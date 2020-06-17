Nets star Kyrie Irving and Lakers center Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard: We’re not trying to halt NBA resumption

By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT
Nets star Kyrie Irving, Lakers center Dwight Howard and Lakers guard Avery Bradley have made many people believe their coalition was urging players to boycott the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Irving, reportedly:

“I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls***. Something smells a little fishy.”

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Irving made it known he was strongly against going to Orlando, Florida, to resume the season, opting instead to work on the frontlines in his community to focus on racial oppression and systemic racism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s homicide, sources said.

However, later in the call, Irving said he would stand with the group and travel to Disney World in Orlando if the players agreed that was the right call, sources said.

“If it’s worth the risk, then let’s go and do it,” Irving said on the call, sources said. “But if you’re not with it, it’s OK, too. We’ve got options for both ways. Let’s just come to a middle ground as a family.”

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

In a recent chat group with Nets players, Kyrie Irving lobbied for skipping the bubble, the Daily News has learned.

Howard:

I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction.

No Basketball till we get things resolved.

Bradley:

“The actual act of sitting out doesn’t directly fight systemic racism,” Bradley said. “But it does highlight the reality that without black athletes, the NBA wouldn’t be what it is today. The league has a responsibility to our communities in helping to empower us — just as we have made the NBA brand strong.”

Now, Howard is stating clearly: They are not trying to disrupt the NBA’s plan.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Collectively sitting out appeared unpopular among players. That would have come at SIGNIFICANT financial cost to players without necessarily making gains toward racial justice.

So, if even Howard, Irving and Bradley aren’t advocating for players to sit out en masse, it seems there won’t be a widespread boycott.

But some players could make personal decisions to sit out. Players are concerned about coronavirus, health, living conditions in the bubble and how to help the Black Lives Matter movement. They’re also concerned about their salaries. There’s a lot to weigh.

Meanwhile, NBA owners, NBPA leadership (which, ironically, includes Irving) and some superstar players are pushing everyone toward playing.

That’s where Irving has made the biggest and best impact. Irving has fostered more discussion among players, encouraging them to voice their concerns without pressure from more-powerful sources. It sounds like Howard, in this statement, is mostly speaking about that undertaking.

Yet, this coalition clearly has other (sometimes related) goals, too. Irving clearly cares about combating systematic racism. Howard’s previous statement, at least according to his agent, focused on “social injustice and racism.” Bradley talked about structural changes within the NBA.

It’s just now clear their tactics for achieving those goals won’t include a widespread boycott of the NBA’s resumption.

Report: Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to miss rest of season

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee March 3 and was to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Fifteen weeks later…

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Kelly Oubre is expected to sit out the resumption of the season, sources tell me. The plan is for Oubre to travel with the team to Orlando.

Players who choose not to play in the resumption – i.e., not injured players – face salary reductions. So, Oubre might have to undergo a medical evaluation, especially if the Suns think he should play. Oubre’s salary could be docked by $1,370,614 if it’s determined he’s healthy enough to play plus an additional $171,327 per play-in and playoff game Phoenix plays (with a cap of $2,398,575 in lost wages).

I’d be surprised if it came to that. A torn meniscus is no minor injury.

Plus, if Oubre is planning to join the Suns at Disney World, it doesn’t sound like he’s trying to dodge the ordeal of living in the bubble.

One hand, it’s surprising the Suns would use one of the limited spots in their travelling party on an injured player. But Oubre brings such infectious energy, he could boost the team’s spirit in a difficult situation.

Leon Rose reportedly ‘not sold’ on Knicks’ Kevin Knox

Leon Rose Kevin Knox
By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
In his sophomore season, Kevin Knox moved to the bench after the front office signed a plethora of other forwards, he played 10 fewer minutes a game than he did as a rookie, his true shooting percentage remained basically flat at a dreadful 47%. Across the board, the advanced stats do not love his game.

Knox also is still just 20 years old. Is he part of the Knicks’ future?

New team president Leon Rose isn’t sure, reports Marc Berman at the New York Post.

Rookie president Leon Rose, who has not spoken to the media since his hiring, is not sold on Knox and desperately wanted to see him in the now-scrapped final 16 games, sources told The Post…

Former Knicks coach David Fizdale failed to reach Knox in the season’s first two months. [Interim coach Mike] Miller did no better. Maybe defensive genius Tom Thibodeau or player-development ace Kenny Atkinson can. After the Marcus Morris trade at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Miller opted to keep Knox coming off the bench because his defense still wasn’t up to winning standards.

