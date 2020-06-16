Nuggets coach Michael Malone
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Nuggets coach Michael Malone says he had coronavirus, ‘kicked its butt’

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The Nuggets revealed a member of their organization was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19.

That wasn’t Denver coach Michael Malone, but he says he contracted and recovered from coronavirus – and indicated even more members of the Nuggets organization got it.

Malone said he began feeling ill around March 20 but no test was available. Around Memorial Day Weekend, he underwent antibody testing, which revealed he previously had coronavirus.

Michael Spencer of CBS Denver:

Malone:

It was really interesting how some people on our team, on our staff and on our travel party got it – and even within my own household, how that works.

I like to say that I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt. I was able to survive, thank goodness.

I’m not sure we have an accurate scope of how many people within the NBA had/have coronavirus. That could change as the league ramps up testing in conjunction with resuming play.

But, thankfully (hopefully?), these stories remaining private so long is probably because the cases didn’t become serious enough to warrant greater attention.

How many NBA players oppose resuming season?

Nets star Kyrie Irving
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving is leading a coalition of players questioning the NBA’s restart.

Will that undermine the league’s plan to resume at Disney World with 22 teams?

Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN’s reporting with players, agents, the NBPA and league officials over the weekend found no indication that the NBA’s return is in jeopardy — or that there’s even a significant group of players ready to sit out.

Wojnarowski on Monday:

I think he’s speaking for more people than we thought, maybe even a few days ago.

There’s not great enthusiasm among players in this league about going into the bubble, about all the things that are going to come with it, especially on the teams who are not competing for a championship. And it is certainly a sense you get in talking to players – good players in the league – more I would say here in the last week. And I do think on some level Kyrie has tapped into some of that. And it’s on a multitude of issues.

It seems Irving is doing two related, but distinct, things:

1. Advocating for players to sit out in order to combat systematic racism

2. Providing a forum for players to communicate their concerns – from health to living conditions to distracting from protests – about the restart

On the first, there are reasons to question Irving’s motivations and the effectiveness of his plan.

On the second, I commend him.

Superstars united on finishing the season (and continue to use their influence on less-heralded players). National Basketball Players Association leadership negotiated a plan with owners. The union approved the format without having all players vote.

Meanwhile, some players – who’d actually have to report to Disney World – didn’t have their voices heard.

Those players players might bear some responsibility. They could have spoken up sooner.

But, fairly or not, it was on the union to gain a better understanding of its members’ priorities before advancing this far. A simple yes-or-no poll – which leaves essential details to respondents’ imagination – doesn’t cut it. Even if players were difficult to reach, the union had a responsibility to track them down and gather their thoughts.

Yes, the union merely approved a 22-team format – not absolutely guaranteeing the whole operation. But the format and players’ concerns go hand-in-hand. If players far outside championship contention are the most opposed to playing, maybe fewer teams should have been invited.

As NBPA vice president, Irving probably should have facilitated this discussion earlier. But he deserves no more blame than anyone else in NBPA leadership, and he’s at least doing something about it now.

Of course, there’s a major difference between apprehensiveness about playing and actually not playing. Nearly everyone has trepidations. Not playing would come with major financial costs.

But it’s good that players are being more encouraged to discuss the pros and cons of resuming – wherever that leads.

Adam Silver: ‘Obligation’ for NBA to try to return, not as financially beneficial as people think

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has framed his league resuming as a noble pursuit.

He’s doubling down as his league moves toward resuming in Disney World.

Silver, via ESPN:

A lot of people pointed to the financial component to this.

The incremental difference between, at this point, playing and not play isn’t nearly as great as people think – especially given the enormous expense of putting this on. Really, it’s more a sense from the entire NBA community that we have an obligation to try this, because the alternative is to stay on the sidelines and the alternative is to, in essence, give in to this virus.

I’m not sure how much profit people think the league stands to turn from this restart, let alone what Silver believes people think. But I can’t imagine owners continuing if they weren’t making money from this.

Which makes Silver calling it an “obligation” so off-putting.

The NBA is a business to make money. It’s not some cause for the greater good.

Dwight Howard was correct when he said basketball “isn’t needed at this moment.” But he was also too narrow. Basketball isn’t needed at any moment.

Howard’s statement linked him with Kyrie Irving, who is leading a coalition questioning the NBA’s restart. Whatever you think of whether NBA players sitting out would help the current movement of combatting racism in our country, Irving’s coalition is absolutely correct in identifying this grievance: “As an oppressed community we are going on 500-plus years of being systemically targeted, used for our IP [intellectual property]/Talent.”

Silver’s remarks make that ring even truer.

The NBA plans to send a predominantly black group of players into relatively unpleasant conditions for several weeks for the league to make money. Owners, mostly white, would stay home and reap the rewards.

And that could all be OK. Owners shouldn’t go to the bubble. That would jeopardize their health and present greater risk for everyone in the bubble. Players should evaluate the plan on its merits. Isolating in Disney World, playing games and protecting high salaries might be a reasonable deal.

But Silver framing the restart as an “obligation” puts the NBA into a higher esteem than it belongs. It’s gross, especially when an actually important topic – the systematic racism plaguing our country – is at the forefront of the national conversation.

NBA sends teams medical questionnaire for players, staff going to Orlando

NBA coronavirus
Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
While teams have been asked to strip their traveling parties down to about 35, that means teams will bring nearly 800 people — players, coaches, trainers, equipment staff, etc. — to Orlando for the restart of the NBA season in July.

The NBA wants to know about them and if — because of pre-existing conditions — those people would be able to participate fully or have to be limited in some way, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The most discussed of the possible restrictions came when Adam Silver said some NBA coaches older than 65 would not be able to coach on the sidelines. That three-man group includes Gregg Popovich (Spurs) at age 71, Mike D’Antoni (Rockets) at 68, and Alvin Gentry of the Pelicans (65). When he suggested this on an ESPN interview, there was immediate pushback from the teams, and the plan to keep out coaches was scrapped.

There will be coaches or staff not allowed to go to Orlando, others who will be limited, but none of them will be head coaches — that would be handicapping a team.

Report: 76ers star Joel Embiid gets rest of max contract guaranteed

76ers center Joel Embiid
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Joel Embiid signed a max contract extension with the 76ers in 2017 that wasn’t fully guaranteed for some injuries.

But Embiid could make the deal fully guaranteed by playing at least 1,650 minutes in three of four seasons beginning with 2017-18. Embiid’s playing time by season:

  • 2017-18: 1,912 minutes
  • 2018-19: 2,154 minutes
  • 2019-20: 1,329 minutes

Based on a normal 82-game schedule, 1,650 minutes is 20.1 minutes per team games. Embiid played 20.4 minutes per team game this season before coronavirus forced the regular season to be shortened.

Did Embiid come close enough given the circumstances?

The NBA decided yes.

Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

One agreement finalized in recent days includes the NBA prorating performance bonuses and incentives using March 11 as the end date of the regular season — eliminating the eight additional seeding games in Orlando as part of the formula, sources said.

This agreement will affect numerous players throughout the league. Embiid just had the highest-stakes inflection point – locking in $94,738,170 over the next three seasons (minus adjustments with league-wide revenue way down).

Of course, it was always highly unlikely the 76ers would waive Embiid, anyway. They couldn’t merely reduce is salary if he got hurt. To save money, they would’ve had to cut him.

Even with lingering health concerns, Embiid has proven to be way too good for that.