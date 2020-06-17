Jayson Tatum Orlando
No, Jayson Tatum will not sit out Orlando restart due to injury concerns

By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
Jayson Tatum is going to get a max contract extension this offseason.

So is Donovan Mitchell in Utah. There are big paydays coming fall for Bam Adebayo in Miami, De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento, and Kyle Kuzma with the Lakers. Which is why the five of them spearheaded a negotiation with the NBA to set up some injury insurance for the restart in Orlando.

This led to a report the Celtics’ Tatum was “reluctant to return” and might sit out the restart. That is not the case, he’s playing reports A. Sherrod Blakely at NBC Sports Boston.

Jayson Tatum is not considering sitting out the restart of the season due to contract concerns, according to two league sources familiar with the Celtics All-Star’s plans…

“Not true,” a source told NBC Sports Boston. “He’s concerned like every other player about returning to play. There’s a lot … going on in the world that players need to be more concerned about. But sitting out because of the contract? Hell no!”

Another league source indicated the concern over the coronavirus and the league’s plans on addressing it within the bubble-like atmosphere of Orlando, Fla. whose positive test results for the COVID-19 virus have been on the rise, were the bigger concerns for the 22-year-old.

Those latter two issues — Black Lives Matter/social justice issues, and the rise in coronavirus cases in Florida and the Orlando area — exist for a lot of players, as well as for the NBA.

Boston may be the team in the East best poised to knock off Milwaukee. With a balanced and switchable 1-4 or Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and Tatum, plus Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter at the five, the Celtics are a dangerous offensive team that was top five in defense this season before the interruption. Tatum knows that and he will be back to play.

He’s just got concerns. Like a lot of players.

Dwight Howard: We’re not trying to halt NBA resumption

Nets star Kyrie Irving and Lakers center Dwight Howard
By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT
Nets star Kyrie Irving, Lakers center Dwight Howard and Lakers guard Avery Bradley have made many people believe their coalition was urging players to boycott the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Irving, reportedly:

“I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls***. Something smells a little fishy.”

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Irving made it known he was strongly against going to Orlando, Florida, to resume the season, opting instead to work on the frontlines in his community to focus on racial oppression and systemic racism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s homicide, sources said.

However, later in the call, Irving said he would stand with the group and travel to Disney World in Orlando if the players agreed that was the right call, sources said.

“If it’s worth the risk, then let’s go and do it,” Irving said on the call, sources said. “But if you’re not with it, it’s OK, too. We’ve got options for both ways. Let’s just come to a middle ground as a family.”

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

In a recent chat group with Nets players, Kyrie Irving lobbied for skipping the bubble, the Daily News has learned.

Howard:

I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction.

No Basketball till we get things resolved.

Bradley:

“The actual act of sitting out doesn’t directly fight systemic racism,” Bradley said. “But it does highlight the reality that without black athletes, the NBA wouldn’t be what it is today. The league has a responsibility to our communities in helping to empower us — just as we have made the NBA brand strong.”

Now, Howard is stating clearly: They are not trying to disrupt the NBA’s plan.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Collectively sitting out appeared unpopular among players. That would have come at SIGNIFICANT financial cost to players without necessarily making gains toward racial justice.

So, if even Howard, Irving and Bradley aren’t advocating for players to sit out en masse, it seems there won’t be a widespread boycott.

But some players could make personal decisions to sit out. Players are concerned about coronavirus, health, living conditions in the bubble and how to help the Black Lives Matter movement. They’re also concerned about their salaries. There’s a lot to weigh.

Meanwhile, NBA owners, NBPA leadership (which, ironically, includes Irving) and some superstar players are pushing everyone toward playing.

That’s where Irving has made the biggest and best impact. Irving has fostered more discussion among players, encouraging them to voice their concerns without pressure from more-powerful sources. It sounds like Howard, in this statement, is mostly speaking about that undertaking.

Yet, this coalition clearly has other (sometimes related) goals, too. Irving clearly cares about combating systematic racism. Howard’s previous statement, at least according to his agent, focused on “social injustice and racism.” Bradley talked about structural changes within the NBA.