We’ve heard this rumor before, and the 16 games the Knicks didn’t play meant Rose did not get a chance to evaluate Knox up close.

It is far too early to write Knox off as a future contributor. Knox’s physical gifts are unquestioned, but he needs to be more aggressive attacking the rim and find the ability to finish there, he needs to be able to knock down a three, and his defense needs to improve. Confidence is a big part of that, Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne told Berman of the Post.

Rose has a decision to make this coming offseason, whether to pick up the 2021-22 option for Knox worth $5.8 million. Either way, Knox is playing for his future paychecks next season, he’s got to prove some real value.

Bryan Colangelo now part owner of LaMelo Ball’s old Australian team

By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Bryan Colangelo is back in basketball.

The man last working in the NBA as the 76ers GM — until a Twitter controversy started by his wife surfaced — is now the part-owner of and an advisor to the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League. That would be the team LaMelo Ball played for and tried to purchase a piece of, but could not.

The NBL announced the move in a press release. Colangelo is co-owner with Dorry Kordahi, a former part-owner of the Sydney Kings, and Michael Proctor. Colangelo will not have a day-to-day role as GM/President but will serve as a consultant and advisor to the basketball operations side.

“Australian basketball with its great history has been on a significant rise for many years now and the NBL has played a significant role in growing the sport’s awareness and participation levels, while developing some of the best athlete and coaching talent the world has to offer,” Colangelo said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be selected as new partners with the league and pledge to outperform the expectations placed on us and deliver for Hawks fans.

“With the Next Stars initiative, the league has strategically positioned itself as a viable alternative for young athletes seeking a premium player development and athlete care model that best prepares them for competing at the sport’s highest levels. LaMelo Ball, among others, serves as a great example of just how influential the NBL has become on a global basis.”

LaMelo used the games he played in Australia to ensure a spot near the top of the NBA Draft this year.

Colangelo worked in the front office in Toronto and Phoenix before being in Philadelphia and was twice named NBA Executive of the Year. He interviewed for the team president in Chicago this year, but the Bulls went with Arturas Karnisovas.

 

Bam Adebayo sees injury risk leading to financial risk for him in restart

bam adebayo
Associated PressJun 17, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Bam Adebayo thinks injuries could be more prevalent than usual when the NBA gets back on the floor next month, given the demands that will be on players’ bodies after a long layoff.

Miami’s All-Star center is also thinking about the financial risks.

Adebayo confirmed Tuesday that he is among five players – a group who could soon graduate from rookie contracts to extensions worth in excess of $100 million – seeking assurances from the NBA about if they’ll be protected in the case of catastrophic injury when the season resumes at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

“Our whole thing was, ‘Look, we’re all due for extensions and we want to make sure that going into this bubble we are safe and we don’t get hurt,’” Adebayo said. “If we get hurt, we still have some backups … something in the back pocket that ensures that we still get paid.”

Adebayo said he, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma met with the union last week with hopes that the league will pick up at least the majority of the tab for what would be a very costly policy against their future earnings.

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts said Tuesday she is optimistic that there will be some sort of decision that satisfies the players.

“Those are still ongoing discussions with the league, but there’s no question Bam and others in that situation are concerned about this,” Roberts told The Associated Press. “These are issues that are part of the world that we live in and … these circumstances are unique; he hasn’t played in a while and we have this virus. So, because of the unique circumstances, we are working with the league to get Bam and other players assurances that they are going to be protected.”

The cost of such a policy for three months – which would cover the period in which those players get to the Disney-ESPN complex through the end of the NBA Finals – is expected to be at least $400,000, a person with direct knowledge of the talks told AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those details have not been revealed publicly.

Adebayo intends to play when the season resumes either way, adding that he and Mitchell, Tatum, Fox and Kuzma will likely discuss the matter further.

“Our ultimate goal is to play,” Adebayo said. “So, I don’t want anybody thinking, ‘If they don’t get their insurance, they’re not playing.’ No, we want to play. That’s the whole point. We want to play and give our teams the best chance of winning a championship. But at the end of the day we’re also thinking about our families and our lives and how they could change if we get hurt.”

By the time games resume on July 30, it will have been more than 4-1/2 months since the league has seen a real contest. The NBA suspended its season March 11 because of the pandemic, and players couldn’t resume even voluntary on-court workouts for about two months. No team can resume full-scale practices until the arrivals at Disney.

Adebayo does not think three weeks of training camp at Disney will be enough to get ready for the resumption of the season, which is why he predicts injury rates will climb.

“I hope nobody gets injured, but I think a lot of people will get injured,” Adebayo said.