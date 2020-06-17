Disney staff quarantined NBA
What life will be like inside the NBA bubble in Orlando

By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2020, 1:39 AM EDT
Starting July 7, life inside the NBA bubble for 22 teams of players and team staff will be ruled by a 108-page health and safety protocol handbook — written in a tiny, Apple warranty sized font — that dictates the rules about anything and everything with the NBA’s return to play.

What does the handbook say?

What will life inside the NBA bubble be like? Here is a report based on sources who spoke to NBC Sports about the plan, plus reports from other media.

ARRIVAL

• June 7 to 9, players arrive at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando. Team arrivals will be spread out over three days to avoid congestions.

• On arrival, players will be quarantined in their hotel room until they have two negative coronavirus tests 24 hours apart. Players will be tested every day throughout their stay on the Disney campus.

• What hotels? Here’s the breakdown.

The Grand Destino is considered the primary player hotel, and if a lower seed team advances far enough they may be asked to move to the Grand Destino from there hotel.

• Yes, the Orlando Magic have to stay in an Orlando hotel. Letting them go home would defeat the point of a bubble.

• Each player will be given a “MagicBand” — a bracelet that serves as a room key and wallet throughout the hotel and Disney property.

• Players also can wear a “proximity alarm” that will notify the wearer if he or she spends more than five seconds within six feet of another person with the alarm. All team and league staff will be required to wear these.

• Everyone will be required to wear a facemask, except when eating, at a workout or practice, or in their room, or if they are swimming or doing something more than six feet away from another person (laying out by the pool with nobody around).

• All the food will be cooked by Disney chefs on-site, and each team will work with a “culinary team” that will make every effort to design a menu that fits dietary needs of each team. Players can have private chefs who prepare meals off-site, which can be brought into the players.

• Disney is open to setting up dining experience for players/teams at some of the restaurants on the Disney property but outside the bubble area, or having that food brought into the bubble, according to friend of this site Keith Smith.

WHAT IS THERE TO DO WHILE IN THE BUBBLE?

• The hotels will have a players-only lounge area (with televisions and gaming areas, including NBA 2K, of course), plus barbers, manicures and spa services, and more. There also will be movie screenings, some DJ sets, cards for booray games, bowling (Chris Paul will be there nightly), and other games such as ping pong — but players are not allowed to play doubles. Seriously.

• There are pools at the hotels that will be open for use by the players. There will be hiking and biking trails for use by the players.

• There will be golf available, but no caddies. Doc Rivers is going to have to carry his own clubs.

• Players are encouraged to stay in the bubble. Arrangements to leave for major life events or emergencies — the birth of a child, sick relative, wedding — can be made with the league, but the league has to be informed and as far in advance as is possible.

• While players are allowed to leave the campus/bubble, he will face a 10-14 day quarantine upon his return and will have to have two negative tests. Also, the player will not be paid for any games missed.

• Any team staff that violates the rules of the bubble or leaves the bubble without prior approval will be removed and cannot return to the Disney campus. Teams will not be able to replace that person.

• Players and staff will have to sign a document saying they will abide by the rules of the bubble.

• There will be a hotline set up where players or staff can call and report a violation of the health and safety rules in the bubble. Insert your own Chris Paul “his mask is untucked” joke here (or how every Clipper is going to call and say LeBron James is in violation of the rules).

IF A PLAYER TESTS POSITIVE

• If — or, to be more practical, when — a player tests positive inside the NBA bubble he will immediately be moved to a separate location termed “isolation housing.” The NBA is looking at some rental homes outside the Disney property to use for this.

• The player will be retested to make sure this was not a false positive.

• Teams and the league will more closely monitor and test anyone who was in close proximity to that player between tests.

• The player can return to the bubble and his team after consecutive negative tests.

• A memo to teams told them the games would not stop because of a positive test and to be prepared for that. (What happens if one team has multiple positive tests impacting key rotation players will be something to watch.)

GAMES AND PRACTICES

Games inside the NBA bubble will take place at one of three facilities:
• The HP Field House will be the primary game court, it is broadcast ready.
• The Arena will have a game broadcast court plus has a couple of side practice courts.
• The Visa Center has a court that can be used for game broadcasts, but this will primarily be a practice facility.
• All three areas have weight and training areas, in addition to modern locker rooms (although not ones as nice as teams have at their home arenas).

• There will be about four hours between games, allowing time for a complete sanitization of the court, plus time for teams to do their standard pregame-warmup routines.

• There will be about 5-7 games a day during the seeding rounds, with some games not starting until 10-10:30 p.m. Eastern (which is 7:30 on the West Coast, a standard start time for the Lakers, Clippers, and Trail Blazers).

• Benches at the games will have two rows, just like at a regular NBA game. The players and coaches on the front bench do not have to wear masks (although it is encouraged for coaches), but coaches and trainers on the second row of the bench must wear masks.

