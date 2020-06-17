AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida sees rapid rise in coronavirus cases as NBA prepares to arrive

Associated Press Jun 17, 2020
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Orlando, Florida, area has been soaring in recent days.

The NBA hopes that doesn’t matter.

After spending weeks on putting together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols — the word “testing” appears 282 times in the document — the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association believe they have done what is necessary to keep the 22 teams and others who will be part of the season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando next month safe and healthy.

Ready or not, basketball is almost back.

“No one is suggesting that this is going to be an infection-free, guaranteed environment,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Associated Press. “I guess, unless we go to … well, where would we go? What state has the lowest rate? There’s just no way of finding a sterile environment probably on this planet, but certainly, not in this country.”

Among the details that were included in the protocols released to teams Tuesday night: players will be invited to wear what the league calls a “proximity alarm” that will set off an audio alert when the person is within six feet of another person for more than five seconds and therefore not following social distancing guidelines, plus they can choose to wear a ring that will generate “a wellness assessment derived from metrics such as body temperature and respiratory and heart rate.”

Players and staff will also be given thermometers and a pulse oximeter so they can track their data and record it on the league’s daily health platform.

“I am optimistic about the NBA’s return to play policies and procedures,” Denver coach Michael Malone, who found out last month that he had already beaten COVID-19 after an antibody test showed he had the virus. “They are going to do whatever it takes to make this the safest environment as possible. There are no guarantees and there will be a risk, but I feel confident in the measures to be taken pre-Orlando and once in Orlando.”

True, there will be a risk.

And the league acknowledges that no plan can be perfect.

“These Protocols are designed to promote prevention and mitigation strategies to reduce exposure to, and transmission of, the coronavirus,” the league said. “However, it is possible that staff, players, or other participants in the resumption of the 2019-20 season nonetheless may test positive or contract the coronavirus.”

But by following strict rules – including regular testing, no leaving the Disney campus without returning to quarantine, no unauthorized guests, no family members even being permitted to arrive until late August and, though this didn’t likely have to be said, no spitting on the court – the NBA and the NBPA hope the risk is minimal as teams prepare for a Disney stay that could exceed three months for the teams that make the NBA Finals.

“It’ll still probably bother everybody that we’re not home,” Miami center Bam Adebayo said. “But at the end of the day, we’ll be happy to play basketball.”

The NBA’s arrival at Disney is looming as the rate of positive tests around the state are rising, and officials such as Gov. Ron DeSantis are facing criticism for re-opening many parts of the state’s economy. But if NBA players aren’t venturing out among the public, the hope is that no matter what’s going on beyond Disney’s fences that the quasi-bubble for basketball won’t be affected.

The rate of positive tests in the Orlando area in the seven-day period ending Monday was nearly 6%. For the seven days immediately preceding that, it was 2.4% – meaning the rate has more than doubled in a one-week span.

“It’s concerning but not surprising,” Roberts said. “I’ve watched this governor behave as if the virus is an inconvenience as opposed to a virus. So, I guess watching the way the state is adhering or not adhering to CDC guidelines, it’s not surprising that these numbers would go up.”

DeSantis has said Florida’s rising numbers reflects more testing and other factors, though the percentage of positive tests is also significantly higher than was the case just a couple of weeks ago across the state and in the Orlando area.

“My solace is that our guys are not going to be out and about in the city of Orlando,” Roberts said. “The players will be flown in non-commercial, and they will essentially be on campus for the entirety of their stay until such time as their season ends.”

NBA creating COVID-19 violation hotline for restart in Orlando

NBA COVID-19 hotline
Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Jun 17, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
There are a lot of rules for the NBA restart in Orlando — 108 pages of them, written in a font so small it’s hard to read. Social distancing rules, mask-wearing rules, there are rules about where players can eat, rules about social distancing during golf rounds, rules about card games (the cards will be thrown out each night and new decks provided), rules about not playing doubles during ping pong games, and many more. Rules to govern seemingly every aspect of life.

If someone violates one of those rules, there will be an NBA COVID-19 hotline to call and anonymously report them.

Seriously. One of the items listed in that rules handbook for the NBA’s restart is that there will be a COVID-19 violation hotline (Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic had it first).

NBA Twitter had a lot of fun with this one, starting with Kyle Kuzma.

