meniscus is no minor injury.

Plus, if Oubre is planning to join the Suns at Disney World, it doesn’t sound like he’s trying to dodge the ordeal of living in the bubble.

One hand, it’s surprising the Suns would use one of the limited spots in their travelling party on an injured player. But Oubre brings such infectious energy, he could boost the team’s spirit in a difficult situation.