Teams told “central goal” of restart to bring “action” to social justice issues

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT
The NBA has heard Kyrie Irving and the coalition of players with hard questions about the NBA’s return — and players saying they don’t want to go to Orlando for the restart. Tuesday, it responded saying “a central goal” of restarting the league is providing a platform that can bring attention and action to social justice issues.

The NBA sent a memo to teams on Tuesday specifically on this topic, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“A central goal of our season restart will be to utilize the NBA’s platform to bring attention and sustained action to issues of social injustice, including combatting systemic racism, expanding educational and economic opportunities across the Black community, enacting meaningful police and criminal justice reform and promoting greater civic engagement. We are in discussions with the Players Association to develop a comprehensive strategy on how the NBA, its teams and players can best address these important social issues and uniquely position our league to drive action and create meaningful and generational change.”

Once again, the NBA is saying the right things, and no doubt the league office means every word of it. Their hearts are in the right place. And they are negotiating with the players’ union to come up with a strategy.

But, as Avery Bradley pointed out, this is a time for actions from the league and its owners, not words — “We don’t need to say more. We need to find a way to achieve more.”

Players rightfully will want to see the coming plan, not just a statement. Even if the statement is a good start.

Kyrie Irving rumored to suggest players start their own league

Kyrie Irving on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
It worked so well for the XFL. And the USFL. And the World Football League. And WHA. And… we could go on for a long time here.

Kyrie Irving suggested players start their own league.

Irving has been at the forefront of a coalition challenging the NBA’s restart plan in Orlando — the timing and impact of it on the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements, among other concerns — and he promoted that on a larger conference call last Friday night. He also suggested Nets teammates skip the bubble and floated the idea of the players starting their own league, reports Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

First, the fact someone leaked this to Bondy speaks to the divide among players on the idea of a return, and the willingness of some to discredit Irving.

I doubt even Kyrie Irving thinks his idea to start a league is feasible, especially done right now on the fly. One can make the argument that NBA fans pay to see the players, so if the players just switched jerseys and formed their own league, fans would follow.

It’s not that simple, of course. It is more than just players, the NBA and its teams are established brands — many people are Lakers fans not LeBron James fans, people are Boston Celtics fans not Jayson Tatum fans, people are Miami Heat fans not Jimmy Butler fans, and that list goes on. Fans of those teams embrace a player when they come to the market, but they boo him when he leaves — just ask LeBron or Kevin Durant (or a host of other stars who switched teams).

Plus, the NBA has figured out how to put on a good entertainment product — it’s more than just the games, it’s an experience in the arena. Even just watching a game on TNT, fans hang out after to see what Shaq and Charles will say. The NBA has figured out how to monetize all of that, and while the owners get rich, the players do well for themselves also. Starting a new league would be starting from the ground up to build what the NBA already has (and in many cases, has mastered).

Irving is asking a lot of good questions about the restart of the NBA and the wisdom of it, the safety of it. The answers, however, are just not clean and simple. Much like the idea of players starting a league. It makes this a challenging issue.

 

Avery Bradley wants changes from NBA: ‘Don’t put all of the weight on your player’

Lakers guard Avery Bradley
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT
Lakers center Dwight Howard, saying he agrees with Nets star Kyrie Irving, released a statement about fighting social injustice and racism. Irving’s coalition, which also includes Lakers guard Avery Bradley, released another statement that made no direct mention of the NBA and said: “We are combating the issues that matter most: We will not accept the racial injustices that continue to be ignored in our communities. We will not be kept in the dark when it comes to our health and well-being. And we will not ignore the financial motivations/expectations that have prevented us historically from making sound decisions.”

Now, Bradley is detailing objectives specifically targeting the NBA and addressing the movement for players to sit out the league’s restart at Disney World.

Bradley, via Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bradley and the players’ coalition described several priorities Tuesday to ESPN, including improved hiring practices for black front office and head coaching candidates — making it so the league’s management ranks better reflect its composition of players, donations to organizations serving black communities, and partnerships with black-owned businesses and arena vendors.

“Regardless of how much media coverage will be received, talking and raising awareness about social injustice isn’t enough,” Bradley told ESPN. “Are we that self-centered to believe no one in the world is aware of racism right now? That as athletes, we solve the real issues by using our platforms to speak?

“We don’t need to say more. We need to find a way to achieve more. Protesting during an anthem, wearing T-shirts is great, but we need to see real actions being put in to the works.”

“I agree (the) Orlando (restart) will give the players checks to contribute back into their communities,” Bradley said. “But how much of that bubble check are players actually able to contribute? Why (is) all of the responsibility being put on the players?”

“Don’t put all of the weight on your player to take care of the issue,” Bradley said.

Bradley is absolutely correct: There is an unfairly accepted sentiment that it’s on black people to fix racism. It is not.

That’s a reason I have been skeptical of the coalition’s plan to sit out the rest of the season, which would cost players (who are predominantly black) SIGNIFICANTLY financially and not clearly lead to more racial justice.

But if the targeted reforms are within the NBA itself? Players boycotting NBA games becomes more logical.