Chris Paul — who got a technical called on Jordan Bell for an untucked shirt while walking on the court this season — was another favorite target.

What life will be like inside the NBA bubble in Orlando

Disney staff quarantined NBA
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Jun 17, 2020, 1:39 AM EDT
Starting July 7, life inside the NBA bubble for 22 teams of players and team staff will be ruled by a 108-page health and safety protocol handbook — one written in a tiny, Apple warranty sized font. The handbook dictates the rules about anything and everything with the NBA’s return to play.

What is in the handbook? What will life inside the NBA bubble be like?

Here is an outline based on sources who spoke to NBC Sports about the rules and regulations, plus reports from other media.

ARRIVAL

• From June 7 to 9, players will arrive at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando. Team arrivals will be spread out over three days to avoid congestions.

• Upon arrival, players will be quarantined in their hotel room until they have two negative coronavirus tests 24 hours apart. After that, players will be tested “regularly,” according to the handbook, although that could be daily or close to it for much of the time in Orlando.

• What hotels are the players at? Here’s the breakdown.

The Grand Destino is considered the primary player hotel, and if a lower seed team advances far enough they may be asked to move to the Grand Destino from there hotel.

• Yes, the Orlando Magic have to stay in an Orlando hotel. Letting them go home would defeat the point of a bubble.

• Each player will be given a “MagicBand” — a bracelet that serves as a room key and wallet throughout the hotel and Disney property. It also will be used to check-in players for testing.

• Players also can wear a “proximity alarm” that will notify the wearer if he or she spends more than five seconds within six feet of another person with the alarm. All team and league staff will be required to wear these.

• Everyone will be required to wear a facemask, except when eating, at a workout or practice, in their room, or if they are swimming or doing something more than six feet away from another person (laying out by the pool with nobody around).

• All the food will be cooked by Disney chefs on-site, and each team will work with a “culinary team” that will make every effort to design a menu that fits dietary needs of each team. Players can have private chefs who prepare meals off-site, which can be brought into the players.

• Disney is open to setting up dining experience for players/teams at some of the restaurants on the Disney property but outside the bubble area, or having that food brought into the bubble, according to friend of this site Keith Smith.

WHAT IS THERE TO DO WHILE IN THE BUBBLE?

• The hotels will have a players-only lounge area (with televisions and gaming areas, including NBA 2K, of course), plus barbers, manicures and spa services, and more. There also will be movie screenings, some DJ sets, cards for booray games, bowling (Chris Paul will be there nightly), and other games such as ping pong — but players are not allowed to play doubles. Seriously.

• There are pools at the hotels that will be open for use by the players. There will be hiking and biking trails for use by the players.

• There will be golf available, but no caddies. Doc Rivers is going to have to carry his own clubs.

• Players are encouraged to stay in the bubble. Arrangements to leave for major life events or emergencies — the birth of a child, sick relative, wedding — can be made with the league, but the league has to be informed and as far in advance as is possible.

• While players are allowed to leave the campus/bubble, he will face a 10-14 day quarantine upon his return and will have to have two negative tests. Also, the player will not be paid for any games missed.

• Any team staff that violates the rules of the bubble or leaves the bubble without prior approval will be removed and cannot return to the Disney campus. Teams will not be able to replace that person.

• Players and staff will have to sign a document saying they will abide by the rules of the bubble.

• There will be a hotline set up where players or staff can call and report a violation of the health and safety rules in the bubble. Insert your own Chris Paul “his mask is untucked” joke here (or how every Clipper is going to call and say LeBron James is in violation of the rules).

IF A PLAYER TESTS POSITIVE

• If — or, to be more practical, when — a player tests positive inside the NBA bubble he will immediately be moved to a separate location termed “isolation housing.” The NBA is looking at some rental homes outside the Disney property to use for this.

• The player will be retested to make sure this was not a false positive.

• Teams and the league will more closely monitor and test anyone who was in close proximity to that player between tests.

• The player can return to the bubble and his team after consecutive negative tests.

• A memo to teams told them the games would not stop because of a positive test and to be prepared for that. The exact quote is, “the occurrence of a small or otherwise expected number of COVID-19 cases will not require a decision to suspend or cancel” the season restart. (What happens if one team has multiple positive tests impacting key rotation players will be something to watch.)