It’s just now clear their tactics for achieving those goals won’t include a widespread boycott of the NBA’s resumption.

Report: Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to miss rest of season

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee March 3 and was to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Fifteen weeks later…

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Kelly Oubre is expected to sit out the resumption of the season, sources tell me. The plan is for Oubre to travel with the team to Orlando.

Players who choose not to play in the resumption – i.e., not injured players – face salary reductions. So, Oubre might have to undergo a medical evaluation, especially if the Suns think he should play. Oubre’s salary could be docked by $1,370,614 if it’s determined he’s healthy enough to play plus an additional $171,327 per play-in and playoff game Phoenix plays (with a cap of $2,398,575 in lost wages).

I’d be surprised if it came to that. A torn meniscus is no minor injury.

Plus, if Oubre is planning to join the Suns at Disney World, it doesn’t sound like he’s trying to dodge the ordeal of living in the bubble.

One hand, it’s surprising the Suns would use one of the limited spots in their travelling party on an injured player. But Oubre brings such infectious energy, he could boost the team’s spirit in a difficult situation.

Leon Rose reportedly ‘not sold’ on Knicks’ Kevin Knox

Leon Rose Kevin Knox
By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
In his sophomore season, Kevin Knox moved to the bench after the front office signed a plethora of other forwards, he played 10 fewer minutes a game than he did as a rookie, his true shooting percentage remained basically flat at a dreadful 47%. Across the board, the advanced stats do not love his game.

Knox also is still just 20 years old. Is he part of the Knicks’ future?

New team president Leon Rose isn’t sure, reports Marc Berman at the New York Post.

Rookie president Leon Rose, who has not spoken to the media since his hiring, is not sold on Knox and desperately wanted to see him in the now-scrapped final 16 games, sources told The Post…

Former Knicks coach David Fizdale failed to reach Knox in the season’s first two months. [Interim coach Mike] Miller did no better. Maybe defensive genius Tom Thibodeau or player-development ace Kenny Atkinson can. After the Marcus Morris trade at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Miller opted to keep Knox coming off the bench because his defense still wasn’t up to winning standards.

We’ve heard this rumor before, and the 16 games the Knicks didn’t play meant Rose did not get a chance to evaluate Knox up close.

It is far too early to write Knox off as a future contributor. Knox’s physical gifts are unquestioned, but he needs to be more aggressive attacking the rim and find the ability to finish there, he needs to be able to knock down a three, and his defense needs to improve. Confidence is a big part of that, Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne told Berman of the Post.

Rose has a decision to make this coming offseason, whether to pick up the 2021-22 option for Knox worth $5.8 million. Either way, Knox is playing for his future paychecks next season, he’s got to prove some real value.

Bryan Colangelo now part owner of LaMelo Ball’s old Australian team

By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Bryan Colangelo is back in basketball.

The man last working in the NBA as the 76ers GM — until a Twitter controversy started by his wife surfaced — is now the part-owner of and an advisor to the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League. That would be the team LaMelo Ball played for and tried to purchase a piece of, but could not.

The NBL announced the move in a press release. Colangelo is co-owner with Dorry Kordahi, a former part-owner of the Sydney Kings, and Michael Proctor. Colangelo will not have a day-to-day role as GM/President but will serve as a consultant and advisor to the basketball operations side.

“Australian basketball with its great history has been on a significant rise for many years now and the NBL has played a significant role in growing the sport’s awareness and participation levels, while developing some of the best athlete and coaching talent the world has to offer,” Colangelo said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be selected as new partners with the league and pledge to outperform the expectations placed on us and deliver for Hawks fans.

“With the Next Stars initiative, the league has strategically positioned itself as a viable alternative for young athletes seeking a premium player development and athlete care model that best prepares them for competing at the sport’s highest levels. LaMelo Ball, among others, serves as a great example of just how influential the NBL has become on a global basis.”

LaMelo used the games he played in Australia to ensure a spot near the top of the NBA Draft this year.

Colangelo worked in the front office in Toronto and Phoenix before being in Philadelphia and was twice named NBA Executive of the Year. He interviewed for the team president in Chicago this year, but the Bulls went with Arturas Karnisovas.

 