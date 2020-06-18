Cavaliers forward Kevin Love
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Cavaliers’ Kevin Love honored with Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Associated PressJun 18, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts in raising awareness about mental health.

Love, whose openness about his life-long battles with anxiety triggered nationwide discussion and helped spur the NBA to do more to help players deal with emotional issues, will receive the award at Sunday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award and I am incredibly humbled by it,” Love said. “In telling my story, if I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it. And I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around mental illness, starting with public conversations around mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it, followed by research, action, and change.”

Named in honor of the tennis champion, the Arthur Ashe Award honors “those who find ways through sports to make a difference far beyond the field of play and impact the world in indelible ways.”

Previous winners include Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King, Nelson Mandela, Pat Summitt and Caitlyn Jenner.

 

Report: Mike D’Antoni passed evaluation similar to one that’d allow him to coach Rockets in bubble

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBA and coaches have drawn battle lines in the debate of how to treat older coaches – like the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (71), Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68) and Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry (65) – as the league resumes play at Disney World amid the coronavirus pandemic

The league’s recently released protocols – including medical evaluations of participants – haven’t ended the standoff

Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

D’Antoni recently shared the same medical information that league doctors would evaluate with an independent doctor in Houston and was given clearance to coach the Rockets in the Orlando restart, sources said.

Consider this a second opinion before the main opinion is even given. D’Antoni is clearly trying to show that it’s safe for him to coach in Disney World – that if NBA doctors determine otherwise, they are the ones who are wrong.

D’Antoni also has the support of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

There is a compelling case coaches’ should determine their own risk tolerance. On the other hand, even beyond genuine concern from NBA higher-ups about people at greater risk of more severe symptoms if they get coronavirus (including people 65 and older), there’s no way around this: It would look very bad for the NBA if a coach got coronavirus at Disney World and dies.

So, the debate continues. Lowe and Wojnarowski have more on the relevant legal opinions.

Investigation: Kobe Bryant pilot reported climbing while actually descending

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 18, 2020, 12:11 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles.

The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.

Experts said shortly after the crash that the path of the flight indicated Zobayan was disoriented.

The 1,700 pages of reports do not offer a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. A final report on the cause is due later.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six of their friends were killed, along with Zobayan.

About 45 minutes before takeoff, Zobayan had texted a group of people overseeing the flight that the weather was looking “OK.”

He took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m. with the eight passengers he had flown the day before to the same destination: a girls basketball tournament at the retired Lakers star’s Mamba Sports Academy north of Los Angeles.

When the helicopter hadn’t landed within an hour, an executive of the company that operated the craft began a frantic search for the craft on tracking software and had another company chopper dispatched to look for it.

“The weird thing, though, is that the tracker had stopped at 9:45 a.m. which is not normal and we were trying to reach Ara over the radio,” noted Whitney Bagge, vice president of Island Express Helicopters. “I kept refreshing the tracker praying that it was just broken.”

The NTSB previously said there was no sign of mechanical failure in the Sikorsky S-76.

Report: Knicks to interview 76ers, Magic, Bulls assistants and hire coach by July 30

76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT
Everybody thinks the Knicks will hire Tom Thibodeau.

But New York is conducting a coaching search, too.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Ian Begley of SNY:

The Knicks plan to speak to at least 8-10 coaches during a head-coaching search that will likely stretch into next month, league sources told SNY.

The search is expected to conclude before regular-season games begin in Orlando as part of the restart to the 2019-20 season.

Chicago assistant Chris Fleming is expected to be among those coaches interviewed by New York, SNY has learned.

That timeline would have New York hiring a coach by July 30.

Running such a wide coaching search reflects well on new Knicks president Leon Rose, who has barely explained his plan publicly. Considering more candidates typically makes it more likely to hire the best person for the job. Of course, there are questions about how seriously New York is considering candidates besides Thibodeau. But the Knicks are at least hearing other voices.

A former Spurs assistant, Ime Udoka has gotten multiple head-coaching interviews recently. It seems like only a matter of time until he gets hired. He’s rumored to be a frontrunner for the Bulls job.

Pat Delany and Chris Fleming are more newcomers to this level of consideration.

Former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, former Knicks coach Mike Woodson and Knicks interim coach Mike Miller will also reportedly interview. So, expect another name or few to emerge in this search.

No, Jayson Tatum will not sit out Orlando restart due to injury concerns

Jayson Tatum Orlando
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
Jayson Tatum is going to get a max contract extension this offseason.

So is Donovan Mitchell in Utah. There are big paydays coming fall for Bam Adebayo in Miami, De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento, and Kyle Kuzma with the Lakers. Which is why the five of them spearheaded a negotiation with the NBA to set up some injury insurance for the restart in Orlando.

This led to a report the Celtics’ Tatum was “reluctant to return” and might sit out the restart. That is not the case, he’s playing reports A. Sherrod Blakely at NBC Sports Boston.

Jayson Tatum is not considering sitting out the restart of the season due to contract concerns, according to two league sources familiar with the Celtics All-Star’s plans…

“Not true,” a source told NBC Sports Boston. “He’s concerned like every other player about returning to play. There’s a lot … going on in the world that players need to be more concerned about. But sitting out because of the contract? Hell no!”

Another league source indicated the concern over the coronavirus and the league’s plans on addressing it within the bubble-like atmosphere of Orlando, Fla. whose positive test results for the COVID-19 virus have been on the rise, were the bigger concerns for the 22-year-old.

Those latter two issues — Black Lives Matter/social justice issues, and the rise in coronavirus cases in Florida and the Orlando area — exist for a lot of players, as well as for the NBA.

Boston may be the team in the East best poised to knock off Milwaukee. With a balanced and switchable 1-4 or Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and Tatum, plus Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter at the five, the Celtics are a dangerous offensive team that was top five in defense this season before the interruption. Tatum knows that and he will be back to play.

He’s just got concerns. Like a lot of players.