GAMES AND PRACTICES

Games inside the NBA bubble will take place at one of three facilities:
• The HP Field House will be the primary game court, it is broadcast ready.
• The Arena will have a game broadcast court plus has a couple of side practice courts.
• The Visa Center has a court that can be used for game broadcasts, but this will primarily be a practice facility.
• All three areas have weight and training areas, in addition to modern locker rooms (although not ones as nice as teams have at their home arenas).

• There will be about four hours between games, allowing time for a complete sanitization of the court, plus time for teams to do their standard pregame-warmup routines.

• There will be about 5-7 games a day during the seeding rounds, with some games not starting until 10-10:30 p.m. Eastern (which is 7:30 on the West Coast, a standard start time for the Lakers, Clippers, and Trail Blazers).

• Benches at the games will have two rows, just like at a regular NBA game. The players and coaches on the front bench do not have to wear masks (although it is encouraged for coaches), but coaches and trainers on the second row of the bench must wear masks.

Teams told “central goal” of restart to bring “action” to social justice issues

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Jun 16, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT
The NBA has heard Kyrie Irving and the coalition of players with hard questions about the NBA’s return — and players saying they don’t want to go to Orlando for the restart. Tuesday, it responded saying “a central goal” of restarting the league is providing a platform that can bring attention and action to social justice issues.

The NBA sent a memo to teams on Tuesday specifically on this topic, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“A central goal of our season restart will be to utilize the NBA’s platform to bring attention and sustained action to issues of social injustice, including combatting systemic racism, expanding educational and economic opportunities across the Black community, enacting meaningful police and criminal justice reform and promoting greater civic engagement. We are in discussions with the Players Association to develop a comprehensive strategy on how the NBA, its teams and players can best address these important social issues and uniquely position our league to drive action and create meaningful and generational change.”

Once again, the NBA is saying the right things, and no doubt the league office means every word of it. Their hearts are in the right place. And they are negotiating with the players’ union to come up with a strategy.

But, as Avery Bradley pointed out, this is a time for actions from the league and its owners, not words — “We don’t need to say more. We need to find a way to achieve more.”

Players rightfully will want to see the coming plan, not just a statement. Even if the statement is a good start.

Kyrie Irving rumored to suggest players start their own league

Kyrie Irving on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald
By Kurt Helin Jun 16, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
UPDATE: This seemed from the start like a leak aimed at discrediting Irving, now comes the report he said no such thing.

Beleive who you want on this one.

—————————-

It worked so well for the XFL. And the USFL. And the World Football League. And WHA. And… we could go on for a long time here.

Kyrie Irving suggested players start their own league.

Irving has been at the forefront of a coalition challenging the NBA’s restart plan in Orlando — the timing and impact of it on the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements, among other concerns — and he promoted that on a larger conference call last Friday night. He also suggested Nets teammates skip the bubble and floated the idea of the players starting their own league, reports Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

First, the fact someone leaked this to Bondy speaks to the divide among players on the idea of a return, and the willingness of some to discredit Irving.

I doubt even Kyrie Irving thinks his idea to start a league is feasible, especially done right now on the fly. One can make the argument that NBA fans pay to see the players, so if the players just switched jerseys and formed their own league, fans would follow.

It’s not that simple, of course. It is more than just players, the NBA and its teams are established brands — many people are Lakers fans not LeBron James fans, people are Boston Celtics fans not Jayson Tatum fans, people are Miami Heat fans not Jimmy Butler fans, and that list goes on. Fans of those teams embrace a player when they come to the market, but they boo him when he leaves — just ask LeBron or Kevin Durant (or a host of other stars who switched teams).

Plus, the NBA has figured out how to put on a good entertainment product — it’s more than just the games, it’s an experience in the arena. Even just watching a game on TNT, fans hang out after to see what Shaq and Charles will say. The NBA has figured out how to monetize all of that, and while the owners get rich, the players do well for themselves also. Starting a new league would be starting from the ground up to build what the NBA already has (and in many cases, has mastered).

Irving is asking a lot of good questions about the restart of the NBA and the wisdom of it, the safety of it. The answers, however, are just not clean and simple. Much like the idea of players starting a league. It makes this a challenging issue.

 