If the NBA were truly a meritocracy, there would probably be more black general managers and more black coaches. The NBA should change how it contextualizes its own importance, especially when the Black Live Matter movement is dominating the national conversation. There are gains to be made here.

However, there are also practical concerns. There isn’t much time for players decide on going to Disney World. Players who sit out will have their salaries reduced.

Even with more idealistic notions, many players believe they can affect social justice while playing.

That’s where I think Bradley sells short the progress made – including by professional athletes – the last few years

People are aware racism exists. I don’t think people are aware enough of all the specific ways racism manifests.

By kneeling during the national anthem, Colin Kaepernick forced a conversation on racism and police brutality. By wearing “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirts, NBA players called attention to the death of Eric Garner – and, by extension, the overcriminalization of mundane activities, which disproportionately harms black people.

Did everyone get the picture? No. Of course not. We can all do more to learn about how our world operates and confront the problems.

But these were meaningful steps. In fact, they contributed to the heightened sensitivity of racism and police misconduct that fueled the current moment of protest. Already, protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death have led to laws and policies being changed. Hopefully, that continues.

I appreciate Bradley, Irving and Howard exploring how they can do more. I hope they succeed. These are admirable goals.

I’m also not sure, with the NBA’s return around the corner and proven success of using their platform to affect change, many players will take the radical step of sitting out.

Deadline day: By June 24 NBA players reportedly must tell teams they will not play in restart

NBA Deadline June 24
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT
Players are free to choose not to take part in the NBA’s restart in Orlando, and there will be no repercussions, no punishment for their choice (other than they will not be paid for those games). A coalition of players, led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley, has questioned if the players should take part in the restart and how that will impact the Black Lives Matter movement (among other concerns).

NBA players have a deadline of June 24 to make their decision, a week from Wednesday.

All that and more according to a memo the National Basketball Players’ Association sent out to players Tuesday, which was obtained by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Here is the key paragraph:

“It is critical that every player understand that he has the right to choose not to return to play. Any player who exercises this right will not be disciplined. To respect the decision of those who do return to play, it has been agreed that any player who chooses not to participate will have his compensation reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed up to a cap of 14 games even his team plays more than 14 games in Orlando. There will be no other reductions of pay assessed (e.g., fines for missed practices) for a player’s decision not to return to play. Any player that wishes to exercise this right should notify his team of this election by June 24.”

The 1/92.6 is the per-game pay calculation used in the CBA for pay lost in case of a catastrophic stoppage of play, such as a pandemic. Players already will lose some salary for canceled games this season and the reduction of league revenue; if a player chooses not to go to Orlando for the restart, he will forfeit another 8/92.6ths of his salary on top of what is already lost.

The memo reportedly said a manual of rules and regulations — essentially a “life inside the bubble” manual — is still being created by the NBA in consultation with scientists at the CDC. It has yet to be released but is expected to be soon.

One thing in there: Players are allowed to leave the campus or bubble, but they are asked to get prior approval. If a player or staff member leaves without prior approval they face a 10-14 day quarantine upon their return and will not get paid for any seeding games in that window.

The report also lays out a six-phase plan for a return of games.

• Phase 1, June 12-22 (the phase the league is currently in): Players report to their home market and they can do individual workouts under social distancing guidelines. The only team not going to a home market is the Toronto Raptors, who are working out a facility in Naples, Florida, because of the quarantine times for players flying into Canada from their home markets outside that country.

• Phase 2, June 23-30: Same as Phase 1 except teams will do mandatory coronavirus testing of players — a simple nasal or oral swab, plus a blood antibody test — and players are asked to self-quarantine at home, leaving only for workouts and essential activities.

• Phase 3, July 1-7 (maybe a couple of days later, depending on the team): Mandatory individual workouts for the players at the team facility, with up to eight players at a time in the building, but no group workouts. The head coach can now attend the workouts.

• Phase 4, July 7-11: Teams fly charters to Orlando and, once they arrive at the Walt Disney World property they must stay quarantined in their rooms until they have two negative coronavirus tests 24 hours apart. Everyone has to wear a facemask at all times in public (except when eating or working out). NBA staff will wear a proximity alarm that lets them know if they have been within six feet of someone with alarm for more than five seconds (players don’t have to wear these alarms, it’s optional).

• Phase 4B, July 11-21: Teams can engage in group workouts, a mini-training camp. There will be daily coronavirus testing of players and staff. Players can play golf, video games, have meals (outside), and generally have social interactions with players from other teams (and hotels, the players are not all in one hotel), however they are asked to maintain social distancing. Disney chefs will provide food, there is room service, and if a player wants he can have a private chef send prepared food into the bubble.

Phase 5: July 22-30: Teams continue to workout but now also have scrimmages against the other teams in their hotel. Individual player workouts aside from the team practices also can take place.

Phase 6: July 30-Oct. 13: The games begin, first the eight seeding games per team followed by full 16-team NBA playoffs, all following a previously announced timeline. Players can bring family or friends into the Disney campus after the end of the first round of the playoffs, but they have to follow the same guidelines as the players do, they cannot leave the bubble.

 